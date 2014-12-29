The Best And Worst Of WWF Monday Night Raw 2/15/93: Naked And Famous

Pre-show notes:
You can watch this week's vintage episode on WWE Network. You can read about previous episodes on the Best and Worst of Raw tag page.
Click on through for the Best and Worst of WWF Monday Night Raw for February 15, 1993.
You really should do a write up for Wrestlemania IX when the time comes. Even if it is only that one page like you do for the WCW PPV’s before Nitro. Just…. please.
The main event is an easy recap.
HOGAN RUINS EVERYTHING, PART XLIX (approximately)
I mean… I’d assume Brandon loves us enough to grit through WMIX at some point. Maybe some future “Best and Worst of Wrestlemania” series down the road, or something.
I would feel so bad if Brandon did IX, but I’m also fascinated to see him tear it apart. I mean, IX is hands down the worst Wrestlemania. Just completely unsalvagable from top to bottom. It’s handy to use as a contrast at least, like “at least it will never be this bad again”.
I give XI the edge for “quality” for HBK and Bam Bam Bigelow. Both carried their opponents to competency. That’s impressive given who they were matched with. The rest of the card ranged from inoffensive to bad, but more than anything XI is forgettable.
But IX? Most of it was crap, with one of the only good matches opening the show on a count-out. The end of the show takes it over the top. Hogan just Hoganed all over everyone.
Coincidentally, when the Hart Foundation gimmick ran its course, Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart was repackaged as a masked wrestler named, you guessed it, Who.
I can’t wait until Goldust debuts..I really can’t. His first appearance on Raw was AWESOME even with the fans chanting “YOU’RE A HOMO!” at him (or something equally depressing, I forget what it was exactly..it’s been a while.)
I have so many THINKPIECES ready to go.
The recurring theme of these posts seems to be Hogan Ruins Everything.
(Secret: 20 years later and Cena is Hogan.)
There is a time lord in the WWE. Bruno>Hogan>Cena>Strong Roman
Bobby Who meets Virgil.
Bobby: Bobby Who.
Virgil: Mike Jones.
B: WHO.
V: MIke Jones. Mike Jones. 281-330-8004, hit Mike Jones up on the low because Mike Jones is bout to blow.
I thought the mic problems were a work designed to get Bartlett off the air. How many episodes does he last? Before these B&W’s I had no recollection of him. Vince obviously hates the shit out of him. I thought we’d get a cutaway to Vince beating the hell out of him after he asked, “Does that move hurt?”
He hangs around about ten times longer than he had any business lasting. I watched a fair amount of the first year of Raw about four months ago and made it to the mid teens before outside circumstances forced me to stop. Bartlett was STILL THERE and he only got worse. Wait until we get to the uncomfortable episode where he pretends to be Elvis for the entire hour and the other commentary members have to play along with it. It is painful with a capital P.
I imagine he had to be under contract for a certain number of dates. It’s the only thing that makes sense, given that Vince and Macho seemed to hate him as early as episode five.
Steiner Brothers were my jam growing up. Pre Steroid Scott was a great wrestler.
I’m not sure there was a Pre-Steroid Scott, I think it’s just the amount and type of steroids he was using.
I can’t think or any wrestler who fell off, talent/skillwise, harder than Scott Steiner. He was SO GODDAMN GOOD back then, watching him at the end of WCW, or his WWE or TNA runs, and he doesn’t look like the same wrestler at all. It’s not the tan or hair, either.
Speaking of, is there a definitive Steiner brothers vs. Road Warriors/LOD match? They were both in their primes around the same time, there has to be a classic between the two somewhere.
@Brandon @unfrozen caveman lawyer
Can you guys help me out here?
@907 There’s only the Starrcade ’89 match and a Nitro match from ’96 (from March 11, so that will come up on the retro B&W soon enough).
There’s a fair amount of Hawk/Sasaki-Steiners matches from NJ when Sasaki was drafted in as an ersatz Animal when Animal went into his first retirement, but those two are the only ones with all four of Animal/Hawk/Rick/Scott.
Thanks, I’ll b sure to watch both of those today. i was really hoping for something from 91-94 though, when both teams were absolutely brutal, and killing everyone they got in the ring with.
Please write about the alliance to end hulkamania
Genuine curiosity here: was there ever an announcer who was as big a piece of shit as Mark Madden?
I’ve been watching since 86 (4 years old, having older brothers is a good thing sometimes), and I can’t think of one who even comes close. Mongo might have sucked, but like @Brandon said, at least he tried and was enthusiastic about what was happening in the ring. He seems like a legit shitty person in real like too. It’s hard to not be a garbage human when you’re doing your best to emulate Mancow.
Ok for more on Bobby Who type bobby who internet wrestling database
Being that I am from and still live in the Pittsburgh area, this: “Maybe he wore the sunglasses because he’s Mark Madden in a spy disguise. ” Killer.
“The only match they ever had that people remember is the one where Shawn got enzuigiri’d and played dead.”
Even if it was just a week-long reign (to accommodate Austin winning at WM XIV), I think that they should have had Owen go over Shawn for the title. He was so good after the Screwjob and had molten face heat.
But my inner-Michaels hater knows that the rumor that Shawn wouldn’t drop the title to Owen after the IYH: DX announce table spot because he got cut or something would have meant it not happening.
So what was up with the giant body suit? Was it mandated by Vince’s bodybuilding fetishes or was it just that that big Argentine (not Argentinian) dude was actuality kinda flabby?
Between retro b&w’s and watching OSW review on Youtube, I’ve come to a realization: 80/90’s wrestling nostalgia is completely retarded unless it’s for the purpose of irony. The product was absolute shit.
Nitro ruled if you pretended Hogan didn’t exist.
I know Goldust debuts soon, and how the fans chanted homophobic slurs at him. It’s as bad as when the crowd chanted “Faggots” at Too Much when they first formed their team.
A Dr Who and Pokemon reference in one review? Calm down BStro. You’re making my heart a-flutter.
Macho Man sounding legitimately pissed off his mic didn’t work made me crack up for some reason. Every time he would chime in, I’d just laugh.
The Steiner Bros as Fist of the North Star drawings… Man, you know how to speak my language Brandon! Of course, later Scott Steiner practically WAS a walking FotN character, one who’s only weaknesses are Hokuto Shinken, work rate, and sounding coherent.