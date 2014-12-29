The Best And Worst Of WWF Monday Night Raw 2/15/93: Naked And Famous

Pre-show notes:

– You can watch this week’s vintage episode on WWE Network. You can read about previous episodes on the Best and Worst of Raw tag page.

– With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. Also, follow me on Twitter.

– Click this share button! People need to see the giant naked yelling man.

Click on through for the Best and Worst of WWF Monday Night Raw for February 15, 1993.