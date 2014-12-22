The Best And Worst Of WWF Monday Night Raw 2/1/93: A Handful Of Nuts

Pre-show notes:
– You can watch this week’s vintage episode on WWE Network. You can read about previous episodes on the Best and Worst of Raw tag page.
– With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. Also, follow me on Twitter.
– Click this share button! It’s the only way to spread the word about what I think of a decades-old wrestling show.
Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWF Monday Night Raw episode 3, originally aired on February 1, 1993.
A Best and Worst of Wrestlemania 9 column would be your Masterpiece Brandon, Please make it happen.
Yeah, is a B/W of WrestleMania IX coming? Or are you saving it for a future thing?
Writing these reviews are going to turn you into a wrestling themed super villain, I know it.
God, Yokozuna was disgusting.
Did someone yell “kill yourself” during the promo? 4:35 ish?
Vince: Make him look compassionate
“Why did any of you cheer for this guy.”
I was young and stupid…stop wrestle-shaming me!!!
Oh c’mon, Vito isn’t that unknown.
I didn’t say he was unknown, I said he was a weirdo.
Let us not forget the Hulk Hogan letter writing campaign ‘Get Well Hulk’ that took place after Earthquake jumped him on the Brother Live show coincided with Brutus’ catastrophe. If folks were going to write letters to anyone, it should have been Bruti.
Hey, waitaminute! I liked Tatanka!
Wait…wait…you’re right. I was six.
Tatanka really put some effort into his inexplicable return to SD in ’06.
Wait, that’s a woman in with Luger? I thought that was Rusty Brooks.
(And yes, that is my second Rusty Brooks joke in this comment.)
*comment SECTION. Goddamn no edits.
Jesus, these early RAW’s were created for you, Brandon.
No, we CAN’T do this.
Jeez, maybe the current day RAWs aren’t that bad. Brandon, I’m okay with you stopping until these get good. This can’t be good for you.
There’s a guy in the crowd who very visibly picks his nose during the Beefcake promo. I think he was doing it on purpose to get noticed by the camera. It’s hilarious.
Hey, what’s Konnor doing there wrestling Tatanka?
Is he a time traveling spaced age warrior?
“Vince probably paid them an extra $200 to hang around after the show and crack bad breath jokes.”
This is the truthiess sentence ever. Vince probably did pay those ladies an extra $200 to hang around after the show. Crack and bad breathe were also involved, but not the kind in the quoted sentence.
Agreed, OG Doink was badass. That nut roll-up was terrifying and hilarious.
Seriously, Matt Borne was GREAT. And he and Marty Jannetty are going to have the WWF’s match of the year on a RAW, We’re just going to take… four or five months to get to a B&W for that show.
Went to the library today to do some work. It’s damn near empty. I read the Doink excerpt and laughed so loudly it reverberated through the halls. Well done Brandon
I’m cool with loseloselosewin, when it’s guys like Cesaro. They decide it’s time to end a match, and what they do looks damn painful. Cesaro looks like all he has to do is connect with one of those european uppercuts, and the match is over. He also never strutted when he did it. He just proceeded to murder you.
The greatness of Evil Doink makes the terribleness of good guy Doink that much worse.
“As a quick note, I never understood why he wasn’t Brutus ‘The Landscaper’ Beefcake. What kind of barber wears mesh pants, no shirt and a bowtie and cuts peoples’ hair with a gardening tool?”
To be fair, as the landscaper here, that is *exactly* what I wear.
The absolute best part of the Beefcake promo is the dude that yells “Kill yourself!”
Only Brandon can point out how ridiculous it is that Hogan goes to the hospital in his wrestling gear, and make me laugh for a solid minute.
I like that Hulk Hogan’s 80s-early 90s casual attire was always matching outfits of skin tight shirts, spandex pants, weight belts, and bandanas. WHERE DID THIS GUY SHOP???
I loved the first Disc of The Best of Raw Vol 1 & 2.
Then they ruined Doink in the second disc and I don’t think I ever even finished it..
I love that Brutus specifies that the parasailing accident happened to him while he was standing at the beach, staring directly into the sun
Lmfao
Brutus got the crush of all times in his face, brother.
My momma called it the Slop Drop.
I’m’a call it the Slop Drop.
My nostalgia tells me that Iron Mike Sharpe was a somebody before the WWF brought him in as a jobber.
3:41 mark of the Brutus promo…crowd shot of a guy going 3 knuckles deep mining for nose-gold
The look on Doink’s face looks like he was trying to grab the tights and realizes what he got a handful of instead. I’m still laughing.
Now I’m really looking forward to future Jobber Reports!
Knowing you, you’d probably look into this — hell, I wouldn’t be shocked if you already knew about it — but the most interesting thing I found out while looking into stuff after watching old Raws is that one of their first ring girls went on to become a Connecticut state representative ([cthousegop.com]). Anything can happen in the WWF!!
Best section, .
I love how he couldn’t hold on and fast forward to Monday night wars