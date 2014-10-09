The Best Of The Ethan Carter III UPROXX Live Discussion

On Tuesday, we had the privilege of speaking to privilege.

TNA Impact Wrestling superstar EC3, Ethan Carter III, stopped by With Spandex for a live, uncensored Q&A that covered everything from the future of TNA to his sketchy, not-sure-if-canon past to his favorite Simpsons quotes. The TNA crew is headed to Japan for this weekend’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view event in Tokyo, Japan, so this might’ve been our last chance to ask the man questions before he’s sat on by the 450-pounds-plus Ryota Hama.

Here’s what we learned about EC3.


1. EC3 likes the gym. A lot.

Screen Shot 2014-10-09 at 10.15.20 AM

Screen Shot 2014-10-09 at 10.22.39 AM

Never forget the time his “shitty dead cousin” went to Zumba class.


2. EC3’s got a lot of faith in TNA …

Screen Shot 2014-10-09 at 10.28.00 AM


3. … and TNA’s future.


4. Cleveland sports? Not so much.

Screen Shot 2014-10-09 at 10.40.40 AM

Screen Shot 2014-10-09 at 10.41.16 AM

Screen Shot 2014-10-09 at 10.42.25 AM


5. Like The Iron Sheik, EC3 does not like my chances against Lance Hoyt.

Screen Shot 2014-10-09 at 10.52.35 AM


6. EC3 is ready for Bound For Glory in Japan.

Screen Shot 2014-10-09 at 10.54.40 AM

His opponent:


7. The situation with Spud isn’t getting any better.

Screen Shot 2014-10-09 at 10.59.31 AM

