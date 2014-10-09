The Best Of The Ethan Carter III UPROXX Live Discussion

On Tuesday, we had the privilege of speaking to privilege.
TNA Impact Wrestling superstar EC3, Ethan Carter III, stopped by With Spandex for a live, uncensored Q&A that covered everything from the future of TNA to his sketchy, not-sure-if-canon past to his favorite Simpsons quotes. The TNA crew is headed to Japan for this weekend’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view event in Tokyo, Japan, so this might’ve been our last chance to ask the man questions before he’s sat on by the 450-pounds-plus Ryota Hama.
Here’s what we learned about EC3.
1. EC3 likes the gym. A lot.
Never forget the time his “shitty dead cousin” went to Zumba class.
2. EC3’s got a lot of faith in TNA …
3. … and TNA’s future.
4. Cleveland sports? Not so much.
5. Like The Iron Sheik, EC3 does not like my chances against Lance Hoyt.
6. EC3 is ready for Bound For Glory in Japan.
His opponent:
7. The situation with Spud isn’t getting any better.
I completely missed the bit where he no sold The Lonely Island.
I thought it was a fine question myself.
Aw yeah. I feel as I need a snifter of cognac, or something.
That TmF guy is a fucking scholar. Great question.
I was gonna say nobody likes a kiss ass until I realised that you would have to be really bendy and athletic and you could probably Boa Constrictor me to death if I pissed you off so… I agree.
It’s hard to look at or read these. I’m still recovering from the heartbreaking EC3/Spud breakup I watched last night. The wound is fresh and it runs so deep.
National Treasure
… is one of EC3’s favorite movies
Hey that’s me I’m famous!
Not to change the subject but hey the new nxt is on right now for some reason