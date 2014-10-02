The Champ To No-Show More Pay-Per-Views Going Forward, Whether Brock Holds The Belt Or Not

As we reported last week, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar won’t be at Hell in a Cell, and WWE’s back-up plan is, well, less than ideal.
Now, if you’re looking to lay blame for this situation, the logical, sensible conclusion is that this is probably somehow that butthole Brock Lesnar’s fault. He decided he’d rather be somewhere shooting something, or the mere thought of working two PPVs in a row got him dangerously winded, but nope, Brock Lesnar not being at Hell in a Cell doesn’t have much to do with Brock Lesnar at all.
According to The Wrestling Observer, WWE no longer thinks the champ needs to be a part of big events. Back when pay-per-views were exclusively sold through pay-per-view, the feeling was the champion needed to be on every show to push buys, but now that most fans get the shows through a monthly subscription service, WWE doesn’t feel compelled to stack the cards any more.
So yes, the exact thing everyone feared would happen to PPVs when the WWE Network was announced is happening. Even though the Network continues to struggle, without that immediate, monthly pressure to generate PPV revenue, WWE feels safe to rest on their laurels.
Don’t get me wrong, moving away from a “save everything important for PPV” approach isn’t necessarily a bad thing. I’d be okay with a new model. Unfortunately WWE is still totally structured around building to these big shows, and if said shows are unimportant the product starts to feel really hollow. If WWE wants to de-emphasize the importance of the PPVs, they need to alter the entire way they do business.
Speaking of WWE not adapting to their new reality, word is recent PPV payouts, once a major part of top performer’s incomes, have been absolutely terrible since Wrestlemania. Basically, there is no new formula, WWE is just paying guys for the few traditional PPVs still being sold and totally stiffing them on WWE Network revenue.
What do you folks think? Where do you see the big monthly shows going? How do you feel about WWE possibly moving away from the pay-per-view model?
Now can we just get the belt back on Cena so it means fewer Cena matches?
He’d still show up to do a promo.
Triple H replacing Big Johnny when it comes to group selfies.
I’m totally fine with the WHC not being the main event of every show, but the main event should be SOME kind of title match, unless it’s a for-real megaton feud blow-off.
It’s a good excuse (on a long list of ignored, discarded excuses) to grow the profile of secondary titles. UFC has a title bout main event at every big show because they have a bunch of different belts. NJPW made their IC title so important that it main-events every other major show. There’s no reason WWE couldn’t do the same thing, besides their own unwillingness to follow through.
My thoughts exactly on the secondary titles. That’s a potentially exciting prospect.
WWE is a company literally founded on the principle of “their own unwillingness to follow through.”
I agree, just don’t know how they’d be able to pull it off with their current midcard storyline model of trading wins and losses for three weeks. It’s killing their entire product.
I like this idea. A LOT.
Reminds me of the days of 4 ppvs and not 12, where you weren’t seeing the same “big” matches all the doggone time.
Granted, the company is a lot bigger now, but I’d assume that only the truly biggest matches would take place 1 every couple of months and not so frequently. Weren’t we all just complaining that we saw 3 rematches on “ppv’s”, raw’s and even main events?
Even when they started with the monthly In Your Houses, they were still shorter than the “big” PPVs, and they didn’t always have a WWF Championship match, either, I don’t think (or if they always did, it wasn’t always the Main Event). I have no problem with this either. You can still have big matches that aren’t for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and it will make the Championship seem even bigger when it is defended.
We wouldn’t be wrestling fans if we didn’t complain at everything. You can almost bet that a lot of the people who are complaining about this were also complaining about the number of PPVs before they read this article.
The honest truth is that there’s only ever been about 4 PPV shows worth watching each year, and that didn’t change once they dropped the “In Your House” moniker.
I’d be fine with 4-6 big PPVs (WM, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, Survivor Series to go with the classic 4 would be ideal), and then the rest of the year, having IYH-type PPVs. Then again, that would be like going back to the early 90s, so I don’t know.
Or they could go the other way with it and make all 12 matter, and change out Payback and Battleground with maybe bringing King of the Ring back and having another theme.
But how do they expect to sell the network without the allure of big matches?
Umm…$9.99!!!
But seriously, they need to go back to the big four PPVs and the other months just have smaller cards that help push the mid card guys and have it headlined by main event or near main event guys.
So, the new model is this. Pay Per Views are like the Raws of old. Raws are like SmackDowns of old. SmackDowns are the Main Event of old. And Main Event is a commerical.
Now we need some kind of Super Pay Per View where the REALLY cool stuff will happen.
I think you’ve about got it.
The Super PPVs are Wrestlemania and SummerSlam, also known as the “ha ha tricked you into buying 6 more months” shows.
Dang, meant Royal Rumble
Sounds like it’s time for me to unsubscribe from the network. If they’re not going to take it seriously, why should I?
I already subscribe to Hulu, so I still get NXT either way.
The PPVs are one of the least reasons I have for getting the network. The library of old stuff is more than worth the price for me. (Price is 9.99, by the way.)
I’m completely the opposite. I don’t care about the archive content. I’m much more interested in new content. This is a clear indication that WWE doesn’t care about their new content.
Watching old episodes of Nitro and censored ECW PPVs isn’t worth anything to me.
What they really need to do is eliminate some PPV’s. I’d kill the February PPV immediately and move Backlash to May. Schedule the Royal Rumble for late January and make the whole damned first quarter about the push to WrestleMania. That February PPV more often than not cheapens the Royal Rumble match and delays the finalization of the WrestelMania card. Backlash being 5-6 weeks after WrestleMania would give them some downtime to really recharge after Mania.
Next thing I would do is bring back King of the Ring for June. It’s a known brand and tournaments lend themselves really well to a PPV build. Give the King of the Ring winner a title shot at SummerSlam in August to make the tournament mean something.
As for July, bring back Great American Bash, not as a PPV though, but rather as a WWE Network exclusive event. August would be SummerSlam as usual.
In September, opt for an NXT PPV in lieu of a WWE PPV. Figure out some way to get a couple main roster guys on it for whatever reason and use it to build the NXT brand. For October bring back the Halloween Havoc name. I think it’s a great name for a PPV. November would still be Survivor Series, but they could put an NXT traditional Survivor Series team on it from something stemming from the September PPV to face some mid-card heels or an evil authority team.
In December, same as February; no PPV. Just stick Tribute to the Troops on the network as another WWE Network exclusive. No February, December or late April PPV’s clears the deck for the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania to mean a helluva lot more.
I know all those ideas are pretty much a fantasy at this point, but if they’re moving away from the PPV business into the streaming business, then it totally makes sense to scale back PPV’s and at the same time push the exclusive content of the WWE Network as well as give the NXT brand a cross-promotion shot in the arm from PPV.
This neglects MITB, though I would love to see that match moved back to a WM opener.
@Axiel – Yeah, I guess in my head I moved a TLC match and MITB match to WrestleMania. You also lose the HIAC PPV, but you could stick that match on any PPV as the blow off match to a major feud. I really think they should limit the number of those gimmick matches they do each year. One HIAC match per year period. Not a whole damned PPV. One MITB match at WrestleMania that’s good up until the end of the next year’s WM show.
The best part about bringing back KOTR, is that it fills MONTHS of TV with matches that actually MEAN something..
@El_Tigre_Azul – Could stick the Quarters, Semi & Final on the PPV. Even have one of the spots go to an NXT guy and fill TV for NXT for a month as well. If the Quarters were on the actual PPV, then there would be enough matches to not have the champion wrestle on that PPV if that’s what the WWE wanted to do. They could have the champ at the event in some other capacity to plant a seed for a future program with one of the losers.
I would be fine with having the main event of a big show being a #1 contenders match for the big title. It would feel more important to me having someone have to go through the steps of earning the shot rather than having whoever’s in charge throw out “AND YOU’LL BE FACING JOHRN CENA!” at the end of a segment on week 3’s show. Then the smaller PPV has the setup and the big PPV has the match. Wouldn’t the title match seem so much more important then?
But won’t The Network stop having PPVs at the end of the year? They’ve advertised that subscribers only get PPVs up until December. The only reason I’m putting up with the champion not wrestling at a PPV is because I’m just paying $9.99 for it. There is no way I’d pay $50 to find out who gets to wrestle Seth Rollins in a cell in the main event.
They have been schilling that if you subscribe you still get 6 months of PPVs iirc…
They’ve been advertising that you get every PPV through Royal Rumble, which is in January. So far, they haven’t promised anything after that.
Look, I’m confident WWE will totally pick the less interesting option when it comes to making PPVs and the titles have value. that’s kinda what they do.
The big story is that payment thing. It sounds like if you were someone regularly featured on PPVs but not a top guy (your AJs, Zigglers, etc.) you are really getting stiffed this year especially after the video game thing. This completely infuriates me because these are the people who are doing all the house shows, all the TV stuff, all the promo and yet you are stiffing them on the check based on a technicality. The interview before he bounced, Punk brought up that they weren’t told how it was going to work and then at Comic-Con Bryan couldn’t give an answer. Did they seriously tell talent “we’ll figure it out later?” and then just decide they weren’t going to pay? Because unless they give out Christmas or a higher WM bonus, I could see a lot of midcarders pissed. Not to mention it’s just a really fucking scummy thing to do.
It’s one thing if you negotiate financial terms but completely changing the business model and not bothering to compensate the whole reason people come to the shows and sign up for the network is shit. I know it sounds like I’m over reacting, but dudes are getting paid less through no fault of their own and they don’t have any other company they can call to give them leverage.
Yeah, example #1293109319 of WWE screwing the mid-card.
I’m sure WWE’s logic is “well, we can’t give you a cut of WWE Network revenue because the company’s not doing well right now” even though the Network is the reason the company’s not doing well.
Agreed. That pay thing seems like a pretty big deal.
It’s a good thing they have Heyman to rally the troops if pay issues get out of hand.
If this means they will elevate the IC, tag and Divas title in importance, I will support this 100%
It doesn’t.
Yeah, I think in WWE’s mind the IC title in the main event would be an active deterrent to people watching the show.
I like the idea in theory, but I have no confidence that WWE will be able to pull this off properly.
I was thinking the same thing. They can barely manage 4 weeks of build up between pay per views. What would they do with 3 months of build up? How much John Cena rapping can we endure?
Here is an idea: Scale back to 8 PPVs every year. Only make your big 4 (Rumble, Maina, Summerslam, and Survivor Series) available for PPV only and make the other 4 ( MIB, NOC, HIC, and KOR )available streaming. Scale back RAW to 2 hours. Without the PPV buy rates anymore, do be surprised if a lot of wrestlers start retiring / pulling a CM Punk soon since they no longer get cuts from these. If TNA was ever going to do something, now would be the time.
“Basically, there is no new formula, WWE is just paying guys for the few traditional PPVs still being sold and totally stiffing them on WWE Network revenue.”
Well the labor should have anticipated this new business model and negotiated forward leaning contracts. Really their own fault.
‘Merica
I’m not sure if you’re being serious or not.
Yea looks like I’m going back to not watching soon.. who h sucks btw cuz it was something cool to do with my nephews and brothers but Jesus!!
“Welcome to the WWE Network. Go f*ck yourself!!”
Maybe they could start writing cohesive, logical storylines and up the quality of their commentary team. *shurg* Just spitballin’.
What this article is about is the reason CM ‘Businessman’ Punk left. He saw what was happening, asked a question about ppv paydays, didn’t get a definitive answer, so he left. I guess they still don’t have an answer and they focus more on other projects than the wrestlers, Punk saw that, didn’t like that either. They have to figure this out.
They just had two world titles and decided to merge them together. Why not keep them separate and alternate title matches every other PPV?
It wasn’t too long ago now that CM Punk was defending the title in matches midway through the card. The main belt doesn’t need to be defended every pay-per-view. If anything, WWE should have had Lesnar beat Cena clean again and then capitalize on telling a story where no other WWE Superstar wants to challenge for the belt, and Cena is no longer eligible. Someone would then win the Royal Rumble (Bryan, Reigns, whomever) and finally get their shot and Wrestlemania moment. That’s an easy sell because even if you don’t want to go up against The Beast, you want to main event Wrestlemania. Simple storytelling.
I would like to see Heyman stay on TV, appearing at least once a week on RAW to “advocate” for Lesnar. Tell us what he’s been up to. Shoot the shit.
Today Brock ate some waffles and then took a nap.
the champion should not fight every week. should be only at the ppv. its crazy how many times the title changes. i don’t follow wrestling now but it was huge deal that hogan was a 4 time champ, bret hart was 5 time champ and flair was 11 time champ. those numbers mean nothing now.
I think this new system is great for the mid-card guys. WWE doesn’t strive to be like UFC, but one thing they should adopt is having main events for titles other then the Heavyweight championship. It makes the Heavyweight title seem more prestigious and it helps bring more focus to the IC and US belts.