The Count: 4 Times SummerSlam Undeniably Outshone Wrestlemania

That said, there have been a handful of truly memorable SummerSlams. In fact, there’s been a few Wrestlemanias of the summer that actually outshone that year’s actual Wrestlemania. These are the SummerSlams this year’s event will, hopefully, take after (but probably won’t)…
SummerSlam 1988
The very first SummerSlam may not have been a hall of fame show from a workrate or star ratings perspective, not that we care particularly about that ’round these parts, but it was pretty much packed butt to gut with memorable moments.
This of course was the show where Ultimate Warrior ended the Honky Tonk Man’s record-setting IC title reign in 30 seconds, which was the first and last time the whole Honky Tonk Man undeserving champion thing has ever really worked. The pop when Warrior wins is unlike anything that could happen today — human beings aren’t capable of expressing that kind of passion any more, especially for fake underpants fighting.
The main event was THE MEGA POWERS in their first ever match against the combined villainy of their most mortal enemies, Andre the Giant and Ted DiBiase. Wrestlemania may have, technically, been when The Mega Powers first formed, but this was their coming out party, and both Hogan and Savage are in all their f*cking deliriously coked-out glory. You can make the case for countless other tag teams being better in the ring or whatever, but in terms of star power, in terms of #1 King Shit of the World teaming up with #2 King Shit of the World, nothing beat The Mega Powers, and SummerSlam ’88 was them at their height. Just look at these glorious assholes…
Damn, those vitamins get results.
…the match itself is great too. Honestly it kind of transcends regular analysis. At least the kind of analysis I’d apply to a match of 2014. Oh, and yes, the match featured Elizabeth and her magic tearaway skirt.
And thus a very specific fetish was planted in the mind of an entire generation or wrestling fans.
So, you could say I have a bit of a soft spot for this one. And a hard spot too. Hey-O!
Wrestlemania IV
Wrestlemania IV sounds good on paper. A one-night tournament that ends up crowing Randy Savage the new WWF Champion? Tournaments are the balls, Randy Savage is even more balls, so this was great right?
In reality the show was a shambling, 16-match monstrosity in which the average match length was around three minutes (although maybe that was just my friend’s VHS version) and half the bouts ended in some manner of f*ckery. Until the very end when Hogan helps Savage win the title, the show is just a steady drumbeat of undistinguished, unexciting 80s wrestling stuff happening. It set some awesome things in motion, but the show itself is a rough watch.
The Hogan/Savage handshake right after Elizabeth’s tearaway skirt in SS ’88 always cracked me up.
I am irrationally angry at this column…
2000 all damned day is the correct answer.
And Wrestlemania VII rules. Warrior vs Macho might be the best wrestling match of all time.
Grrr.
I had my own “The author of this article and I will never agree on professional wrestling” moment when he threw shade at Rock/Hogan from Wrestlemania X8.
SummerSlam 2000 *was* damn good, but Wrestlemania 2000 was better.
Was your answer to this week’s contrarian draft at KSK just “Being Nate Birch”?
You’re going to put WM2000 over Summerslam? There’s a better Jericho Benoit match, there’s a better hardcore match, theres a better tag ladder match, there’s a better main event. There are singles matches. Hell, there’s a better Chyna match! And the Chyna match at WM2000 was probably the third or fourth best match on the show! I just, I don’t know about you man. I just don’t.
I was really into the Triple H/Foley feud and took a while to warm up to Kurt Angle, so WM2000 has just resonated more for me. There is no science to this, it’s just me saying things I liked more than other things.
Darn it, I want to be angry at that but I just can’t. I suppose it boils down to “to each their own”. Keep on keeping on, I guess.
Grumble grumble.
I was going with ’91, honestly. Yeah, Bret/Perfect is all kinds of swank, but I feel like he really under-ranks Hogan/Slaughter from WM7. It wasn’t a classic, but as Hogan main events go, it was pretty solid.
Also, I don’t really have any memories of Slaughter before the build to this show, as I was born in ’82, and really didn’t get into the older NWA stuff until I got older.
Plus the undercard for 7 featured that tremendous Rockers/Haku-Barbarian match, a pretty solid Bossman/Perfect affair (minus the truly bizarre ending), and, hell, even a fun little hoss match with Bulldog and Warlord.
I could see a case for either being made, though, I suppose.
Summerslam 2000 sucked ass, and Wrestlemania 2000 was even worse.
Good article though, perfect choices.
The RAW after Summerlsam 2002 is the beginning of wrestling’s darkest timeline
I have more thoughts, but i first gotta correct Nathan. the Mega Powers formed at an SNME in ’87, which was pretty much the greatest moment of my childhood. Their coming out party was ‘Mania, with SummerSlam being the height of their reign.
THANK YOU. That same SNME was also the height of the “Honky Tonk Man undeserving champion thing.” The build for the Honky-Macho match was incredible, with Savage turning face when Honky began declaring himself the greatest IC champion of all time, just months after Savage’s year-plus reign had ended.
You don’t have to go far back. The biggest instance where SummerSlam was better was last year.
SummerSlam 2013 had three classics in (1) CM Punk vs. Brock Lesnar, (2) John Cena vs. Daniel Bryan, and (3) Christian vs. Alberto Del Rio. Plus, Bray Wyatt’s single debut was really well done. The match came off more as an angle, but it was a really good one that had me entertained throughout. Cody/Sandow, and the mixed tag werent too shabby either. It was all around the best PPV since MitB 2011.
But WrestleMania 29 was just incredibly boring. Undertaker and CM Punk had a fantastic match, but the Cena/Rock, and Triple H/Brock rematches were as boring as ever, and Hell No/ZiggyELee and Shield vs. Random trio felt like filler matches that did nothing for me. And don’t get me started on Ryback/Henry. It was just a sad PPV all around.
Agreed on last year.
Yeah, you make a pretty good case for last year.
Having been in attendance at Wrestlemania 29, I couldn’t agree with you more. The opening match was fine, as was the Hell No vs. Ziggler & Big E match, and Henry beating Ryback was a nice end to a boring match. Punk vs. Undertaker was incredible, but the rest of the card was kind of a snoozefest. SummerSlam had Punk vs. Lesnar, which was also incredible, and Cena vs. Bryan which was again tremendous.
Wrestlemania 29 is hot garbage. Summerslam 2013 was worth every penny.
Because nobody has ever disagreed about this match online before.
1998 is a pretty underrated show. It not only has a really fun main event (one that’s also the most Attitude Era thing imaginable) and the match that made HHH and The Rock superstars for good, but it’s a perfect illustration of how deep the undercard ran at the height of WWE’s popularity. The crowd being absurdly into everything from announcer table spots to ICP doesn’t hurt.
To contrast, WM14 was the night Attitude officially got underway, sure. But take out Austin/Michaels/Tyson and you have a tag team battle royal clusterfuck, a mixed tag in which Marc Mero is involved (and watching as Sable jacks his push, which is the sole highlight), a blah Taker-Kane showdown, and a tag title match that was retconned almost immediately afterward. I’d actually give SS the edge on that one.
Yeah I’ll agree with this one too. The opening D’Lo Brown vs. Val Venis match for the European Championship is a truly great forgotten match. Austin vs. Undertaker is incredible despite Austin getting concussed early on, and that ladder match is one of the best.
Summerslam ’98 was probably my most rewatched PPV as a kid. I will forever associate the song Highway to Hell with wind machine Undertaker and power walking Austin.
How about 1992? I actually have sort of a soft spot for WM8 (I probably overrate Hart/Piper and Flair/Savage), but I think the U.K. Summerslam was way more memorable. Neither show had a lot of 4-star matches, but Hart/Bulldog was great and Michaels/Martel was pretty fun. Plus the “foreign PPV” vibe makes it stand out way more than WM8.
Boy, Wrestlemania 8 is one of my favorites, but I actually am having a hard time disagreeing with you. I guess the only reason why I disagree is because I think Piper-Hart is a superior match and DBS-Hart is really only remembered so vividly because of that vibe.
’92 was on the short list. If this had been a 5-entry list, it might have made it.
@Nate Birch — That makes sense. I can’t disagree with any of these entries either.
@Probably Misses His Old Glasses — I can’t disagree that Piper/Hart is better, though it might be a minority opinion. I think it told a more compelling story and Hart’s blading was pretty great. But man, that Hogan/Sid main event at WM8 is pretty terrible. Plus all the missed opportunities: no Hogan/Flair match; no Savage/Jake blow-off.
I was going to nominate Summerslam 93 based on how terrible Wrestlemania 9 was, but then I saw the card and decided against it.
I’ve always felt SummerSlam 92 was highly overrated. Yes the main event was a classic, but both the title match and the Taker match were transitional matches to set up what was a great Survivor Series. Throw in a couple of squashes and the event just doesn’t hold up over time. WM8 was also disappointing, but the card still had Hogan/Flair/Hart/Piper/Taker/Snake/HBK/Savage all on it. WM wins 92
WrestleMania X… Razor VS Shawn. Nuff Said.
Which is why Summerslam 94 isn’t on the list.
Surprised Summerslam 92 isn’t on here considering how utterly forgettable Wrestlemania VIII was. Bulldog/Hart is a classic.
Bulldog/Hart is a classic, sure, but other than an electric crowd, SummerSlam ’92 didn’t have much else besides it.
Mania 8 wins out because it had 2 classics, those of course being Hart/Piper and Savage/Flair.
That was some glorious shade Heenan gave Macho when he was in the handshake line. God Bless The Brain.
” lame-ass villains like Earthquake”
HEY HEY HEY Earthquake was awesome.
Sisyphusean? Really Nathan? Ugh.
Wrestlemania VII was damn good. Warrior/Savage is a classic and the post-match is greater than the actual sham wedding at SS. Hulk/Slaughter was another great match; Slaughter is a terrific bumper. Much better main than SS. Rockers vs. Barbarian/Haku is better than anything at Summerslam outside of Hart/Hennig. Historically, the first match of the streak. Also, WMVII had mfn Genichiro Tenryu.
It was a good Mania, but it wasn’t the shining spectacle that SummerSlam was that year. First there is no comparison between an event at the LA Sports arena and MSG. Second, Hogan in a tag is always better than a Hogan singles match. Third, the undercard worked better at Summerslam. Boss Man/Mountie and the comedy that went with it was better than anything on the ‘Mania undercard, and the Virgil/Dibiase match was better. While i agree that the only 5 star match of the two events definitely took place at Mania, overall SS was a bigger event
@jetspete Nothing is bigger than Tenryu. Nothing. SWS4LYFE
“Hulk/Slaughter was another great match”
lolwut
HBK/HHH SS’02 was still the worst kind of Triple H wankfest.
Three years and the benefit of the WWE network later, i’m ready to defend WM27. You chose to use the obvious negatives to trash it, but the event featured at least 3 quality matches (Edge/del Rio, orton/punk and mysterio/cody), a great Rock promo to open the show, Cena losing, Cena letting the Miz look every bit his equal for at least one night, and of course Taker/HHH. The problem was that the event was horribly paced, Taker/HHH and Cole/Lawler were too long while the early matches were too short, and sheamus/dbry was off the card entirely. But with the exception of the main event, SummerSlam had nothing that compared to ‘Mania (oh look, heres an 85th consecutive orton/Christian match).
People have said as much but lemme join the chorus saying last year belonged. It gets lost in the shuffle given the shenanigans but Daniel Bryan went over John Cena clean as a whistle in a fantastic match. Even if the rest of the card blew, which it didn’t, that match alone would be more than enough to top last year’s Mania.
How weird is it that the Ultimate Warrior had the best match at three straight WrestleManias? Rick Rude could work with the proverbial broomstick, but damn if he didn’t have good chemistry with Warrior. WrestleMania VI was the last time Hulkamania-era Hogan was compelling, and damn if that’s not a really entertaining match, start to finish. And somehow, Savage-Warrior was the best match of either man’s WWF career (and yes, I’m including the Steamboat match, which was an over-choreographed spot-fest, there I said it.)