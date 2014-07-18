The Count: 5 Reasons No Future WWE Commentator Can Be As Good As Jim Ross

Don’t worry though, this list isn’t going to be a dry recitation of all the points everyone makes when talking about Jim Ross’ greatness. Yes, he was great at telling stories and selling emotions, but you know what? That can be taught. No, the reason we’re never going to get another Jim Ross (and we’re not) is more about WWE than it is about any individual commentator. Here’s a few reasons why Jim Ross (or somebody as good as him) could never exist in the WWE of today…
He Wasn’t Drinking The WWE Kool-Aid
Right now if you work of WWE, you’re required to be a company man or lady, which is a shame because there’s value in employing people who don’t give a hot shit about your company. Wrestling promotions used to be packed with mercenaries who were just cashing a paycheck and glad to admit it, but that’s steadily been weeded out once WWE became the only game in town. Sometimes the outsider can hold up the mirror and provide that much-needed/exciting different perspective — I mean, that’s what made the NWO the phenomenon it was.
Jim Ross may have worked for WWE/F for 20-years, but he was never a WWE guy. He started under guys like Bill Watts and Jim Crockett and the Crash TV style wrestling he’s most known for commenting on was not his cup of tea. Just watch those Jim Ross video game clips again, and listen to how f*cking disgusted the guy is in them. When a heel did something evil during JR’s tenure, a throbbing barbecue-sauce scented cloud of loathing would descend at ringside — his revulsion and rage were palpable. Why was JR able to sell these outrageous Attitude Era stunts so well? Well, partly because he legitimately thought a lot of what he was watching was outrageous, awful crap. Sometimes you need somebody there to note the Emperor has no clothes, then get really, unreasonably upset about it.
He Was An Old Man Who Only Cared About Barbeque and Oklahoma Football
I like that wrestling exists in a cultural bubble. When I tune into to watch my pro-graps I don’t want to hear about Kim or Miley or Solange and Jay-Z. The only celebrities that should be referenced on Raw are ones that exist in their own equally weird cultural bubbles, like Bob Barker.
For some time now though, WWE has been obsessed with their commentators being hip, with it young Turks who speak in 50% cultural references. Failing that, they’ve trained JBL to blurt out TWERKIN’ MAHCHULL whenever they activate his shock collar.
Aside from the occasional apropos-of-nothing reference to Sooners football, JR never talked about anything relevant, and that’s the way it oughta be, by gumbo.
I think the hardest I ever laughed at a JR line when in the TLC II match where he shouted, “Lita jerkin’ Edge off…..the ladder!”
I remember feeling bad for Michael Cole for having to follow JR. NO ONE could follow JR. But as the years have gone by, Cole’s decision to just whore himself out to the new WWE standard has drastically lowered my sympathy for him.
Yeah. One of my guilty pleasures as a fan is the Austin v. McMahon match at St. Valentine’s Day Massacre in 1999. Cole calls that with Lawler, and honestly, it’s not bad. Whether it’s complacence or whatever, Cole is just insufferable now, where he once was… sufferable.
I OVER-LOATH Michael Cole. I HATED the “draft” episode where they switched Cole and JR. I blame Cole for why I stopped watchng WWE or a while.
I always say my favorite Jim Ross moment is from Clash of the Champions 17, Sting vs Rick Rude. I was 8 years old watching that, and I still have never heard a wrestling commentator be so passionate and so invested in getting across the drama of a storyline. JR called that match as if the destruction of Earth was imminent should Sting lose. It’s simply magical. Please, everyone go watch that now.
My soulmate! I love Clash 17 and in particular the Sting/Rude match and all the setup before that. It’s still one of my favorite matches ever and one of the best in that style (injury-riddled fight against odds title match).
The best commentary team was Gorilla Monsoon/Bobby Heenan. Second place was Vince and Jesse the Body. THEN you get to Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler.
Agreed, but only because Jerry drags his duo’s value down sump’n consid’rable
No way. I know Lawler sucks but JR alone makes them #1
What I wouldn’t give for a good ole Gorilla “Look Out!” and a foiled back-body drop right about now.
I can’t stand Vince/Jesse, but Gorilla/Bobby was indeed aces. I still like Ross better, probably because his era was a sweet-spot of my fandom.
Gorilla Monsoon. I still shout RIGHT IN THE SOLAR PLEXUS when someone takes a gut shot.
Gorilla/Jesse was by far the best duo in WWE to me.
JR was so great because they got rid of Vince. Vince’s calls of an HBK match could get pretty damn creepy.
Yeah, Vince overselling the fuck out of hbk is actually the reason I stopped watching wrestling in the 90s before the attitude era brought me back.
I know a lot of people like to talk about his calls for the Taker/Mankind Hell in a Cell, or “Awww, son of a bitch!” or generally getting Vince or Triple H over as Satan himself or his BFF, but my favorite call of his is and will always be the Mania 25 match with HBK/Taker. Undertaker hits that Tombstone as Michaels goes to skin the cat, and he’s going NUTS over it. And honestly, I thought that was the finish. It was the perfect one for an epic match. Then Shawn kicks out. JR LOSES HIS SHIT and delivers arguably one of my favorite quotes from any commentator in WWE:
“I JUST HAD AN OUT OF BODY EXPERIENCE!!”
It’s amazing. The tone of voice, the emotion, the build before, during, and after the Tombstone; it was incredible, and helped add to the drama of the story, rather than making the focus on JR himself. He was saying what everyone was feeling, and it’s something lost on our Three Stooges.
Last is the most important, and also why Punk is so good on commentary. Loving the business.
It’s like giving a presentation at work, if you just read the slides and hit the points, you’ll give just another average presentation. But if you presenting your own idea that you poured your heart into, that you know backwards and forwards and side to side, that passion will come out in the presentation. Same with commentating…or at least I would imagine.
Punk also has a bit of the first point going on. Speaking of which, Punk deciding to come back, but only as a commentator would be one of the few things that could really save the commentary situation.
Jim Ross cares about wrestling while Michael Cole is just doing a job.
By the way, If any Uproxx readers in Iowa are going to see JR in Waterloo night, I’ll buy you a beer!
Jim Ross is so overrated and viewed through those Attitude Era colored glasses. Getting names wrong all the time, mumbling through play by play, saying things 8 times in a row as a way to add excitement. Listening to old commentary from him and sex offender Lawler is unbearable
@gbob816 Thats not JR you’re describing, that’s Mike Adamle.
You must have hated Harry Caray.
Ah but getting the Chris’ and the Hardys wrong all the time was endearing because of who it was. Just like an old man.
JR’s voice MADE you care about things, and it MADE you remember things.
My sister hates 99% of wrestling and completely avoids it unless me and my nephew are watching, but when LeBron got knocked down in the playoffs this year she screamed “BAH GAWD he may be broken in half!”, accent and all.
Certain announcers just stand out. JR does that.
Gordon Solie??
Check the title — *future* announcer.
To get another Gordon Solie, all we need is someone to pronounce “suplex” using the King’s English.
Wasn’t JR pretty high on the totem pole when it came to booking? I think you’re kind of buying into his act a bit in #1.
I thought he was big when it came to recruiting and talent relations, but not necessarily booking. Booking tended to be McMahon/Russo/Prichard/Cornette, depending on the time frame.
I could be wrong on that, though.
Yeah, he recruited new guys and was in charge of payouts, so he was important, but he had nothing to do with the writing/booking.
He would sit in on meetings, but that’s it.
Hmm, about his sense of humor, it might have just come off that way because of Bell’s Palsy. Dude couldn’t smile after a certain point in his life.
I mean, he definitely played stuff straight, but some part of it might have been because of his condition.
Even before his illness, he wasn’t exactly a jokester. I think it was a personality thing.
If you ever have a chance to listen to JR’s podcast, I highly recommend it. His humor is dry as a bone, but he’s funny as hell.
Couldn’t agree more with number 2. The problem with the announcers, and the WWE honestly, is that they’re reacting to pop culture rather than making pop culture react to them. When wrestling is great, it’s occupying a totally singular space in the culture. No football player, no actor, no talk show host could be Stone Cold Steve Austin or the Undertaker. But they all WANTED to be. WWE needs to embrace that singularity and establish itself as different from everything else. They were getting close with Daniel Bryan. The World’s Toughest Vegan who could galvanize tens of thousands with a single word is a guy who could only exist in wrestling. And it took off big time. How many baseball teams have done the “YES YES YES” after a homer? And for a while the A’s pitcher was coming out to Ride of the Valkyries. That’s why the current announce team is poison. Instead of selling us that these are people and events that could ONLY happen in the WWE, they’re trying to be last years MTV VMAs.
Even, smaller scale of course, the Fandango thing, that was all about wwe being wwe and nothing else, then as soon as it caught on and got some mainstream attention, they got all over that and the achievement was they were now popular instead of them making something that got popular. Great point.
JR and Joey Styles probably wouldnt mesh well, but F it, that’s what I want to see.
And If it already happened then shit, I wasnt watching that era.
There’s one Royal Rumble, I think the first one Cena won, where they had all 6 guys between Raw, Smackdown and ECW calling the match. Ross and Styles were both there so does that count? It was a mess, obviously
I get what you mean by “future”, and no one filling those shoes of JR, he was/is always will be the “voice of an era” But the throne, hands down, will ALWAYS belong to Gordon Solie. Just the facts “Maggle”
BTW, maybe I’m one of the few, but as long as he isn’t trying to sell you ten pounds of shit, in a 5 pound bag, I have always liked Tenay….he just isn’t up with the legends though.
I think Tenay has just been beaten down by years of TNA and WCw his commentary is just like reading a script at this point
I see a good commentator on par with a featured back in the NFL. The way things are, they will be few and far between. But when it happens, it’ll be magical for the short period of time.
This is an AMAZING profile on JR that kind of gets into the idea that WWE, for some weird reason, no longer wants wrestling announcers who view announcing wrestling matches as their primary job function. There will never be another Jim Ross because he was that awesome. But WWE is to blame for the fact that we’ll never get another Gordon Solie or Lance Russell, either.
Jim Ross was the only man in existance that could even remotely sell motha f****n Robocop at a WCW event….
Taker/Mankind and Austin turning heel/joining with McMahon at WM were great as well
I think Cole’s continued employment makes that pretty clear. Cole’s awful at being a guy like JR. He’s (I assume) very good at doing the things the WWE wants their lead mouthpiece to do. Shill, advance storylines, etc.
Which as you note, is the biggest reason why there won’t be another JR.
“advance storylines”
I’ve probably yet to hear Cole advance storylines with his commentary, mainly due to WWE’s product for the last several years has been 99% of treading the shit out of water and doing anything but advancing storylines.
All I’m saying is that advancing storlines might not be a skill WWE is necessarily looking for in a commentator.
Pretty sure you can have more than one link to a comment — if it causes your comment to get eaten by the spam filter, I’ll dig it out. Just FYI for the future.
“CLIMB THE LADDER KID, MAKE YOURSELF FAMOUS!”
I’m pretty sure that line is about 90% responsible for Jeff Hardy actually becoming a top guy.
That line actually gave 12 year old me goosebumps. Still does to this day.
I disagree on JR not having a sense of humor. He may have not shouted out corny jokes like Jerry, but he had a dry sense of humor and delivered some great one-liners? For example:
The Rock: It becomes a even better day when the Rock makes change out of that 2 dollar slut, Stephanie!
JR: Is that 2 dollars Canadian?
My favorite is:
“The BILLION DOLLA PRINCESS HAS BECOME A DAIRY QUEEN!”
“[…]a throbbing barbecue-sauce scented cloud of loathing would descend at ringside[…]”
That may be the best thing I’ve read all week.
JR was good even when he put into dumb, unwinnable situations on commentary. I was watching the first match or two of Survivor Series ’96 (inspired by the B/W, obviously) and heel J.R. was kind of hilarious. Like, he was only half-trying, but he was still way more coherent than either Vince or Lawler. J.R. even called Marty Jannetty a dork for essentially no reason.
No sense of humor? Look up the JR Skittles promos on Youtube. He would also throw in a sly reference every now and again about Brian Christopher or Pat Patterson. He was just professional enough to keep the focus on the wrestlers instead of hogging the attention like all 3 of today’s clowns.
Yeah, Cole is just doing his job. I think he’s terrible at it, but I know that he’s just doing what is required of him which is why I don’t mind him so much.
I remember ages ago, him and Tazz were doing this thing for WWE.com and they were just chatting backstage, and Cole just seemed so bored by everything. Tazz asked Cole if he scored his dreamjob and Cole just deadpans a “No. Not at all.” I think that explains a lot.
I get the sense most of Cole’s non-work friends still don’t know what he does even after 20-years.
One thing that no one has mentioned, or atleast that I haven’t seen, is that JR also asked, usually, not to be told what would happen in the match So his passionate reactions were that more genuine. Like his most famous quote when Undertaker threw Mankind through the table off the hell in the sell. “OH MY GOD! HE KILLED HIM!” He had -NO- idea that Mankind was gonna go through that announce table!
Jim Ross definitely has a sense of humor, but you would never know it. Don’t forget that he worked with Bell’s Paulsy for what must have been over a year. He also kissed Vince McMahon’s bare ass in Oklahoma. That guy was from the last generation where pro wrestling promotions took kayfabe seriously.
The same thing happened with Bobby Heenan on WCW. Tony Schiavone never liked wrestling. Gorilla Monsoon knew how to be the straight guy. Tony couldn’t care less.
Yeah, about that sense of humor thing, while I agree with most who are saying it may have been partly due to Bell’s Palsy why he came off like that, but one of the many reasons I loved JR was because even when he was joking, his delivery would be almost dead pan, or at least didn’t even seem like it was delivered in a joking manner. It’s even better when you compare it to Cole, Lawler and JBL who mostly seem to make jokes and then chuckle to themselves for a minute and go “amirite u guise hehehe”
I swear, their reactions to their own jokes can throw me off even when sometimes they do (intentionally, otherwise they can have a lot of hilarious bloopers) say something I find funny.
Never got the whole JR thing. There are only two wrestling commentators who were ever any good, and they both did color work: Heenan and Ventura. Wrestling isn’t a competition – it’s entertainment. And Heenan and Ventura were actually entertaining.
Jim Ross was my favorite commentator in NWA/WCW and I was pretty sad when he went to the WWF. I always felt he was misused there for a few years, at least until Vince finally got out of the booth.
Quote from Jerry Lawler during the Wyatts – Usos match: “Man when Luke Harper kicks you like that it lowers your IQ”. Chances are Jerry eats a kick each time before coming out on RAW to come up with that logic.
As long as we can all agree that Mike Tenay sucks donkey ballz.
William Regal should be main show play by play. He fit’s all your criteria, (substituting Southern Accent with a British one, also great for wrestling). The man’s also an encyclopedia of wrestling knowledge. the only downside would be he wouldn’t get to call NXT matches anymore.