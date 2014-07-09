The Count: 5 Ways To Fix The Bray Wyatt Character

The Bray Wyatt character is 90% there, and it worked well in a place like NXT where everyone’s just trying things out, and the entire promotion can be bent to serve the needs of a single performer if need be. Unfortunately in WWE proper, Bray has consistently been a round peg in a square hole. Even Bray’s most ardent supporters would have to admit, most of his storylines since being called up have ranged from disappointing to horrifying Cenapocalypses. It’s particularly frustrating because Bray could work like gangbusters on the main roster with just a few minor tweaks, such as…
He Needs to be a Fraud
One of the core problems with Bray Wyatt as currently presented is that he has no believable motivation. Why does this guy who speaks in these cosmic, apocalyptic terms care about being a successful pro-grappler? Occasionally WWE half-heartedly tries to explain the situation by saying Bray wants the title because it will increase his power or help spread his message in some very vaguely defined way. I dunno, winning pro-wrestling championships seems like an awfully roundabout way of spreading a message. Has Bray Wyatt never heard of YouTube?
Also, if Bray Wyatt is supposed to legitimately believe this stuff, then he is a crazy person who doesn’t make sense within the publicly traded media company that is WWE. Are were to believe Vince McMahon, Kevin Dunn and Stephanie McMahon sat down with this inbred hobo preacher and gave him a job? How is child entertainer John Cena supposed to believably interact with The Eater of Worlds?
Ah, but if Bray Wyatt is a fraud, suddenly it all makes sense. He makes sure to insert himself in title opportunities and tries to prove himself against top stars, because, ultimately, he’s driven by self-interest. It makes sense that he was hired, because behind closed doors, when he needs to be, he’s a perfectly lucid guy. It also makes him a more effective heel — he’s not mentally ill man who somehow stumbled into the WWE and stayed because they have good catering, he’s a manipulative con man.
The revelation that Bray’s full of it doesn’t have to dramatic or over the top. As is often the case, it’s instructive to take a look back at the Straight Edge Society, the best cult storyline WWE’s ever done. There was never a gotcha moment where CM Punk was caught backstage diving into a Tony Montana mountain of cocaine, but it was constantly, subtly implied that he was a two-faced dickhole. He preached Straight Edge because he was a superior windbag. He had his followers because he liked lording power over people, and drug addicts are the easiest people to lord power over. He shaved Serena’s head because doing demeaning things to women gave him a thrill. CM Punk was a cult leader, but one with very grounded, very ugly human motivations, who you believed could actually worm his way into WWE.
“A” for creativity buddy, but you don’t need a completely new philosophy every promo.
He Needs a Consistent Philosophy
I just got done saying Bray Wyatt needs to be a fraud, so why’s his philosophy even matter? Well, even a false prophet needs to be selling something. A set, defined ideology would help give Bray’s feuds form. Again, to go back to the Straight Edge Society, CM Punk’s feud with Jeff Hardy wouldn’t have been half as memorable if it hadn’t hinged on Hardy’s drug issues. There was something real there that Bray’s feuds lack despite his skill at crafting twisted turns of phrase.
Bray has sort of been dancing around it, but I think his philosophy needs to be “I’m against the corporate entertainers like John Cena, 2014 Chris Jericho and The Miz and the corrupt, commercialized society they represent”. Throw out all the other stuff about the End Times and how he’s doing this for 13-year-old girls who don’t believe they’re beautiful — there’s more than enough material in, “F*ck phonies like John Cena and his stupid Never Give Up face cloth”.
6) He needs to file a restraining order on John Cena.
I’ve said for a long time they need a female in the group. EVERY cult leader has multiple women/”wives” who are in love/obsessed with them and blindly loyal (see SES Punk and Serena). It’d give an up and coming diva a chance to have a good character and it’d make Bray seem more legit.
Yeah, I’ve thought they needed a lady Wyatt for a while — not sure who though. Maybe they could really make everyone cringe and go with Bailey.
Bailey makes the most sense next to AJ. Cults in films always seem to show the woman as an innocent that was taken by the cult. It’d be a great way to take a character that might not survive the commentators and make her relevant on the main roster and a happy return to smiles and hugs bailey when she breaks free.
Yeah, also Bailey’s super super attractive, but she’s not a glamour model who’d look totally silly Wyatt-ed up.
I thought she was the girl in the NXT Wyatt videos till someone pointed out it was Audrey Marie (who, like Bayley, is pretty but not with model looks that would look ridiculous), so I agree.
Best way to set it up:
Bring Bayley up to the main roster with her hugging/cheerful gimmick she has now, where she just wants to be friends with everyone. But on the main roster she finds out that people aren’t as warm/welcoming of her as they are in NXT (which would be true) and they all treat her like a weirdo. She feels rejected by everyone and is backstage looking devastated when Bray comes up and gives her a hug telling her that he cares about her even though no one else does. Bayley (since she’s trusting and naive anyway) gets lured into his mind games and starts blindly following him because he’s the only one that shows her the love nobody else on the main roster will.
How about…. EMMA. She has been portrayed as wacky. Maybe she could play the dellusional girlfriend who thinks her boyfriend is a hat salesman or something. Let Bray cut straight promos with her. Then after awhile when Emma is ready to go in a different direction she “finds out” about the “true” Bray.
Every time Wyatt talks about Sister Abigail, I always get a vision of the girl coming out of the well in “The Ring” That is where putting a female with the Wyatts needs to start..IMO. We’ve always been given the impression that “Abby” is supposed to dead….but then again so was the scary bitch in the well……. I’m not talking a Rip off, but if you are adding a female, she NEEDS to be Sister Abigail (who ever could play her) and be a creepy eerie scary lady, PG of course.
Make sense?
PS, I think a revamped Paige would be perfect for this.
@KODA JYNX Awful, awful idea. Abigail needs to remain an abstract and personifying her would take away any and all mystique associated with the character.
@B-Low: That Bayley storyline would be awesome.
Good stuff guys (especially you, B-Low). I really like that Wyatt really can be a savior of lost characters (especially women), since his very character is practically built on it.
To throw one of mine out there, Sister Abigail. AJ, yeah? It’s totally obvious. But not that she always was. Abigail’s dead, that I’m sure of (I think her loss is a major part of Wyatt’s background that’s only been hinted at). But that doesn’t mean he accepts it. I’m not talking about possession (that’s too unbelievable, even for me). Conditioning (ever read Hannibal?). Wyatt sees AJ as a worthy “host” for his dear departed Sister Abigail and through a long brainwashing process (Obey! Obey! Obey!), she believes it too. New theme, new outfit, no snarky jokes on Twitter, the whole shebang. They become a fucking force and the biggest story in the company. You involve any number of great stars in it for various reasons (Bryan as the big hero against Wyatt, Ambreigns vs the Family, Big E and Dolph trying to snap AJ out of it, Cena no where fucking near this!), you’d have a story for the ages.
It’s nice to dream.
@Carson Palmers Real Estate Agent Dude, I don’t know ho0w long you’ve been watching WWE, I’ve been watching for over 25 years, and the thing that has suprised me is that Vince hasn’t created a sister Abigail yet. When a character is spoken of/about as much as “she” is………Usually a “personification” follows before too long.
I’d say start right now, with Paige slowly start winning her matches with the move, it damn sure would look better than her finisher now.
@KODA JYNX Over thirty years now, though I fail to see how that’s relevant. Even the WWE Creative team knows that it’s a bad idea to personify Sister Abigail, and especially with someone who is clearly YOUNGER THAN WYATT. Realistically, if they were going to do it, the only person that could fill the role is Lisa Marie Varon.
@B-Low Yeah, that’s pretty much how I’d do it. Maybe have the Total Divas who don’t really slum it in NXT do some horrible highschool thing to her to set it off. Or have new crazy Alicia Fox f*ck her up first night on the main roster.
I think I would legit forget Wrestling is fake and come after Bray if he warped Bayley’s mind. This is a great idea.
Those last two points hit hardest. He’s really good in the ring, so I can see why they want him there. But they do really need to drive home the whole “Bray Wyatt is not to be fucked with” thing. I’m hoping that Jericho provides that. Chris is a believable super start, so if he goes toe to toe with Wyatt it should mean something big if Wyatt battles him.
Definitely agree on the recruitment bit. The only excuse for them not using that as a purpose to some of the less super feuds is that one day we get a year long Wyatt’s Extended family vs. Everyone else war.
I think part of the problem that makes you think “stay in the rocking chair” is that he always loses. Sure he’ll beat people up, but when it comes to an actual match, he loses. He’d be scary if he wrecked people one way or the other. But in general, yes. He should be the the boss that you chase all game, and when you actually fight him, he’s damn near impossible to beat. Otherwise, what’s the point of having cronies if you gotta do all your own work?
He IS a fraud. All cult leaders are frauds. That’s the basic premise of a cult leader. His dumb, whacked out cronies don’t know that he’s full of shit because they are dumb, whacked out cronies and not reasonable people with common sense.
“He Needs To Stop With the F-cking Song
I’m never singing along to your stupid song,”
Yeah, well most people do and they love it so fuck that point, too.
The only thing I kind of agree with is the idea of recruiting others.
Most people chanted “WE THE PEOPLE” with a couple of non over guys who were heels to. Brandon has said before that most of the crowds just do the song and dance routine with the performers cause that is what they are supposed to do.
@wackazoa Yeah, but that’s with Zeb and the boys blatantly setting them up. The crowd just spontaneously bursts into the song without any provocation from Bray at this point (see: this past RAW for an example). To me, that makes it closer to the “Yes” chants than “We the People”.
@Stupendous Silver Hard-on Fuckin Canadians, man. What do they know about redneck cult leaders anyway?
Eh… I sometimes even wonder if all the Yessing is not just a thing they should be doing. But I see your point.
I agree with the first point especially. The vagueness with which ColeBLawler (idk) describe his motivations is maddening. I still don’t know what exactly it is that Wyatt the character wants out of his feuds or his time in the WWE. He’s great at weaving words I used in my college thesis into a wrestling promo, but they almost always ring hollow because his endgame is always unclear. Like you said, the Bryan feud was his best because his actions lined up with his message — by all counts, he was trying to turn a fan favorite into a false idol. When he tried to “destroy Cena’s legacy” by playing a game of steel chair chicken with him, the relationship wasn’t 1:1.
I’d argue that you and Nate are actually overlooking his best feud, which was against the Shield. Bray’s motivations were simple in that one though, too – prove who the biggest dog in the yard was, and his awesome promos about smelling the salt in the field where the Shield died were amazing.
I’m with Carson here. Wyatt’s/Shield, in time when they keep coming back to it, will be one of the greatest feuds in wrestling history. It’s so awesome already and I know it’ll continue. Can’t wait.
I can’t fully disagree with that, Carson (amazing name btw); both feuds were great, even though there’s more money to be squeezed from both feuds (or was more, in the shield’s case. I can’t believe that only lasted one month.). That was definitely a case where everything lined up; in that one, he was just a bad dude using his poetry to get in his opponent’s heads. Totally made sense, even if he wasn’t really acting like this Taker-style cult god we get in his other programs.
If Jericho even approaches how well Daniel Bryan worked with Bray, it’ll be a huge success.
He doesn’t need to outed as a charlatan. what he needs is a proper push and put over as the next taker.
This guy knows what’s up. If he’d gone over at Wrestlemania and then moved into a program with Bryan for the championship, not only would the post-WM Bryan stuff been about 1000x more compelling, but this article never would’ve needed to be written.
Yeah….you’re just a hillbilly hater.
I think the thing Bray needs the most of all is a clean win over Cena. I definitely think that crazy cult-leader defeating God-King/Super Saiyan would give him all the credibility he needs.
Well, *that* ain’t happening.
I agree with all these points, actually, But the chair point is probably the most important. Why should he get his hands dirty unless it was to just prove a point. But maybe not losing as much as Sami Zayn would help.
Your first point raises a relevant tangent that I think speaks to the way all of the talent is being presented these days – one of the hallmarks of WWE’s success has been that for a very long time, at least one of the guys on commentary was also a major part of the creative/booking team – Monsoon, JR, and obviously Vince himself when he was still “doing play by play” (by which I mean saying “WHATTA MANEUVER” on an endless loop).
I don’t care how many meetings the current guys sit in on, if you’re not actively engaged with the talent on a daily basis, talking with them about how they see their characters and where they want them to go, you’re not going to be as able to support that character development on commentary during the matches.
So instead of using the commentary team to fill in the blanks that promo work sometimes leaves (especially when a guy is as esoteric and rambly as Bray can be), all we get is “VINTAGE/MAGGLE/*SHITTY AND/OR SEXIST JOKE*” ad nauseam. It makes everybody seem more generic and less nuanced.
Hey hey HEY! Vince also said “ONE – TWO – THR-NO!” about twenty times a match as well.
Bravo to you Nathan for taking advantage of With Spandex and putting out this op-ed about your problems with Wyatt. Many won’t agree with you (I like pretending he’s a literal Fallen-style demon that lives in the weird world of Pro Wrestling like Brandon writes (so I suoer disagree on #1)), but it’s still great for you to have put this out here and start some conversations.
But that doesnt fit with what they can do. Like Nate said, he rambles alot so his goals dont or cant get across. He cant kill Cena. He cant hurt Cena’s legacy. (Interesting enough Cena’s failure to lose has hurt his legacy worse) So everything he said in the Cena feud becomes garbage. Cool sounding garbage…. but still garbage.
Cena’s the good man. Evil didn’t triumph because Cena did something. It sucks and the Cena feud was awful (with MITB, Bray is 1-3 vs Cena), but someone was gonna win, and WWE pulled the Cena trigger too early.
If you ignore the Cena feud, this year we’ve had Wyatt have great feuds with D-Bry, The Shield, and he’s starting a hopefully good one with Jericho. Cheap point, I know, but it’s not like Cena feuds aren’t something that must regularly be ignored.
Well Cena was his highest profile feud. The Bryan feud was short. Had forgotten the Shield feud. But even so. Whats his beef with Jericho? Dont have USA so dont watch raw. The Shield at least had a common mantra against all their opponents. What is Wyatts?
Don’t know yet. The closest we have is something like the Cena feud, where Jericho’s a guy who’s selling life as a happy happy good time and Wyatt thinks this is damaging behavior to normalize. Like I said, mist have high hopes it’ll go somewhere well (Jericho seems to take Wyatt more seriously than Cena does).
No, we’re not to believe that Bray Wyatt was hired upon a job interview with Vince & Co.
Husky Harris was.
He needs the Wrestlers that have been sh**ted on like Ziggler, Paige, Titus Oneil, Damien Sandow….
Sandow would be an excellent Wyatt — he’s got the beard already, and the Wyatts may be creepy hill folk, but they’re the most well-spoken group in WWE.
Heath Slater. He’s lost his bandmates, but Wyatt can help him find his true voice.
If the Wyatts recruited Damien, I think they would benefit more if Damien more or less stayed as he was. Well-spoken, intelligent. Part of what’s scary about real religious cults like the Westboro Baptist Church is that they’re brilliant people (most of the family are lawyers) who truly believe the shit they spew. Damien wearing a suit and talking about how Bray created war and is the Eater of Worlds would be more terrifying than yet another bearded guy in a tank top in need of a shower.
How have Paige and Sandow been shit on lately? Paige is now a former world champion feuding with the best opponent in her division. Sandow is on your TV for 10+ minutes on Raw.
she lost her title in 2 minutes, and the women’s division is sh**, that’s enough to go at the system…Sandow is treated as sideshow, and has never gotten a push. Sh** Kofi Kingston could join too actually.
Being humiliated for 10 minutes on live TV every week is not a good thing. I would not be at all surprised if “Shit on Damien Sandow” is literally written on the WWE whiteboard.
I think these sound good. I’d love for Bray to sit ringside more. The times he WOULD wrestle, it would feel like an event. Like it’s a must-see match (sorry, Miz). I wish they’d practice the “less is more” philosophy sometimes, especially with The Wyatts.
Well I would love to watch him interact with Bo Dallas.
They could go into a room, and would emerge with one following the other. Either Bo comes back a cultist hillbilly, or Bray comes back as, IDK, Matt Foley?
I would too, but Bo’s killing it on his own, so I think they should probably keep them apart for now.
I’d like to save Bo/Wyatt for the main event feud of Wrestlemania 32.
I think the recruiting angle is a great way to develop the storyline beyond “and this thing happened with Cena, went nowhere and meant nothing to WWE moving forward.” The crowd has come around over time getting behind the Wyatt Family, why not the other wrestlers? The creative team could easily build him into an anti-authority figure along the lines of Punk, but with pure crazy and followers, then have that movement spread to guys (and one crazy chick) in the locker room. Like Mr. Perfect said above, have them start adding the guys that have been basically ignored because, not Jern or HHH connected.
Im with you Nate. These all sound like good things for Wyatt. I’d even combine a couple of points and have him do a feel straight promos with the Authority. Maybe where he is just a normal dude when the boss is around. Give him more of a realistic crazy instead of crab walking and having the announcers constantly tell us he’s crazy.
When they took the belt off of Bryan they missed an amazing chance to save Cena, Wyatt and give the summer a great storyline. Instead of the 8 man ladder match, they should have gone with a full field 64 man tourney for the belt (bringing in whatever filler guys you want.) Use those early rounds to set up some fresh rivalries for the coming months.
But here’s where I do it. Wyatt’s whole deal was that he wanted Cena to “embrace the darkness” or whatever, and he wanted Cena to see his time was coming out. So you give Cena a ridiculously difficult path to the title, and an injury. Meanwhile Bray, now convinced that Cena is “the chosen one” starts quietly interfering with Cena’s matches. Threatening refs, jumping opponents, laying down when they fight… Just doing whatever he (and the family) can do to help Cena. Now you have your biggest face forced to either take advantage of the help of a heel faction, or do the noble thing and step aside. Either way, the Wyatts are established as having a plan, finally, and Cena either gets a tainted title and part-heel turn or he steps aside (ideally against another face) and gets to be noble for once. Personally, I love the idea of Cena having his own faction of followers that he doesn’t really want, just to see how he plays it.
I’m not so much for the first paragraph (though I agree that Cena should not have become champ yet)
But that second paragraph!!!! Dude, that is GOLD right there, and I don’t mean Dust. That kinda story telling could go through at least 4 PPV’s in different “incarnations” All the while watching the “mental destruction” of Cena all the while. While I am a Cena fan, I’d love to see how he would come out at the end of this. And if he doesn’t go SUPER CENA and just let it play out, it could be the best story line of his career. He has acting chops to pull it off, and so would the Wyatts.
JMHO
Thanks. I only liked the tourney because it lets you push a reset button, break up some teams, create new rivalries, ect, but the Wyatt part can be independent of that.
In fact, the RAW closing scene sets the stage. Suddenly Cena sees that there’s another “big” face, and one that is more loved than he is. How does he respond? I like Cena, honestly, but WWE has never really done well with guys facing their mortality, and if they do it right, they can have a lot of fun with it. Put Cena on a losing streak, working his way down the roster (say, lose his title at BG and sustain an injury, lose to Orton straight at SS, someone lesser like Cesaro at the next PVP, someone below him on the following RAW…) Suddenly Cena’s in free fall… Then bring him back and have him go on a winning streak with the Wyatt shenanigans in play… culminating in him winning the Rumble with Wyatt family help and getting his “last” title shot at WM)
I’m just a storyteller I guess.
Well I never expected to see a Wreckless Eric tune on Uproxx…
I love me my acerbic British New Wave dudes.
#6: Get a time machine, go back to Mania and convince Cena to put Wyatt over.
#7 Get a time machine, go back to 2010 Summerslam and convince Cena to put Barrett over thus having Husky Harris become part of a dominant Nexus stable.
#8 Get a time machine, throw baby John Cena into a wood chipper. Hope it’s enough to give him a nagging injury that keeps him from wrestling professionally.
Wyatts need to recruit, build up and army and start tearing up the WWe. Hurt Orton, humiliate HHH, kidnap Vince or Stephanie. Suddenly Bray’s lieutenants are in charge.
Cena exiled, force to start a Resistance. Cena is super Cena still, but can he lead a bunch of egomaniacs and keep a group together to take back the WWe?
And I don’t even watch wrestling…
I know opinions are like assholes(and actually I agree with most of what you propose), but you lost me right away with your first point. Personally, I would lose a significant amount of interest in Bray as a character if he was a fraud.
6) When he beats someone, have it matter. I’m looking at you Kane, Kofi, who ever else there was in between the D Bry feud.
Points 1 and 3 are spot on. I think, as other commenters have pointed out, #1 is kind of already implied. It’s impossible to be a cult leader and not be a total fraud, but this could be played up a bit more (though WWE doesn’t do subtle very well, so “Bray being shown a fraud” would probably equal “Bray leaving a room labelled CORPORATE OFFICE with giant bags with dollar signs on them”). #3 would be excellent, and I like the idea of Paige and other non-Total Divas becoming Bray’s harem. Bryan joining, then leaving, the Wyatt clan was the most compelling thing either Bray or Bryan have done to date. There should be more stuff like that.
Regarding the other stuff, #2 is kind of diametrically opposite of #1. If he’s going to be a fraud, what better way to do that than to tailor and change his message as needed to fit his diabolical whims? Re #4, he’s dynamite in the ring, so he shouldn’t be glued to the rocking chair, but he does need to win more if he’s going to be a monster heel. And as far as #5 goes, his performance of the song is genuinely creepy enough to be continually effective, and being a religious song that pretty much everyone knows and can (and does) sing along to only adds to its creepy effectiveness.
Definitely an interesting article, but — thinking about the reservations you’ve previously expressed with the Undertaker’s character — maybe you/we just have to come to grips with the fact that there are certain types of wrestling characters that don’t work for you, and you’re a distinct minority in this regard.
Not saying that to be a smartass, or to suggest that your minority view doesn’t deserve consideration. I like your work in general, and I agree with your basic premise here that Bray could be tweaked with significant positive results. But we just went through damn near a quarter of a century of fans continually going apeshit for Taker, even though he never actually took souls to hell (even in the Attitude Era, he only tried to hang Big Boss Man, and it didn’t go over well). It just seems like most wrestling fans will sacrifice logic and common sense for a spectacle, as UT provided and as the Wyatts do now.
Yes, I’m sick of That Damn Song too, but as another commenter pointed out, people are singing “He’s Got the Whole World…” unprompted now. It’s probably going to be here for awhile. I’d say it’s not the new “yes” chant, but the new “what?” chant. The mainstream of wrestling fans is annoying, but we have to put up with them if we’re going to pay attention to the WWE’s main roster.
So, in short, what about Undertaker? Could you/would you have written this same piece about him in 1992?
Don’t think he should be a fraud, but everything else I agree with. They need to centralize what he wants, he needs to be built up better (the whole “oh losses don’t matter as much for him” thing is nonsense), and he needs to be looking like he is getting through to other wrestlers, and recruitment is certainly a part of that (that’s how he really looks to be spreading his message).
I think the biggest thing to fix the Wyatt is to give him a large family. Have a seven or eight person stable with a couple of Divas thrown in there.
He’s been around for a year and he has no new recruits. Unacceptable. Give him Slater, Ryder, Bayley, Cameron, Titus O’Neal and I dunno, Ricardo.
And I definitely agree he should be on the rocking chair more.
a leader that works as a sort of a manager for different talents (a la Heyman) is really the route I’d love the most. he’ll wrestle occasionally whenever they need someone big (like reigns or ambrose or sheamus or whoever) to lose to another man via that damn numbers game or whatever, but his main purpose will be accompanying his family members (divas, tag teams or singles) and motivating them before their matches.
Wyatt is going to, inevitably, end up as a babyface, right? The people love him too much, the company knows he’s worth something. In that case, my dream scenario is for him to not change his worldview (though you’re right that he can establish it more clearly). When he turns face, he can basically prove that he was right all along. The Wyatt Family hasn’t interacted with the Authority. When they do, they can destroy the Authority and “bring down the machine.” That’s what Wyatt’s always saying. Right now he’s a heel because he beats up faces to make them believe him or join his cult, but if he said the exact same words without attacking good guys then he’d be an especially eccentric and dangerous good guy. With a point.
In the meantime, I’d love to see more wrestlers join the Wyatt Family, especially beloved wrestlers who need better direction. (Plus I just have a thing for faction wars.) The Family will turn good at some point and we’re all set up for the up-and-coming babyfaces winning the war against the McMahon Authority and everyone they prop up to unnecessary main event status.
One other thing I forgot to mention: Him being a fraud would likely destroy his chances for an awesome babyface run. CM Punk can be a fraud, but maybe Bray Wyatt being a genuinely good person who can improve is a more compelling story than S.E.S.-lite.
You guys are setting new standards for “insider wannabes”. The drivel in this article and the comments are beyond reproach. “This is how I would rebuild the wheel!” “ya so he cna be the next taekr!!!” This is the absolute epitome and apex of schwarmy smarkism and you all should be ashamed for bandwagoning and spewing this filth.
5 ways to fix Bray Wyatt? 1. Other than he is over like rover? 2. He is doing great as he is. 3. He is making his own “push”, the WWE doesn’t need to fabricate one for him. 4. He is over like rover. 5. Ignore this article.
I hope this deluge of ignorance gets split from from the With Leather main site, the group that has settled in over here are what’s the worst about wrestling fans. You all are going to the grave with CM Punk’s dick in your mouth. Just…shut up. Go back to your angelfire pages and do fan fiction so it doesn’t stink up With Leather.
Or just fire him. His gimmick is shit.
ha!
He is a fraud Michael Cole calls him one every time he’s on tv
the announcers are 70% of every problem in WWE. they’re the ones that make the most effort to ruin the product.
The only thing I worried about with the new wrestling only site was that the need for content would result in 411-style HOT TAKES brimming with arrogance and reactionary negativity. Ugh, worries confirmed.
IMO, wrestling that makes too much sense tends to be boring. Besides a little imagination will go a long way. Bray Wyatt is a pro wrestler because its a great way to spread his message. He wants to show that people like him get discarded and rejected by normal folk and its not right. But hes crazy too and a cult leader so he takes it too far. He feuds with self righteous dudes who have had it easy because of their good looks and mainstream upbringing. Winning is good, but followers are better. In that way the Wyatts are winning without winning. No one had to spell it out, I just fill in the blanks. Did you watch wrestling in 2009? More happens now in Bray Wyatt’s entrance than entire episodes of Raw in 2009. Wrestler characters like the Wyatts, however imperfect, bring much needed wild card elements to a product that goes stale when ruled by common sense and pedestrian motivations.
I agree with all but the first one. He shouldn’t be a fraud. He should believe in what he’s doing. That’s what made Undertaker special. He wasn’t someone signally some guy in back to cue the fog, flame and lightning. That was Undertaker summoning the fog, flames and lightning.
Bray is like the Joker in Dark Knight. He looks crazy to everyone, but to him his actions make perfect sense and he knows what he’s doing.
Your inability to take Bray as he is as a character just shows a lack of imagination on your part. Why does this weirdo hillbilly cultist want to be a wrestler? Maybe because he has sadistic and violent urges and this is one of the only professions he can take part in where not only is that acceptable but something that wins someone plaudits.
Best post in this thread. /\ /\
calm down. suspension of disbelief is great and all, but making something closer to reality and more logical in this real world and putting a clearer explanation to his character making it deeper and more layered is just better art.
the answer isn’t always “YOU act less smart!”, it could be “alright we can make this thing on TV smarter sounding”.
I disagree with the first point, and the second point is really neither here nor there. But the last three all make sense, at least to some degree.
– I think Bray was supposed to turn Daniel Bryan into one of his group, and from there he would’ve become a bigger threat. After WWE changed their minds on that, it pretty much put a stop to his “stable growth” and it just became the same three guys over and over again. They need to fix that.
– Bray does lose too much. He should have a reason to get out of the chair, and I agree that if he does he should get wrecked.
– The song’s kind of eh, but it doesn’t have to go away, they just need to do it less.
Still, Bray’s probably the most interesting thing about WWE, and that’s from a guy who doesn’t give a shit about wrestling and only watches when his friends put it on. (Which is a lot, because lol they’re wrestling nerds.) He’s the last person you should be trying to “fix”, at least while he more or less works.
Edit: Meant to say, if he leaves the chair he SHOULD wreck, not GET wrecked. It’s 1AM. :P
We have another winner! Qaplah!
Do we really need to question his motivations as a cult leader in the world of professional wrestling? So what if Youtube is a more effective way to get a “message” out. Soccer kicking someone in the face while they are down is a more effective way of winning a fight than the giant swing, but you won’t see that, because wrestling is fake. We are watching men play act at fighting in exciting, highly choreographed performances designed to look painful while inflicting as little damage as possible. Stop deconstructing why a character doesn’t make sense in the real world; WWE isn’t real.
I do agree on some of the other points. First, he does need to win more. The whole family needs to win more. At the end of the day, nobody is going to respect you if you don’t back it up with results. Feuding with John Cena was the single worst thing that could have happened to him. A new character still finding his footing gains nothing from fighting and losing to Cena week in and week out. Nothing could have been more destructive to the whole Bray Wyatt mystique then having him preach his fire and brimstone every single week only to have it stomped out by the end of each show.
Recruiting is a very logical step. A cult leader would want to add to his flock, to have more followers to spread and defend his word. The man is clearly charismatic, so having a female flunky fall in step is easy to believe and pull off. Convincing other wrestlers should involve I think it would have worked perfectly with the Cena storyline, if it didn’t involve Cena. When I saw the Wyatt-Cena story unfolding, my only hope was they would have Wyatt use the mounting losses in a way that pushed Cena to lengths an honorable soldier-hero-man wouldn’t dare explore. Naturally that wouldn’t happen, but I had my hopes. Wyatt would know his chances of winning, even with Rowan and Harper, were almost nil, so why not corrupt the man from the inside by making each of those wins come at a cost? Force him into situations where Cena must confront his own code of honor over and over until finally he reaches his breaking point and willingly crosses over to the dark side. Don’t just have him beat a man into submission and then throw some overalls on him – put him in a place where joining up is the only choice that makes any sense anymore.
If you want an end-game for Bray Wyatt, it isn’t belts; it’s exposing each good man to the evil in his heart and getting them to embrace it. Victory for Bray Wyatt wouldn’t be pinning Cena for a three-count; it would be influencing Cena to CHOOSE to be the villain he was born to be. Winning for Bray would be planting the seed of decay that leads a hero to fall from grace. Fuck belts.
They could make Yours Truly Bray’s manager.After all,same (sort of) first name,and with the recent passing of James Garner (“Bret Maverick” on the 50’s-era ABC Western),I could claim to be Bret’s disowned,illegtimate son.(I’m a pinup boy handsome,muscular,somewhat beefy [five-nine,205-210 lb.,181/2″ arms,though like a lot of older chaps-I’m 61-I’m attempting to lose about 25 lb.],who’s trying a become a Country song-writer and said to resemble a handsome black cowboy IN AND OUT of my Wranglers jeans and other casual and/or Western garb!!!!!)
That’s right,I’m BLACK!!!!!!!
Would you be a REAL LIVE COWBOY?