The Definitive, Too-Sweet Ranking Of The 33 Original nWo Members

On Wednesday, because we are old, we celebrated the 19th birthday of the formation of the New World Order at WCW’s Bash at the Beach ’96 pay-per-view. To continue that birthday celebration, Nate Birch and myself are ranking the original 33 nWo members, before they splintered off into nWo Wolfpac and nWo Black and White and nWo Mauve or whatever.
As a note of clarification, the nWo was a gangly mess and they added and discarded people on a whim, so if we left out your favorite member — say, for example, the nWo inducted Larry Johnson as Grandmama on a random episode of Thunder and we forgot about it — take it in stride. Also, damn I want Grandmama in the nWo now.
Anyway, here’s our ranking of the 33 original nWo members. When you’re this, you’re this for life.
33. The Disciple
Brandon: Like any list that includes Brutus Beefcake and isn’t “best wrestling barbers,” Brutus Beefcake is at the bottom. Hulk Hogan always needed Beefcake around doing SOMETHING. When he was regurgitating his WWF act, Beefcake had to show up and regurgitate his. When Hogan was an unstoppable babyface who could defeat entire factions by himself, Beefcake had to show up as “The Booty Man” and be the same. When Hogan went Hollywood, Beefcake had to DRESS EXACTLY LIKE HIM AND FOLLOW HIM AROUND.
The Disciple’s role in the nWo seemed to be “help Hogan out with his matches against celebrities.” He tried to help Hogan defeat Jay Leno at Road Wild, then interfered in Hogan and Dennis Rodman’s tag team match against Diamond Dallas Page and Karl Malone to hit Page with a Stone Cold Stunner (!!) to give the nWo the match. Eventually he’d turn on Hogan to get fresh with The Ultimate Warrior in the rafters.
32. Jeff Katz
Brandon: At nWo Souled Out, teen radio show host and WCW Hotline operator Jeff Katz was tasked with finding the first “Miss nWo.” He accomplished this by asking weird local biker-moms questions they couldn’t hear, and making the best of their mumbled woos and answers.
You may know him best as the guy who raised $100,000 to Kickstart a revolutionary wrestling show and used the money to buy himself free lunch for the next five years.
31-30. The Dinner and a Movie Guys
Brandon: I’d honestly forgotten about this until recently, but the hosts of TBS’s Dinner and a Movie — a random movie with a movie-themed cooking show in the commercial bumpers — turned heel and joined the nWo at the final Clash of the Champions in 1997. Paul Gilmartin and Claud Mann apparently hated wrestling tradition and were swayed by the Macho Man Randy Savage to make nWo-themed food instead of WCW food. I know, right? This pissed off Mean Gene, especially when they removed their aprons to reveal nWo Macho Man shirts.
They got their just desserts moments later when Diamond Dallas Page showed up, wrecked their studio, ruined their food and killed them with Diamond Cutters. They never got their revenge, unless you count anchoring a bad cable movie show for 16 years.
29. Nasty Nick Hogan
Brandon: WCW lost to the nWo at War Games ’96 and was forced to pay for the nWo’s “paid announcement” commercials. Hollywood Hogan used that money to have a hotel room party and induct two new nWo members: NASCAR racer Kyle Petty (more on him in a minute) and “Nasty Nick At Night,” his son. What the nWo needed with a child is beyond me, and who the hell lets a kid into the same hotel room as Scott Hall? That’s just asking for trouble.
Hogan announces that they’ve talked to Nick’s mom, and that from now on he’ll be allowed to stay up and watch the nWo wrestle from 8-10 on nWo Monday Nitro. Everyone cheers. Years later, The Hulkster would use that same technique to put his daughter in charge of the TNA Knockouts Division.
Nick Hogan is still an active member of the nWo, by the way, because when you’re nWo, you’re nWo something something.
Could be the rebirth of the nWo,Nasty Nick,Snoopamania and HollywoodHulkHogan,brother 4Life"2 sweet". HH http://t.co/gn4g0s0WQn—
Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 24, 2015
28. Louie Spicolli
Nate: Hey, it’s that guy Tommy Dreamer misnames his Death Valley Driver after! Yes, believe it or not, there was a time when Louie Spicolli was still alive and, like, doing things in wrestling. During his WCW stint the thing he was doing was being Scott Hall’s lackey. Spicolli wasn’t officially an NWO member, but everybody kind of figured him hanging around with one of the NWO founders made him an NWO member by osmosis. Hey, we’ve already listed two guys from a TBS cooking show and one of Brutus Beefcake’s less-celebrated personas, it’s not like Louie Spicolli fell short of some stringent NWO admissions bar.
27. Kyle Petty
Brandon: As I mentioned earlier, the nWo added NASCAR’s Kyle Petty to the group because the New World Order can’t just conquer pro wrestling, it must conquer ALL hillbilly sports tentpoles! Petty drove the nWo car from September of 1996 to September of 1997, spraypainting “RACECAR” on the hoods of any cars he beat. I don’t know, I don’t follow NASCAR. Whenever Petty would do well, the nWo would brag about it. Whenever he wrecked (as seen above), the guy who drove the Slim Jim Halloween Havoc car would show up on Nitro and sh*t-talk him. It was extremely important.
Where is Stevie Ray? Suckas gots to know.
And Horace Hogan!
not in the original group, as per the intro
Err…Luger (also not on the list) joined sometime after Sting did…. or you’re referring to nWo Obviously Fake Sting Because He’s Bigger/Chubbier Version of Real Sting Who Eventually Does Join The Wolfpac and Wears Red Face Paint?
@King PH Faux-nytail Luger joined the Wolfpac. Not the original nWo.
When you add the fact that Hall came up with Crow Sting, his ranking #1 becomes truly unassailable.
Can we also get a definitive ranking of the nWo Wolfpac, and the WWF/E version of the nWo?
I really hope the LWO gets one of these write-ups.
11) Ciclope, because he had a ridiculous costume and was never established as even a cool c-show guy. Was cool as Halloween doing the TIJUANA INVASION in CMLL, but supremely faceless in this group.
10) Damien. See above.
9) Villano V. Great wrestler, but was screwed after IV was nearly killed by Kanyon/Raven. Would have been better with IV there.
8) El Dandy. I love Dandy, but he was brown shoes in a tuxedo world as judged by “WCW lucha” standards. He should have been a TV title guy beating the fuck out of dudes. If it had ever happened, I’d watch the Blue Bloods and the San Patricios (our hypothetical Dandy/Finlay team) wrestle every day for the rest of my life. As a worker he’s #3 on this list.
7) Silver King. Another guy that I love who just didn’t fit in a way.
6) Hector. Phenomenal rudo, as good as it got. Best low-blows of his generation, but too low on the hierarchy and relatively colorless.
5) Psicosis. Great rudo and being a group shielded his flaws.
4) Rey. My second or third-favorite real-time wrestler ever, but was too singular to be in a huge stable (and they worked that storyline with the lWo).
3) Juventud. One of the greatest insane promos of all time; if he had been allowed, he would have brought it here. One of the most logical unmaskings ever, too.
2) Parka. Supremely over, ridiculously charismatic, great worker, immortal look, had size, versatile as hell, was just a badass. WCW left a ton on the table with him.
1) Eddie. Duh.
Who are you to doubt El Dandy?
Can’t forget the bWo.
Original version or with their newer member?
definitely wanna know more about that new member
Can we have a list of 10 (100?) things that led to the nWo going down the shitter?
Maybe it’s just me, but Randy Savage is ranked way too high. Not his fault, but I know I was all swerved out by that point…
half the guys in this article are reasons why the nwo went down the shitter imo. guys who were basically jobbers in wwf, or guys who just didn’t really sell the nwo image very well like rick rude or vk wallstreet. like was mentioned with buff bagwell, he had his own top hat with a picture on it, and he either annoyed the hell out of people, or made you laugh, like myself. there were just too many guys in the nwo that didnt matter in the grand scheme and stuck out like a sore thumb. scott norton for life though.
I loved NWO Randy Savage. He had a couple GREAT matches with DDP in 97. I remember in one of them, Savage gets pissy with pee-wee Anderson and gives him a piledriver. He hits Page with the elbow, covers him and gives this amazing “Oh shit, I killed the ref” face before the big run in shmoz finish. Also, Buff was indeed the stuff for a while there. He went from American male stomp-clap stomp-stomp-clap super face to this over the top snivelling heel instantly. He would ride Scott Norton piggy back to the ring FFS.
Holy shit me too
I literally created an account just to tell you that your description of Buff Bagwell may be the funniest thing I’ve ever read.
The funniest intentional moment of comedy for the nWo ever is Syxx as Flair, but hey whatever, he’s behind the laziest motherfucker in wrestling history, post-1990 Muta in America. I’m pretty sure that he didn’t have a single match beyond “passable” after the J-Tex story died, and even then he needed someone on the level of Barry Windham to carry him.
Also, nWo Bischoff was the origin of the greatest creative plague in the history of wrestling. He deserves nothing.
Did Nate actually insinuate that Mike Rotunda was ever good?
I Bo-lieve he did.
How was Rotunda in the US Express? I can only assume that, given it was the mid-1980s, that Barry absolutely carried the sum of the work inside the ring, but was Mike at least inoffensive?
And I seem to recall Varsity Club Rotunda being competent enough and keeping up somewhat in the ring, if not necessarily particularly entertaining. Could be off the mark on that one.
And forget Muta in the US-of-A: Keiji in Japan could absolutely be a total slug in the ring at an alarmingly high rate by about, what, 1993? ’94? Especially as just Mutoh: the Great Muta persona never really gave great matches at all in GLORIOUS NIPPON, but could be very fun in just the whole spectacle aspect in the 1990s.
And about his “second prime” mentioned in the article as well: was there any 2001-2002 Mutoh matches of critical acclaim that actually stand the test of time and Meltzer bias nowadays, that don’t include the miracle worker that is Genichiro Tenryu in the opposite corner? I’d be mighty suspicious of Mutoh’s track record beyond Mr. Grump himself, tbh.
I’ve had like eight replies die in transit here, but yeah. BABYFACE MUTA IN ’90. IT WOULD HAVE BEEN AWESOME. Maybe he doesn’t become “disillusioned”.
Damn, this got me going.
Brandon’s biggest shortcoming as a wrestling commentator is that he starts to believe his awesome retro fantasy booking (see Lauriniaitis, John). But of course one of his many attributes is his awesome retro fantasy booking. Scott Norton absolutely should have been the nWo’s bouncer. Like, Hogan has a throw-away TV match with Alex Wright, Wright gets Hogan in an arm bar 20 seconds in, and Norton just casually walks into the ring and eviscerates Alex Wright while Hogan air-guitars Hendrix with the belt. Match over. Seriously, how was Scott Norton not the Brock Lesnar of his time?
I think that the obvious problem with the nWo was when it became bloated with guys who weren’t “WWFers”. Norton wasn’t, but he wasn’t a WCW guy, either. He was just sort of there. He’d have worked as a secondary member.
To take the workers (and Kyle Petty, of course) that should have been the nWo… Hall/Nash/Hogan, then Waltman, Konnan, Norton, Savage (eventually), and Jarrett. Someone for every division (Hogan for the World title, the Outsiders for the tag belts, Jarrett for the US, Konnan for the TV, Waltman for the Cruiserweight, Norton to Fuck Dudes Up, and Savage for the blood feuds. Jeff Farmer as Fake Sting too, I guess, if you need to do that angle. None of them are “true” WCW guys.
DiBiase as the backer still would have worked fine if he had kept his distance, he didn’t need to be anything but a smug dick, because his plan was working. Giant shouldn’t have ever joined up, that was overkill. The Steiners were WCW through-and-through, same with Judy’s Boy even if he was an annoying shit, no fucking Stevie Ray ever.
I have to agree with Hall as number one. If Kevin Nash debuted first, I believe things would have been greatly different. It truly is a shame Hall couldn’t keep at least somewhat clean. It’s sad he was never a world champ for WWE or WCW.
You have to think of Hennig. He destroyed the four horseman at war games by slamming Flair’s head into the cage. He was instrumental for his double cross.
I started watching Nitro the Monday after this and it was all they would talk about that night. Made Hennig a very big player in the n.W.o but he did kind of fall to the wayside.
I LOVE Scott Steiner and Buff Bagwell. Heels can never be too obnoxious/arrogant/self-obsessed, and if you took “Stereotypical roid rage bodybuilder” and turned it up to 11, you have Scott Steiner
Hulk Hogan should be #1. Nwo is a cool moment in eve history without him, but when he turned it was THE defining moment in wcw history
The defining moment in WCW history is either Flair beating Vader or the Shockmaster’s debut.
Also, I would say that Hall was the key to the nWo just like Arn was the key to the Horsemen. Obviously neither group exists without a godhead on the Hogan/Flair-level, but they weren’t materially THAT different without the stables. But Hall and Arn brought the attitude; the above-it-all swagger shitheadedness of the nWo, and the idea of being that cartel-like group who couldn’t be taken out of the Horsemen. They set the tone.
To reference something else from the mid-’90s that started out awesome but went on for far too long and generated weak imitators, here’s an ER analogy. Hogan (and Flair): George Clooney. Hall (and Arn): Anthony Edwards. They set the tone.
Tune in to 1:07 of that Dusty promo video to hear a fan audibly say something very mean about Goldust.
it was like dude was right up against the microphone
At first I thought the title was a joke. As if there was actually 33 members.
dusty shooting on “marks on the internet” is the greatest
I really don’t think Sean Waltman’s the worst, but I liked him a lot better as X-Pac than Syxx so I’m not going to complain about the ranking.
Nick Hogan should be higher. He’s a legitimate threat: he actually killed somebody.
Hey, he just left a candy dish-sized dent in his skull that means that he’ll need hospice-level care for the rest of his life.
wait, when did Nash give the slightest fuck about entertaining anybody other than himself?
When he cared about entertaining Vince, Shawn, and Hunter to advance his career?
Lets not forget, he almost legit killed the Giant
I love you guys pretty hard for this, especially number 1. When people have this conversation about DX or nWo, I’m not sure how it always defaults to DX by simple virtue of staying power and the will of Vince and HHH. Without Scott Hall, there’s no nWo, and without nWo, there’s no DX. Mic drop.
If you want to elaborate further, Hall and Nash being the Outsiders gave wrestling fans something to talk about; evolves the narrative of what becomes the Monday Night War, which becomes a cultural phenomenon, which draws in casual, curious viewers, which increases the popularity of the profession, which becomes a boon for pro wrestlers to follow their craft, which inspires legions of young fans to become wrestlers themselves.
In 1996, Scott Hall made wrestling cool. Vince was embarrassing himself with fucking mantaurs and dentists and garbage men, but Scott Hall made wrestling cool. HBK and HHH will launch their own knock off version of it, and they’ll cuss and wear thongs and show their ass and make dick jokes on TV, but it’s Hall that makes being a bad guy cool.
And (most of) you all can have your cute little SHIELD, CORRE and Nexus memories, but there’s nothing that will ever duplicate the organic brilliance of seeing Scott Hall walk through the crowd towards the ring on that episode of WCW Monday Nitro for the first time. Don’t know that I’ll ever see anything like it again while I’m alive, but I’m glad to say I got to see it live on TV.
Anyone who puts DX over the nWo is either an idiot or just THAT much of a Shawn mark. DX weren’t ever even the best act in the WWF, let alone international wrestling as a whole.
@EtsukoMita_IsDyingInside The original NWO, yes. The bloated bastard that split into an overkilled mess? Behind the Hunter-led DX (the better DX).
2006 DX is much worse from an artistic standpoint than any of the post-Fingerpoke nWo stuff.
Michael Wallstreet was actually V.K.’s original name under the gimmick when he was the chosen one for Alexandra York’s laptop. The nWo missed a beat by not having Richard Morton and Thomas Rich jump ship.
One of the best aspects of nWo Japan was The Great Muta being a member of the group while Keiji Mutoh opposed them.
The fact that there were that many members was overkill *Lemmy voice*. But #1 for me is Hall. Give him something
Holy shit you guys put Hall as 1?! Awesome
Yea, reading is pretty fucking fundamental isnt it?
honestly? only 33 guys?
I could have sworn there were at least twice that many.
Speaking of Konnan’s music, have a listen to this, thank me later
Something that always bothered me about Konan was “Arriba la raza”. That’s not the phrase. It’s supposed to be “Viva la raza”. I understand that he’s Cuban not Mexican, but Cubans speak Spanish.
On the other hand, he said he was going to make someone toss his salad and peel his potatoes, because threatening sexual assault was still a huge part of wrasslin. #GoodTimes
I would have put Vincent as #34 on a list of 33 people, because Vincent.
“he’s just the worst. The term “X-Pac Heat” exists for a reason” COULDN’T AGREE MORE.
He is the fucking worst. Always was. I will never understand how he has any fan base whatsoever.
Agreed. Sometimes I’ll be having a grand old time at a chikara show but the fact that parkash looks like him and does his moves just takes me completely out of it
I had forgotten all about the disco inferno video parody. My buddies in HS used to quote that endlessly. Bless you fine folks at this site for unearthing that treasure.
I’ve purchased exactly two wrestling shirts in my lifetime, and they were both NWO shirts. I still have one of them. I like to wear it when I wash my car.