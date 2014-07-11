The First Poster For WrestleMania 31 Features Three Guys Who Don’t Wrestle In WWE

WrestleMania 31 (or, according to the logo, “WrestleMania Play”) is roughly nine months away, but its host building — Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium — has dropped the first promotional poster for the event. It features the former members of The Shield, The Wyatt Family, Cesaro, Dolph Ziggler and other top WWE stars who’ve been killing it week-in and week-out for the last year.

Just kidding, it features three dudes who are never on the show.

If your first thought was, “come on, that is obviously fan made,” hop over to the Levi’s Stadium website and check it out for yourself. I guess we shouldn’t get too bent out of shape about the poster … it’s for promotional purposes, and you might as well put wrestling history’s biggest crossover star, a former UFC Heavyweight Champion that ended the Undertaker’s streak and the heavy from Marvel’s tentpole summer superhero film on there. On top of that, WrestleMania’s slowly been turning from the reward to top superstars for a job well done into WrestleCon with more famous guests for years now.

Kinda hoping the main-event of the show is The Rock vs. Brock vs. Batista now, just to see how twisted the Internet gets. Myself included.