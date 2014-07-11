The First Poster For WrestleMania 31 Features Three Guys Who Don’t Wrestle In WWE

WrestleMania 31 (or, according to the logo, “WrestleMania Play”) is roughly nine months away, but its host building — Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium — has dropped the first promotional poster for the event. It features the former members of The Shield, The Wyatt Family, Cesaro, Dolph Ziggler and other top WWE stars who’ve been killing it week-in and week-out for the last year.
Just kidding, it features three dudes who are never on the show.
If your first thought was, “come on, that is obviously fan made,” hop over to the Levi’s Stadium website and check it out for yourself. I guess we shouldn’t get too bent out of shape about the poster … it’s for promotional purposes, and you might as well put wrestling history’s biggest crossover star, a former UFC Heavyweight Champion that ended the Undertaker’s streak and the heavy from Marvel’s tentpole summer superhero film on there. On top of that, WrestleMania’s slowly been turning from the reward to top superstars for a job well done into WrestleCon with more famous guests for years now.
Kinda hoping the main-event of the show is The Rock vs. Brock vs. Batista now, just to see how twisted the Internet gets. Myself included.
That poster does not look good. It looks like they superglued three different images onto one poster and tried to hide with a blue overcast over the whole thing
Yeah, there’s no way this is the ‘official’ poster. Most likely, someone that works for the stadium threw this up as a shitty placeholder image.
At least Brock will be there to cancel out those other two Hollywood farts.
Also, a main event of Brock/Rock/Batista gets all three of those guys out of the way for other stories to develop. Right? RIGHT?!
Stop with the optimism or you will be expelled from the IWC.
If the part-timers could check egos, it would be kinda cool to see a group torch-passing, with a part-timers stable facing off against the guys of the future (guys that are already killing it on the reg)
I think that’s what WrestleMania 30 was, Cena notwithstanding.
True enough! If it wasn’t for that meddling Cena
You know, old/part-timers could win all the matches and still put their opponent over. Just, you know, sell their shit instead of jobbing everyone out.
I just thought about The Shield decimating NAO + Kane… made me smile while working on a lovely Friday. Thanks for that!
Yeah, I think I’m gonna go watch Shield/Outlaws and Kane again (all the while asking Why Seth, Why?).
Spoiler Alert: Cena AA’s all of them to win his 56th title.
That would require Cena to lose between now and then.
Rock, Brock, and Blue Arm Socks
+1
I think those psychics from that Mick Foley radio show were involved. They are trying to tell us that Brock is the next guy to crossover into Hollywood. His first big role: Puck in A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
Of all things to photoshop why put larger trunks on Batista? And then not have them match up with the lighting on the rest of the poster.
That’s just continuity, man. Batista never matches the crowd, because he doesn’t give a crap!
Hey guys, I fixed the poster. No worries. #bluetista
+1
+1
+1
They could do a three-way Last Man Standing match, that’d be good for five minutes. And a win by Brock.
I could go for that main event…. Batista telling the Rock to deal with it and Paul Heyman telling the Rock ” My client Brock Lesnar…..”, it could be a cool build up. Now if the Rock wasnt there…..
Actually truth be told, Rock was one of my favorite wrestlers 10 years ago. So I still geek out at his entrance and the “FINALLY….. THE ROCK HAS COME BACK….” But whatever.
Does the play button mean I’ll be watching it on my DVR, since I had little interest in watching it live?
Initially thoughts:
Ugggggghhhhhhhhhh. Pass.
So three part time wrestlers walk into a bar…