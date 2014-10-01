The Five Pro Wrestling/Disney Princess Mash-Ups We Wish Were Real

I love dinosaurs, animation, and pro wrestling. Raised on a childhood diet of Disney films and Attitude Era WWE, I began to embrace these influences in my own artistic work. As a self-described jokes enthusiast, my taste in absurd and dumb humour is a part of my art and life — I’ve even given a public lecture to an audience of hundreds on pro wrestling as a legitimate performance art and a platform for modern myth-making. My favorite wrestlers include Mick Foley and his groundbreaking character work as Mankind, Dude Love, and Cactus Jack; Goldust, both in the 90s and today, for very different but not dissimilar reasons; Dean Ambrose, for reasons that really shouldn’t need to be explained; and pretty much the entire NXT women’s roster, who I desperately hope will repair the damage that WWE has done to women’s wrestling in the last 10 years or so.

Mike Kendrick is an Edmonton, Alberta-based illustrator who, well, I’ll let him tell him tell speak for himself:

Dinosaurs and Dude Love? I’m pretty sure we all kinda want to be his best friend now.

Mike has prints available on his Etsy shop, and as a bonus to our lovely readers has offered free shipping with the coupon code UPROXX until October 18th, 2014.

These ain’t no damsels in distress! Click through to see these brilliant, badass Princess of Wrestling.