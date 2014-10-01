The Five Pro Wrestling/Disney Princess Mash-Ups We Wish Were Real

I love dinosaurs, animation, and pro wrestling. Raised on a childhood diet of Disney films and Attitude Era WWE, I began to embrace these influences in my own artistic work. As a self-described jokes enthusiast, my taste in absurd and dumb humour is a part of my art and life — I’ve even given a public lecture to an audience of hundreds on pro wrestling as a legitimate performance art and a platform for modern myth-making.
My favorite wrestlers include Mick Foley and his groundbreaking character work as Mankind, Dude Love, and Cactus Jack; Goldust, both in the 90s and today, for very different but not dissimilar reasons; Dean Ambrose, for reasons that really shouldn’t need to be explained; and pretty much the entire NXT women’s roster, who I desperately hope will repair the damage that WWE has done to women’s wrestling in the last 10 years or so.
Dinosaurs and Dude Love? I’m pretty sure we all kinda want to be his best friend now.
Mike has prints available on his Etsy shop, and as a bonus to our lovely readers has offered free shipping with the coupon code UPROXX until October 18th, 2014.
These ain’t no damsels in distress! Click through to see these brilliant, badass Princess of Wrestling.
These were badass. Glad he didn’t try to go with a Poca-Tatanka character, though.
My only complaint is that there are only five of these. I thought I was 100% over the Disney Princesses As meme and then this.
Somewhere a light bulb just appeared over Leva Bates’s head.
That redheaded one is pretty much Eva Marie in a Roddy Piper shirt, unfortunately.
What this guy said, except the exact opposite.
LOLOL
Add pants and remove facepaint, and Sleeping Beauty is Bayley.
+1
Would hug again
As a mom to a 2 year old girl, these are AMAZING!! And Merida as Piper is the best thing ever. :-D
Glacier and the chick from frozen or GTFO
Why does Jasmine have to be the Iron Sheik?!
GOing to call sexist on the whole thing as none of wwe superstars chosen were divas
And racism for not using Tiana.
And go and do the most obvious thing ever? I mean at that point really it’s just a Disney Princess in a wrestler outfit. What’s the fucking difference .
Both you you need to just relax and don’t be so fucking senseitive
GOing to call agist on the whole thing since none of wwe superstars chosen were modern
I feel you should be calling her “The Ultimate Aurorrior”.
+1