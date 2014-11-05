The Internet Says Stephanie McMahon Is Pregnant, So Let’s All Jump To Conclusions

“Rumours” have been “swirling” that Stephanie McMahon is “pregnant” There are also “rumours” that I may use “too many airquotes” in my “daily life.”
We here at With Spandex try to keep the rumour-mongering to a minimum, because as much as it’s super fun to make stuff up, nobody wants to read about how the side of Rusev Lana stands on proves that she’s totally a cat person, or that Seth Rollins secretly prefers Tofurky Franks to the real thing, but is afraid of Triple H finding out because he’s a Ballpark guy. Also I’m lying because I would totally read those. But like any one random thing that fans think helps rationalize what happens on Raw, the Stephanie McMahon pregnancy rumour is picking up steam.
The justification from a number of “reputable wrestling journalistic sources” (okay those were necessary back off) is that Steph is “looking a little larger around the middle,” and that both her and Triple H had their arms around her stomach more than usual in an effort to hide it. Now to be fair, that pink and black giraffe print is pretty unforgiving when it comes to highlighting a ladies shape in a flattering way. But on slow news days, this is the kind of thing that ends up floating out of the woodwork and into popular discussion.
So is she pregnant, and being written off TV to film 12 Rounds In The Maternity Ward? If it’s a water birth, will that just be The Marine 7? Literally no idea. When she starts shooting everything from the waist up, holding comically large pillows and magazines in front of her, and wearing Triple H’s blazers, I would maybe then start asking. But as of right now, I would be reticent to believe people who pay too much attention to Steph’s midsection when she’s busy cutting verbal beatdowns to whoever gets in her way. I mean, she could have been bloated and crampy. She could have had Taco Bell for dinner. She could also have this entire private thing going on that is none of our business.
Personally, I’d just like more information on this whole Seth Rollins-Tofurky Frank thing. Can he even eat them after The Great Coney Island Incident of 2014? Does Daniel Bryan still have the monopoly on vegan/vegetarian product consumption? Do you think Lana would like to see pictures of my cat and listen to me tell her she’s pretty for like twenty minutes?
Guys, this is why we don’t make up rumours.
Oh, good, AJ’s four month old will have someone to play with.
No doubt AJ’s kid will be jobbing to Steph’s kid on a regular basis in 2036.
The internet?
I thought you guys were the internet.
“The internet” is like “wrestling internet community” or “smarks”. It’s only ever used to describe other, invariably less intelligent, people in the same demographic as you.
“the internet” is used here to suggest “several random people on the Internet” rather than specific wrestling news sources on the Internet
specific wrestling news sources…
so, several random people on the internet?
what the fuck is the internet?
@BlackToothGrin +1
So that’s why they are having the Authority kicked out of power! So Steph can go on maternity leave!!
It’s fun fitting random facts into rumors.
1st thing I thoguht
CM PUNK IS THE FATHER! HOT TAKE!!!
I’ll go ahead and be the first to say that I would easily fork over 15$ for Stephanie McMahon starring in 12 Rounds: In The Maternity Ward.
We will find out for sure when Rollins curb stomps her into a crib.
Also, may I add that I thought she looked GREAT in that pink and black dress on Monday. Then again, I find her attractive when she’s wearing pretty much anything.
strong personality and confidence are very attractive to me. also, even without that, I’ve had a crush on her since she first appeared on TV and she’s still a very good-looking lady.
Uh oh. You guys are talking about Trips family. Expect to be challenged to a Wrestlemania match, and for H to pin you down on a table to slap your tits
+1
Dave Meltzer has already given the birth 5 stars.
What, is Randy Orton pacing it? “Okay, you’re doing good Steph (puts an arm around Steph’s head), breathe, just breathe, we’ll figure it out from here. I can see the head, I can *do it, Randy*… see *do*… the head *it*.”
…
…
…
Micheal Cole, for some reason: “RKO!”
Randy, posing, baby in one arm: “IT’S A GIRL!”
HHH: “Damn it! *Steph glares*, (defeated sounding) what a precious gift we received.”
FIN
I laughed. Then I criticized:
Dave Meltzer review: 4.5/5; needed:
— JBL: “IT’S A GURL, MAGGLE”
–Steph: “Keep it away from Jerry.”
-Strong-Style anything
Let’s see…
*Shinsuke Nakamura Strong-Style slaps the baby’s behind to make it cry*
(there, that oughta be worth another 1/4 star at least)
Bret Hart reads it and gives it 4/10.
@Johnny Slider – exactly. To put it over the top, let’s say:
As Orton slaps the bottom to get it to breathe, it spits Green Mist into his eyes.
@Sub-Zero
What if we add Bret Hart doing a jacknife hold to Steph during the delivery? Will Bret consider giving it a 6/10 now?
@Beerguyrob
Perfect.
Yup he’ll still consider giving it a 4/10.
Son of a whore!
Clearly this means CM Punk is coming back this wek on RAW.
So, those Bray Wyatt “It’s Coming” vignettes with the pregnant lady were pretty spot on, huh?
Does that mean Steph is Sister Abigail?
she always was.
when Wyatt first appeared and defeated the Devil’s Favourite Demon, Kane, for *her* who “made him do it” as he said again and again, Kane turned corporate based on Steph’s speeches and started serving her.
Brandon was right all along!
I’ll get the Mat!
It’s being used as justification for writing off The Authority at Survivor Series most of the fan fiction I’ve read.
The Marine 7 would not be a water birth, it would be a still birth.
[m.youtube.com]
The Facebook Link title reads Stephanie McMahon – WWE Pregnant. WWE Pregnant should be a new term for pregnancy.
“Have you seen X? She’s not just pregnant, she’s WWE PREGNANT!”
Aren’t all the women in WWE pregnant?
According to WWE, Mickie James was just fat.
Do we have any word on the gender? HHH must produce a male heir, otherwise the company and kingdom gets passed down to Shane.
I like to think that Kurt Angle, Chris Jericho, and Booker T paid a gypsy to put a curse on HHH’s loins.
I really like the idea of them not even acknowledging it, yet every week, they do something more and more ridiculous to hide her midsection.
So AJ is season 8 Agent Scully, and Stephanie is first half of season 2 Agent Scully.
+1
Fact: Cesaro’s the father. He’s getting berried now because it is his punishment after HHH found out. The Cena/Orton thing is all a roose.
Aw c’mon. HHH is sterile from all the performance enhancers he’s never taken.