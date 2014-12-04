The Network Vs. The World: New Japan Pro Wrestling Launches Its Own Streaming Service

The WWE Network is sort of defined by its ups and downs right now. If you’re an American with reliable internet, you have an embarrassment of wrestling riches at your disposal. Other international customers (the United Kingdom in particular)… well, not so much. But if you’re looking for an over-the-top streaming wrestling service, it’s your only option, right? NOT ANYMORE.
This week, New Japan Pro Wrestling announced the launch of their own streaming platform, NJPW World. Here’s the statement from the NJPW website – I’ve taken the liberty of slightly improving upon their official translation.
NJPW and TV Asahi jointly started the VIDEO Streaming Service, named NJPW World, as of Dec. 1 !
Many Exciting Matches from the old time, like Inoki vs. Hogan, Inoki vs. Andre The Giant… Stan Hansen, Big Van Vader, [Tatsumi] Fujinami, [Riki] Choshu… to the recent ones are available, with the price 999 Yen/month!
That’s right, NJPW is taking a (good-natured?) swipe at WWE and setting the monthly price at 999 yen, or roughly $8.40 American Bucks. New Japan’s initial goal is to hit 100,000 subscribers, with most of those subscribers obviously being Japanese. But, according to 411Mania via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, NJPW president Takaaki Kidani is “blown away” by how many non-Japanese subscribers have signed up in just a few short days. Due to this development, an English version of the site may be coming in the near future.
So, what all can you find on NJPW World? Much like the WWE Network, you’ll be able to watch major live events like Wrestle Kingdom as they happen, as well as older shows from NJPW’s extensive, four-decade library of content. There are over 1,000 archived matches right now, dating back to 1973. I’ll more than likely be in on this once we get an English version. However, if you don’t think you can wait that long, GIF-maker extraordinaire SenorLARIATO has a five-step translation/cheat-sheet (1, 2, 3, 4, 5) to walk you through the subscription process. Best of luck!
HOLY SWEET FUCKING SHIT!!! ARGHHGHGH!!! I literally can’t even with this. Literally.
Oh fuck yes. Once the English version launches I am all over this.
Please update when ENglish version launches! And also, where can i get Lucha in English? Youtubing for now
Just use Chrome’s built-in translator (or your browser of choice’s add-on) and it’s simple enough to register and find what you want. I am curious if it’s a recurring charge, though, as nothing I read on the site or in my confirmation emails stated either way.
OH…..MY…….GOD! FUCK YES!
Mid 90’s Super J Cup…..see you later
Brody and Hansen in Japan… awesome
oh yessssssssss…….i’ll wait for the english version, but oh count me in. (in the meantime, i’ll keep watching NOAH matches and others on youtube. so good.)
OH. FUCK. YES.
Now this. THIS I would, and will, pay
9.998.40 a month for.
I can never tell if the strike works (it doesn’t show on my computer). Is 9.99 crossed out for you folks? (it’s supposed to be)
It worked.
I wish NJ can strike some deal with NOAH, DDT or/and Dragon Gate and include their stuff as well
I mean, just why not?!
Too bad there’s zero chance of an app for game consoles and Roku devices and what not.
Crap. I better learn Japanese now. 80’s NJPW all day every day.
So I signed up and have had about 7 hours with the service. Here’s what I’ve found so far:
– The signup isn’t difficult with the cheat screens posted in the article to help you out.
– You can navigate your way around the site fairly well just with google translate.
– The matches are split up into individual videos, instead of being one long “event” like the WWE PPVs are on the network.
– Video quality is what you would expect: HD for newer shows and matches, standard def for older stuff (going back to the late 70s) but it’s a GOOD standard def.
– You can pull up matches based on wrestler, so if you want to watch a Kota Ibushi match, you can click on his name and get every match of his they have on the service.
– There are DEFINITELY some huge gaps in what they have as far as older stuff goes, but in one night I feel confident that I’ve gotten my money out of the month. You don’t need to wait until the English version comes out. With very little effort you can get around without much trouble. Seriously guys. If you’re considering at all signing up, just do it. You’ll be glad you did.