The Origin Of “We’re Gonna Eat Your Lunch” And Other Lessons From Johnny Mundo’s Reddit AMA

Lucha Underground looks like it’s off to a great start. In case you missed it, the folks at the El Rey Network have been kind enough to put their inaugural main event on YouTube for free, and it’s definitely worth checking out. One of the luchadores you’ll see in that match is Johnny Mundo, who you might recognize from his time in WWE as John Morrison and/or Johnny Nitro. Regardless of previous identities, Señor Mundo dropped by Reddit yesterday for an AMA session. Lo and behold, we finally got an explanation for one of the most mystifyingly bad shirts in WWE history.
What the hell did “We’re gonna eat your lunch!” on your shirts mean?
okay… so… I took Tae Kwon Do for a few months as a kid & the instructor was this bad ass (he seemed bad ass, but then I was only 8) who would sit around after class and talk about his former tournament fights to the kids… his favorite way to say he was kicking ass was “Man, lemme tell you, I was EATING THIS GUYS LUNCH…”
…most of his stories after class to small groups of children went something like that… that phrase made me laugh ever since…
WWE Merch people & Stephanie all said the phrase was stupid and would never sell, they thought the monkeys on the shirt were too weird – All that made me want the damn shirt made even more so I insisted! I love that shirt… but no one else did…
John also had some fun answers about Vince McMahon and the WWE, lucha libre, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Whose idea was it to transition from Johnny Nitro to John Morrison?
Vince never liked the name “Johnny Nitro” he asked me a few times to switch names, I liked Nitro & didn’t want to switch but ultimately it was his decision. I made a list of names that I’d like to switch to & he picked John Morrison a few hours before the show – I really enjoyed the John Morrison character and am a big fan of the Doors
What’s it like wrestling with a language barrier between you and a foreign wrestler? How do you call it?
It’s interesting! some of the luchadors in Lucha Underground don’t speak english… calling matches is like playing a surreal game of charades
What comic book character would you like to play on the big screen?
Casey Jones!
He basically auditions for the role in this episode of Super Power Beat Down, in which he pummels the snot out of Kick-Ass. Couldn’t be any worse than the TMNT movie with Megan Fox, right?
I remember his name changed a few times after Johnny Nitro. One week for sure he walked in and just goes “Johnny Spade!” and Bischoff just stared at him while the crowd didn’t react. It was weird.
That aside, I’ve heard the expression of eating someone’s lunch to mean beating them up before, but you can’t just put that on a T-shirt and call it good. I know he didn’t say it once on TV, and we only saw the shirt during a Lumberjack match he participated in I think. But, I was annoyed by people that were like WHAT I NEVER HEARD THAT BEFORE, THATS STUPID, ARE YOU STUPID!?
Jomosapiens though, that’s some Jakked shit right there.
Yeah, he was Johnny Blaze, then Spade, then Nitro. Turns out Johnny Blaze is owned by a certain litigious comic book company.
I wish he had a twin that could be named Danny Ketch.
Just a heads up to anyone who thinks they can’t watch this show because they don’t have El Rey network in their area. If you subscribe to Comcast, you can follow Lucha Underground in English on Xfinity On Demand, even though the El Rey Network is not a channel on Comcast yet. Or you could DVR/watch it on TV in ESP on Uni.
Or you can totally torrent it! Viva la Pirate Bay!
I kind of want a Jomosapiens shirt simply because it’s so utterly ridiculous. I would wear that. Plus, yellow and black go really well together, and I’m not even a Steelers (or Penguins) fan.
For the record, Boston Celtics NBA legend Tommy Heinsohn once told Wilt Chamberlain “Bring your lunch” before getting into a fight [http://www.bostonglobe.com/sports/2012/11/08/why-tommy-heinsohn-celtics-institution/MXwRBxaQtXca8q0rxZ7n2I/story.html] so I think that particular phrase (or variations of it) have been around for a long long time …
That said, Tommy Heinsohn is a psychopath, so there’s that.
@TheFakeMSol – I’m going to have to deduct 1 Tommy Point for that. :p
@Al Boondy The context on that one is more of “Bring your lunch, we’re gonna be here a while.” Morrison’s is more of “This is mine now, bitch.”
I imagine the “eat your lunch” thing has its origins from bullies taking someone’s lunch money or taking their lunch during recess and evolved into “eat your lunch”.
There was a hilarious moment on Zack Ryder’s YouTube show where his Morrison mark Dad actually eats Zacks lunch.
I went back and watched John Morrison and The Miz’s The Dirt Sheet episodes on YouTube and just remembered how awesome they were together.