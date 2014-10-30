The Over/Under On Lucha Underground: Episode 1

A new, episodic lucha libre show debuted on Robert Rodriguez’s El Rey network last night, and I’ve been asked about it enough that I decided to give it a shot and write it up. So ladies and gentlemen, welcome to LUCHA UNDERGROUND episode 1.

I’d write up a long introduction, but trust me, the opening credits do my work for me.

Over: The Intro

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a better (or more melodramatic) opening to a wrestling show. Yes, this includes Stone Cold Steve Austin wearing a vest with no shirt and walking into a warehouse that WON’T STOP EXPLODING.

If there’s a corny bone left in your body, you’ll love it. A faceless youth in a hoodie — perhaps you yourself — gets accosted by some hoodlums in an alley and beaten up until a RANDOMLY OCCURRING WISE LUCHADOR comes around the corner and takes them out with spinning kicks and hurricanranas. He then sits down with the victim and EXPLAINS THE AZTEC HISTORY OF LUCHA LIBRE. I can’t keep myself from typing parts of this in all caps. He asks the kid he saved if he’ll come help him lucha libre (?). This is cut with classic lucha footage, an evil businessman walking into lucha libre’s biggest show of the year (TripleMania) and dumping out money in the ring to steal its talent, and clips of luchadors LEAVING CAVES and WANDERING IN FROM THE DESERT to walk the Earth until they’ve reached the Lucha Underground warehouse.

Once they’ve arrived, they do moves in slow motion and life weights on the roof. They could’ve ended the show 2 1/2 minutes in and I would’ve proclaimed it the greatest thing I’ve ever seen.

Over: The Announce Team, Somehow

On play-by-play is Matt Striker. You may remember him from his WWE run, where a critically acclaimed stint as a know-it-all mark color guy on WWE’s version of ECW turned him into a garbage game show host and one of the least likable personalities in company history. Watching him smugly bury everyone and everything on NXT for four years was the worst, and he went from “Slammy Award-winning announcer” to “shitcanned” so fast you’d think he’d pooped in Vince McMahon’s duffel bag.

On color is Vampiro. You may remember him from his run in WCW as a juggalo vampire luchador who looked so much like one of The Misfits that The Misfits showed up to manage him. He once wrestled Sting in a graveyard. A different time he set Sting on fire and made him fall to his death.

On paper it’s a terrible pairing, unless you’re planning to stab Sting in the stomach and passive-aggressive chastise him about it. In reality? I like it. Striker DOES know a lot about wrestling, and when he’s simply talking about it instead of yelling “I’M MARKING OUT, BRO” he sounds like an authority. He’s the only guy who’s gonna make a Jimmy Valiant reference in a lucha libre hourlong. Vampiro kinda looks like the rotting corpse of Baron Von Raschke these days, but he’s spent a long time in Mexico and his knowledge of and enthusiasm for lucha libre is obvious.

Striker still has his flaws (which we’ll get to in a minute), but I’m excited for the team. Compared to the Raw announce team, Striker/Vampiro is Gorilla/Bobby.

Over: Starting The Show With The Most Iconic Luchadores You Have

The opening match is perfectly booked: the most reputable and classically “luchador-looking” guy on the roster (Blue Demon Jr.) vs. the most recognizable name (Chavo Guerrero Jr.). For a show that advertises itself as lucha libre but actually leans more towards being a modern west coast indie show, you couldn’t start off more pitch-perfect.

The match itself is … fine. Chavo Guerrero has never been the most exciting guy in the ring and Blue Demon Jr. is almost 50 so you aren’t going to get any pulse-pounding offense. What you do get is a solid foundation for what lucha libre’s supposed to be, and the tying in of legit lucha history and its most notable families to a show that would otherwise be Lucha Society X.

The show being pre-taped his helpful, as is the randomly occurring fish-eye shot of the announce team they use to edit around botches. At one point Blue Demon goes for a headscissors takedown and KINDA gets it, but sorta falls to the ground and makes Chavo do the flip himself. A quick cut salvages it, and the explanation that Blue Demon’s trying to use his weight instead of grace is a valid explanation. Also, Vampire earns infinite cool points for me for being the first announcer I’ve ever heard bring up Chavo’s family legacy, but also mention that people HATE the Guerreros. They’re bastards. Villains. Eddie’s the only one that reached beloved babyface status. I’m telling you, Striker and Vampiro work overtime to make every person who steps into the ring sound like a million bucks. I can’t compliment them enough.

Under: Matt Striker Needs To Pick A Pronunciation And Stick With It

Okay, maybe I can. The ring announcer has an accent, so she pronounces “Blue Demon” the way a Hispanic person might. Matt Striker is not a Hispanic person, but he tries to say the name the same way. It comes out as “blue day-MON” at first, but he never says it the same way twice. It doesn’t help that Vampire’s straight up calling him “Blue Demon” without an accent and is very obviously trying to get Striker to give up the ghost and say it like a white dude. NOPE, NICE ARMDRAG BY BLUE DAY-MOANJ~!