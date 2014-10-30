The Over/Under On Lucha Underground: Episode 1

I’d write up a long introduction, but trust me, the opening credits do my work for me.
Over: The Intro
I don’t think I’ve ever seen a better (or more melodramatic) opening to a wrestling show. Yes, this includes Stone Cold Steve Austin wearing a vest with no shirt and walking into a warehouse that WON’T STOP EXPLODING.
If there’s a corny bone left in your body, you’ll love it. A faceless youth in a hoodie — perhaps you yourself — gets accosted by some hoodlums in an alley and beaten up until a RANDOMLY OCCURRING WISE LUCHADOR comes around the corner and takes them out with spinning kicks and hurricanranas. He then sits down with the victim and EXPLAINS THE AZTEC HISTORY OF LUCHA LIBRE. I can’t keep myself from typing parts of this in all caps. He asks the kid he saved if he’ll come help him lucha libre (?). This is cut with classic lucha footage, an evil businessman walking into lucha libre’s biggest show of the year (TripleMania) and dumping out money in the ring to steal its talent, and clips of luchadors LEAVING CAVES and WANDERING IN FROM THE DESERT to walk the Earth until they’ve reached the Lucha Underground warehouse.
Once they’ve arrived, they do moves in slow motion and life weights on the roof. They could’ve ended the show 2 1/2 minutes in and I would’ve proclaimed it the greatest thing I’ve ever seen.
Over: The Announce Team, Somehow
On play-by-play is Matt Striker. You may remember him from his WWE run, where a critically acclaimed stint as a know-it-all mark color guy on WWE’s version of ECW turned him into a garbage game show host and one of the least likable personalities in company history. Watching him smugly bury everyone and everything on NXT for four years was the worst, and he went from “Slammy Award-winning announcer” to “shitcanned” so fast you’d think he’d pooped in Vince McMahon’s duffel bag.
On color is Vampiro. You may remember him from his run in WCW as a juggalo vampire luchador who looked so much like one of The Misfits that The Misfits showed up to manage him. He once wrestled Sting in a graveyard. A different time he set Sting on fire and made him fall to his death.
On paper it’s a terrible pairing, unless you’re planning to stab Sting in the stomach and passive-aggressive chastise him about it. In reality? I like it. Striker DOES know a lot about wrestling, and when he’s simply talking about it instead of yelling “I’M MARKING OUT, BRO” he sounds like an authority. He’s the only guy who’s gonna make a Jimmy Valiant reference in a lucha libre hourlong. Vampiro kinda looks like the rotting corpse of Baron Von Raschke these days, but he’s spent a long time in Mexico and his knowledge of and enthusiasm for lucha libre is obvious.
Striker still has his flaws (which we’ll get to in a minute), but I’m excited for the team. Compared to the Raw announce team, Striker/Vampiro is Gorilla/Bobby.
Over: Starting The Show With The Most Iconic Luchadores You Have
The opening match is perfectly booked: the most reputable and classically “luchador-looking” guy on the roster (Blue Demon Jr.) vs. the most recognizable name (Chavo Guerrero Jr.). For a show that advertises itself as lucha libre but actually leans more towards being a modern west coast indie show, you couldn’t start off more pitch-perfect.
The match itself is … fine. Chavo Guerrero has never been the most exciting guy in the ring and Blue Demon Jr. is almost 50 so you aren’t going to get any pulse-pounding offense. What you do get is a solid foundation for what lucha libre’s supposed to be, and the tying in of legit lucha history and its most notable families to a show that would otherwise be Lucha Society X.
The show being pre-taped his helpful, as is the randomly occurring fish-eye shot of the announce team they use to edit around botches. At one point Blue Demon goes for a headscissors takedown and KINDA gets it, but sorta falls to the ground and makes Chavo do the flip himself. A quick cut salvages it, and the explanation that Blue Demon’s trying to use his weight instead of grace is a valid explanation. Also, Vampire earns infinite cool points for me for being the first announcer I’ve ever heard bring up Chavo’s family legacy, but also mention that people HATE the Guerreros. They’re bastards. Villains. Eddie’s the only one that reached beloved babyface status. I’m telling you, Striker and Vampiro work overtime to make every person who steps into the ring sound like a million bucks. I can’t compliment them enough.
Under: Matt Striker Needs To Pick A Pronunciation And Stick With It
Okay, maybe I can. The ring announcer has an accent, so she pronounces “Blue Demon” the way a Hispanic person might. Matt Striker is not a Hispanic person, but he tries to say the name the same way. It comes out as “blue day-MON” at first, but he never says it the same way twice. It doesn’t help that Vampire’s straight up calling him “Blue Demon” without an accent and is very obviously trying to get Striker to give up the ghost and say it like a white dude. NOPE, NICE ARMDRAG BY BLUE DAY-MOANJ~!
Blue Day-Man, fighter of the Night Man!
In this situation, which wrestler do I have to pay the troll toll to?
Is his entrance music The “Banana Boat Song”?
I read this aloud as Bidet Man. I guess he would be fighter of the Poo Man. Champion of cleanliness.
Where can this be seen? Folks were all over it on twitter last night, but I have no idea if it’s streaming or what.
El Rey. Its the Robert Rodriguez channel. Had to hit the search menu myself because I had no idea what channel El Rey was.
Unfortunately El Rey is pretty limited with providers. I think it’s only available on DirecTV, Comcast, and Warner. HOWEVER, you are on the internet, so I’m sure there’s a questionable way to watch it.
Unimas is also going to be running it (en Español) on Saturday afternoon at 4pm ET. That’s another one you’re going to have to track down…
On Comcast, it’s not available as an actual channel (if it is, I can’t find it anywhere), yet El Rey programming IS available On Demand. I plan on checking out Episode 1 tonight.
Not gonna lie, this looks super fun.
Ricochet was Helios in Chikara, not Equinox, and saying he went SUPER SAIYAN is probably the most accurate description I’ve ever heard. Went from guy who claps a lot to God of Flips and Atheletic Movement.
Have no idea why I typed that. I even have a picture with the dude.
Saw a live taping earlier this month. I can say (with no exaggeration), that I haven’t had that much fun at an event in a long time.
And that includes PWG. Sorry, Joey Ryan.
(is the joke that nobody knows how to use over/under correctly)
What’s the over/under on the answer being yes?
Thank you, Bran-Don! *clap*clap*clapclapclap*
I know I was one of the countless asking for this recap. I really hope Sexy Star wins the rematch, and I guffawed at work for your X-Men joke.
Second all of that (especially the Polaris joke).
@chudleycannons YES.
If Son of Havoc comes out to the ring with a a woman with green hair in a future episode, I’m going to lose it.
Now I want to know how much Street Fighter Brandon plays since I thought he was referencing the fact that in Japan M.Bison is actually named Vega.
This looks pretty fun. I’ll definitely keep an eye out for it.
Who were the two non-Big Ryck guys that came out with Dario? Are they anybody big? I’m not familiar with a lot of independent wrestling OR lucha
Also they look like the tow most HENCHMAN-y henchmen ever
They’re both SoCal-based wrestlers. Bandana man is Lil’ Cholo and the other is Ricky Reyes, who used to team with Rocky Romero in ROH.
Honestly, I’m a little shocked that Ricky Reyes is still wrestling. I’m also shocked to find out he’s only 36, as it seems like he’s been around forever. He kind of got left in the dust when Rocky Romero became a huge deal in Japan.
Fun fact. Ricky Reyes, one of the “most HENCHMAN-y henchmen ever” is a main eventer and face of a local indie, which shows how expensive it can be to get names at events.
REYES always seemed like cool dude. He was always nice to me.
I’m impressed with the finished product. It was impossible to tell how it was going to come out based on how the show is shot. The live crowd only gets the matches and the in-ring promo.
I really want to spill what happens next week. Of course, you could find out if you’re so inclined. I hope it works on TV, because it was pretty impressive live.
Is there any (legal) way to watch this online?
joker.org?
The two biggest overarching wrestling angles ever were “evil authority figure” and “invading heel group” (Mr. Mcmahon and the NWO). So every wrestling promotion is trying to catch the same fire as those two.
Yeah I think Brandon obviously knows that history. The thing is, “heel owner” storyline was Steve Fucking Austin and NWO was about Hulk Hogan, the biggest star in wrestling to that point, turning heel. You can’t try to replicate angles which originally involved the two biggest stars EVER over and over and over again. It’s disappointing that they chose to go that way. TNA already “tried to catch that fire” forever.
I’m glad you covered this! I was curious but now I’m EXCITED to check it out.
The spoilers for this made it sound pretty silly, but you’ve convinced me. Now I need to find a way to watch it. Dish doesn’t carry El Rey.
And I’m right there with you on those WSX DVDs. Hell, I’ve got like ALL of the XPW shows, even the reunion stuff and…I’ll see myself out.
RICK NOON LIVES!
I was at the taping for this and passed out during the Son of Havoc / Sexy Star intergender match. Wearing a suit and having several beers in the waiting area did not go well with the 100F+ temperature in that warehouse.
Famous B defeating B-Boy was the dark match, as it didn’t make it to air.
Wait, Sexy Star is in this?
I’m in!
As someone who went to every taping I can say that the wrestling totally gets better. This was the first taping and definitely had some stuff to work out. I’m super excited to see it as a finished product.
Tried to watch On Demand and the sound started screwing up about ten minutes in, hoping it was just some stupid glitch that will correct itself.
This looks so absurd but so entertaining. Time to see if I got El Rey on Demand on Charter.
I would trade at least 50 shopping and Jesus channels for Time Warner to carry this in my area.
For you, the day that Dario Cueto graced your federation was the most important day of your life. But for him, it was Martes.
+ fucking 1
+uno
NXT wasn’t up on the Network yet for some reason so I watched this with my dinner instead and had a good time. I’ve gotta say though that I think Matt Striker was a mistake. I didn’t mind him in WWE that much, but his presence brings up those subconscious “what you’re watching isn’t important” signals for me. I thought Vampiro was pretty good though. I’ll definitely check out episode two.
Over/Under on Brandon breaking our the misogyny diatribe?
100% yes of course.
this would probably be a burn if it made sense
Brandon’s real name? Bralbert Strienstein.
I laughed out loud at Bralbert Streinstein.
Konnan wasn’t a fan of this episode, and has said that future episodes are better. If that’s the case, then I’m really looking forward to those shows, as I liked the first episode. For those who have complained about Sexy Star and Prince Puma both losing, bear in mind this is a season of shows rather than a weekly promotion, so this is the start of their storylines.
Ivelisse Velez (formerly Sofia Cortez of FCW/NXT fame, bizarrely not picked up by TNA, and current SHINE Champion) debuts next week. Can’t wait to see her back on TV.
I’m kinda sick of people losing being justified as a “storyline”. Find a way to tell a story about a guy who’s fucking awesome and doesn’t lose clean to Johnny Mundos.
Just to be clear I mean for a top babyface. New Japan was doing an awesome story where Kota Ibushi keeps coming up short to the Heavyweights–I thought it was going to lead to him winning the g1 and challenging for the Heavyweight title.
All the street fighter references and the quote “one thousand deaths might be coming for us all!”.. Was that a spoiler gran akuma is coming soon?!
I assumed Son of Havoc was a jobber at first, given the lack of entrance, mask quality, tights, everything, but apparently he’s supposed to be a regular. Looking at his wiki page, he’s a former AIW tag champ, spent a few years in RoH, was quickly eliminated from Tough Enough, and wrestled in the finals of a Rey de Voladores in KING OF TRIOS.
OH! And he was also in a tag match on Superstars where he was pinned by Lance Hoyt.
He is one hell of a wrestler and good dude. He has been an indy staple for years. He was even in a backyard wrestling videogame on xbox 10 years ago. If you watch indy wrestling, you’ve seen him. Also, He was on Wrestle Society X.
I’m not a big fan of his. He’s a fantastic gymnast, but has made it clear several times that he doesn’t really like wrestling and just does it for the free travel. Which, I mean, hey, kudos for his honesty, but it doesn’t do much to ingratiate him to me.
Hey Brandon, Thanks for this.
I really enjoyed this. It reminded me of watching the Lucha wrestlers on WCW when I was a kid. That really is the reason why I love wrestling. I love the action and need a story that isn’t mind numbingly dumb.
PS. The ring announcer from WSX is a WWE producer now. I saw him on Total Divas and thought it was odd.
I for one am all for the promotion-specific variants of “Best/Worst”. May I humbly suggest The Chocolate and Vanilla of ROH, The Hot and Cold of AAA, and The Owl and Pussycat of NJPW?
“Robert Rodriguez does a Mortal Kombat wrestling show” is just what I needed in my life. Got to especially praise Striker and Vampiro. I care way to much about commentary, and they were doing a great job.
Cholo is our VendettaPro Wrestling Champion and several of the wrestlers on this show have worked for us, in fact Chavo is one of our former champions. We’re an NWA promotion and draw large, hot crowds. Check us out of Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and our site [www.vendettaprowrestling.com]
I loved the way Dario justified hireing “A man know under many names, but here he’ll be known as Johnny Mundo” to Konnan. If you as a villainous owner want to keep the lockerroom under control, get hold of a big and popular name and destroy him just because you can, to prove you’re not to be messed with.
The first match was pretty miserable though, looks like Blu Pants, sorry, Blue Demon, hurt his knee early on, and that made the whole debacle even slower and sloppier.