The Over/Under On Lucha Underground Episode 2: Mil Matt Striker References

One day, two Best/Worst columns, two Sailor Moon jokes. Not bad.
hey now, the Nitro report technically went up yesterday.
(Also you switched from “Over” to “Best” on those last two sections.)
no I didn’t
*shifty eyes*
This sounds pretty fun, but if you say “ANYONE > Lana” again, i’m walking out of these threads faster than a fat CM Punk.
+CM Chunk
Catrina completes me.
also I know she was carrying a stone wrapped in a rag but to me it was really a chloroform rag
this guy gets it
Wrestlemania IX out of nowhere!
The best part of Mil Muertas is his blue stripey pajama pants.
This show makes my heart swell. I LOVE the telenovela backstage promos.
Having seen a few of them online, I think they’re much better staged than the blatantly over-produced WWE backstage promos.
Brandon – now that I’ve moved out of Austin (and now have Dish Network), can you record these on your VCR and send them to me? LOL. We’ll make it like the good ol’ days! Oh and please send a VCR with episode one.
I’ll send a new VCR with each episode, just in case. Thank goodness my day job is working at the VCR factory!
VCR factories are the best! But seriously, why the fuck can’t I have nice things like this? Fuck you Dish!
Dude…it’s on Dish. I just set my timer. Unimas is near Telemundo and the broadcast networks.
Son of Havok needs more mic time, so I can crack up at his hilariously soothing voice
“Catarina > Lana”
You’ll get no argument from me. I don’t know how she managed to find a more revealing outfit without being naked.
Also, pretty bummed Mil Muertes’ finishing maneuver doesn’t involve the lights turning off and a glowing back tattoo.
yeah. she was “too curvy” for wwe. smh
Same problem Raquel Diaz had. (fine, I’ve read she missed workouts, but she doesn’t look “bad” in any of Paige’s instagram photos (also, I kinda feel like Charlotte is where she is because Raquel didn’t work out. Raquel was a decent wrestler in FCW, but a very good talker (better than Charlotte is))
Diaz should be where paige is. ffs
Hey quick question and sorry if it was covered last week, but when and how quickly did Konnan morph into Hector Salamanca?
For those of you with Comcast, at least in the Boston area, El Rey is not available as an actual channel (if it is, I can’t find it anywhere), yet El Rey programming IS available On Demand, including Lucha Underground. Therefore, I plan on checking out Episode 1 tonight.
I hate you Comcasters!
Brandon, would you say you’ve already come around on the fact that they’re heavily using the most overdone trope in pro-wrestling, the Heel Authority Figure/Faction? I checked out the main event of Episode 1 earlier today when this site posted that it was available for free on YouTube, and I loved all of it, until the very end when the beat down happened. I immediately felt like I was watching an Impact episode, yet SOMEHOW, the cliffhanger ending drew me in a little bit.
Loving the production value of this show. It’s like they’re using film, not video, for those great backstage segments.
Vince can shove that ‘we make movies’ bullshit up his own ass now with this show.
Pretty sure they’re using video!
To be clear, Blue DAY-mon is the dumbest. This is a lucha libre show and you think that a Guerrero is your friend. Seriously Blue DAY-mon you’ve been around for years, you’re better then this. NEVER TRUST A GUERRERO
Crazy Chavo is the only Chavo I recognize. I still consider his WCW feud with “Cheat To Win!” Eddie to be among the most enjoyable storylines, and by far the best comedy-based wrestling feud. For the love of god, Chavo tapped out to a handshake. So I’m all in for batshit crazy Chavo.
[www.youtube.com]
I wish I had that “Eddie Guerrero Is My Favorite Wrestler” shirt.
“Eddie Guerrero Is My Favorite Wrestler” shirt should have been sold
@rancho king but then Chavo and Eddie could have actually gotten more over and made more money in WCW, and Hogan & Nash couldn’t allow that, brother!
What time does this come out on UniMas!? I have that channel! There’s a Maxine-shaped hole in my life that needs filling.
its on Saturday for sure. I cant recall the time exactly. maybe 4 pm?
Catrina = Laña
+ uno
Catrina > Lana, but Mil Muertes might have the best tits of any of them.
Woooo. I also get LU on demand with comcast even though I don’t get El Rey. Good times
The Chavo turn was AMAZING in person. I actually felt mildly betrayed.
I was all in when he whacked Sexy Star. That is DIRTY.
I don’t know how/if the “Why Chavo Why” chant came across. It seemed like it would be appropriately telenovela-ish, so we went for it.
So, apologies if it sucked.
Honestly, the chant sucked because Chavo is two syllables so it was hard to make out properly. Kudos for trying though!
Oh man I am pissing myself at the promoter yelling out the window of his office “Rick. RICK! THE THING!”. So good. And I’m loving this show, even the cheese is delicious,
Also, it’s Chavolrous.
+1
How the hell did Maxine/Catrina get even sexier???
I think she put on a (very small) amount of weight, and it really flatters her. The crazy thing about Maxine is that she’s like a dozen times prettier in person than on TV.
So if I see her in person, I’m gonna need to make a Fortitude save to avoid going blind?
Chavo Guerrero is and always will be one of the greatest asshole heels of all time.
I really need to find a way to watch this.
“Catrina > Lana”. All the YESSSSes ever in the history of ever.
[31.media.tumblr.com]
I finally found this episode online. So good. I know it isn’t politically correct to say this, and I’m slightly ashamed, but man, I really missed seeing dudes get whacked in the head with a chair :/ It felt like that time Punk pulled out a piledriver on Cena.
Yeah, I can’t see anything but page one. Same with the previous report. I guess it’s the new layout+old, multi-page articles but UGGGGGGHHHHHH. Please fix.
I’m reading this retroactively, so apologies if this point was already answered for you.
Anyway, there is a legitimate explanation for why Cueto seemingly offered his stars money and then just had The Crew beat them up. As he says in his talk with Konnan, he only signed Johhny Mundo to make an example of him. He NEVER intended to give Johnny something. The original plan was to have Puma win, so that he could give the money to Puma (and by extension Konnan), thus securing the loyalty of one of Lucha Libre’s biggest legends and his phenomenal protoge. If that failed, then he had the crew as his backup. So either:
A) Puma and Konnan are on Team Cueto, and Mundo is humbled
or
B) A three man Crew consisting of an enormous mountain of muscle, become his personal bodyguards and Mundo is humbled.
Either way, Cueto gets what he wants.