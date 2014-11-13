The Over/Under On Lucha Underground Episode 3: In The Mouth Of Madness

– Make sure you’ve read about episodes 1 and 2 of Lucha Underground before reading this one. Hell, go back and read them again. This is one of those rare wrestling shows where the episodic storytelling matters, and yes, I am super into it.
– Reminder: you can watch these shows the legal way by having the El Rey Network or UniMás. I would not advise you to torrent them or find them on tube sites, but I would certainly wink at you and nudge you in the ribs.
Lucha Underground's only three episodes old, so it doesn't have a built-in Raw audience searching around looking for jokes. This is basically the wrestling show you've been wanting for years, so read about it, watch it somewhere and share it with people you know.
Lucha libre rules!
I’m not sure what I want more…A dog in a lucha mask in LU, or a movie about a pro wrestling dog. Either way, sign me up.
As an aside, if you have Comcast cable (like I do) LU shows up on demand online even if you don’t get El Rey (which I don’t) so I assume this is a legal option for watching as well
It’s also on demand on TV, even though it’s not an actual channel. Comcast had done this with IFC and a few other channels back in the day, I remember.
I checked my comcast on demand and the only thing under el Rey network was the matador… Where did you see lucha
Charter sadly does not have El Rey here in MI. Although after reading these reviews I’m half ready to make a friend who has Comcast just for this stuff.
Oh also, I am all in on this show. I love wrestling presented differently, which is why I own the Wrestling Society X dvd and cannot stop watching early 90s WCW on the network..
I finally got caught up on Lucha Underground, and boy am I glad I did. I’ve seen some of these people wrestle before because I do enjoy AAA (I enjoy CMLL more), so luchas like Blue Demo Jr., Drago, Fenix, Pentagon Jr, and Sexy Star are all people I’ve watched wrestle before, plus I watch Prince “Ricochet” Puma wrestle in Dragon Gate all the time. I agree with Brandon’s last week’s assessment that this is the perfect style for Johnny Mundo to wrestle in, it fits his skill set to a tee. I even enjoyed his cheese-tastic dramatic moment with Dario Cueto on the last episode. That one got a hearty giggle out of me. I also love how much Dario Cuerto makes me think he’s a Bond Villain. The one thing that I hate is Vampiro on commentary, but even that seemed to get better in the 3rd episode as he didn’t BROTHER he knocked him into last Tuesday, BROTHER as much in that episode, so, progress?
Now, can a guy get some Faby Apache up in this piece?
It’s weird having announcers actually talk about what is going on in the ring.
As an aside, I kind of wish Son of Havoc would go under the name Hijo del Estragos.
If you guys have UniMas, it comes on Saturdays at 4pm/3c. The matches themselves are announced in Spanish, so I hope you paid attention during Spanish 1 in High School, (even if you didn’t, you should still check it out! SO GOOD!)
Thanks for the info.
I am immeasurably happy that this show has come together so well. All of my initial trepidation has been washed away. I almost wish I didn’t already know how the season ends.
To be honest, they really don’t hide it very well, but it’s enough to get me psyched for the season 2 tapings in January..
If I ever get to attend a taping, I’m memorizing all the words to Cielito Lindo and singing them throughout El Mariachi Loco’s matches.
I will happily go on record that El Mariachi Loco is my absolute favorite Luchador.
Also, I’m so happy that you are so into this @Brandon, it relieves me to no end that what happened live at the Temple comes across so well on TV, and the backstage Novella stuff really works.
Like @Pro Wrestling Gorilla I was at all the tapings and know where this is going and am really looking forward to seeing it on TV and heading back to the Temple in January.
Actually, the saliva just acts as a life essence road map of sorts; the actual LE transmission is done through invisible black magic.
Having an experienced actor play the Dario Cueto – his performance is very believable, and it makes the fictional Lucha Underground universe.more believable.
Also, three episodes of Lucha Underground have progressed story-lines and developed characters in the time WWE takes to do it in six months.
Fenix is UNFUCKINGBELIEVABLE.
seconded
That flapjack-toss mid-air leg-pinch late headscissors? God, am I even describing that shit right? That was one the coolest mid-air maneuvers I’ve ever seen.
When will they ship this to good ol’ England? (I mean the episodes not the show.)
Chavo hasn’t always been completely lame between Pepe & now. He had a bit of personality in Ring Ka King.
I also enjoyed his ever so brief stint as Kerwin White, even if it never went anywhere.
He was fantastic as the Soaring Eagle.
I actually even liked him for the first few weeks as an NXT pro in season 4 (or 5. I’m not sure.)
I think this Mascarita isn’t the original, it’s Mascarita 3 who debuted in 2007.
El Rey Network is actually available on my Comcast service, it’s channel 222. Don’t know if just because of the cable package I have or the area I live (West Virginia), but I’m super happy about this.
john cena doesn’t “sell” but he’s the biggest star in the world.
This show is pretty sick. I will say the main event felt super rehearsed; it also felt super awesome.
Lucha Libre is filled with super contrived spots, it’s the nature of the beast.
I’m learning more and more how to appreciate good Lucha Libre. The good stuff seems to be the fast stuff, right? You rewatch it and it’s all clearly been planned out and rehearsed but when you’re first watching the performance it’s so crisp, fluid, and quick you just get wowed by it and lost in the drama being performed.
What about that awesome Prince Puma vignette?
i highly recommend all of you to youtube sexy star from AAA. they have this crazy matches with female and tranny wrestlers. funniest craziest matches.
Anyone catch that Konnan bit about disappearing like a “comprehensive immigration bill?” that was amazing. Also, these are the best produced backstage segments. WWE, take a note.
I’d really like to make some snarky comments to look cool, but all I can say about this show is that it’s really good.
yep
The best part about this is brandon has something to look forward to after a European Raw.
The biggest revelation here? Antonio Banderas can play guitar.
Wait, you cann’t honestly be worsting, uh, undering Catrina licking people, can you?
*can’t
Stupid fat fingers.
I explained that worst pretty thoroughly, I hope you do not think I was worsting “Catrina licking people”
Catrina/Maxine/Karlee is not only supreme eye candy but I LOVE her voice. More voice overs from her!
For fans around Southern California, several of the LU workers can be seen at shows run by AWS ( Nov. 22nd & Dec. 20th in South Gate) EWF, CWFHollywood & VendettaPro ( Dec. 26th in Santa Maria ) Come around and support :)
Air Bud: Pooch-a Libre
Just realized why Dario Cueto seems so familiar: he’s like a real life version of Johnny Tightlips from the Simpsons, but with the hair of Lenny.
I CANNOT believe you UNDER’D (even loosely) the hallway fight! That’s like the one thing I thought they’d never nail THAT THEY FREAKIN NAILED! But yeah, Morrison’s thespian abilities aren’t exactly top notch.
Still, such a great episode. This show is quickly becoming my second favourite weekly after NXT.
Karlee is Hawaiian. I love her.
Her last name is Perez and she’s from Florida, so
@Brandon Karlee Leilani… (which admittedly is as generic a Hawaiian name you can get).
Damn, anyone know how to turn on English subtitles or audio on Dish? Just saw that YouTube clip above with English audio.