The Over/Under On Lucha Underground Episode 4: These Hands Of A True Queen

Such good stuff!
Viva Lucha Underground!
King Cuerno has the most “80s wrestling body” I have ever seen.
Yeah, Like The WCW Phantom.
I’m a big AJPW/NJPW fan, and even I barfed a little when Striker called it the Koji Cutter. GET OVER YOURSELF MATT.
I took your recommendation and starting taping/watching this show. It is a blast!
So far I have watched the first two episodes, and to me having an announcer even TRY to call the moves is a huge step up over the three stooges calling WWE matches.
Amazing what you can do with good characters who are given at least some semblance of motivation.
I uh, am asking for a friend. Where do you, uh, watch these episodes?
[watchwrestling.ch]
The vignettes on this show are ridiculously amazing.
The hype videos and backstage bits are all well done, especially the latter. It definitely fits the style that the show embodies.
“I, with these hands of a true queen, will finish the Guerrero dynasty” might be most anime line ever featured in a wrestling show.
Of course, this is the promotion where the guy being pushed as the protagonist is a kid from the streets who has super wrestling skills from his Aztec warrior bloodline.
And the promotion where a masked dude hunts a deer and wears it as an entrance attire.
In that one sentence, Sexy Stat became cooler than every main roster Diva and KO in my book.
*Sexy Star..grrr…
*looks at screengrab of Drago veiled in shadow*
*childhood memories resurface*
“He’s like some kind of Super Shredder!”
All the plus ones to you sir
“Backstage Cueto” has finally grown on me and Konnan is completely owning his role.
For what it’s worth (the correct answer is “not much”), I was mildly amused that the producers put over our silly, telenovela-worthy chant from last week.
[i.imgur.com]
Dear WWE,
Please sign Sexy Star and keep her gimmick, as well as Fenix, Pentago Jr, Puma and Drago.
Or at the very least, steal their gimmicks and looks.
Hire the entire Munoz family out from under CMLL. Ignore that Mistico II and Rush both have serious leg injuries, and that Dragon Lee is 19 and that Bill DeMott mill probably kill him in the Performance Center, because they’re great.
Uh, Jeans, how bout you just stop watching WWE tread water for 6 months at a time and get behind the new hotness that is Lucha Underground??
Just combine NXT and Lucha Underground into one roster and sneak Cesaro out of the WWE when no one is paying attention (which is pretty much always) and I’m set.
man the commentary went downhill fast. I could overlook the edits that make it sound like video game commentary but Striker was terrible this week.
Let Hugo Savinovich do both English and Spanish!
For as much as Vampiro makes me want to craw my ears off with BROTHER THAT KNOCKED THE TASTE OUT OF HIS MOUTH BROTHER, he’s been doing a good job of putting Sexy Star over as a legit badass who can kick anybody’s ass (namely because she’s a legit badass who will kick anybody’s ass), it’s pretty much everywhere else on the show he drives me insane.
I am seriously loving Pentagon Jr. I’m not even sure why.
Stupid Time-Warner – I’ve been trying to get caught up on LU since Monday night, and it’s listed on my On Demand, but every time I select an episode, it says “Thank you – your content is loading”, with a little spinning wheel loading thing underneath.
BUT THEN IT NEVER LOADS. The wheel goes away, and I’m left dejected.
I believe in this case the internet can be your friend. Type something along the lines of “Watch Lucha Underground Online” into the google machine and magic tends to happen.
You did your due diligence trying to watch it legitimately.
I’ve been praying for the return of Leo Kruger, but now nothing can compare to the blood simple/Ted Nugent/Colonel Kurtz amalgam that is King Cuerno.
I’m really digging this show. I’m fascinated by the “reality TV” style of the quick shots between segments/commercial breaks over the city it’s filmed in, with those quick cuts and slow pan-into-fast zoom of things. I don’t know if I’ve described it accurately. It’s a bit jarring at first, because I felt like I was watching Kitchen Nightmares or something, but then they get into the action and it’s pretty damn action-packed.
Love the acting work, especially backstage. They could, however, use more ominous background music and ambience rather than the deeply dramatic background music they use more of. I get that it’s supposed to be like everything is heart-stoppingingly serious and I appreciate it, but I kind of would appreciate it more if when, say, Dario is speaking to someone in the back and acting his creepy self, if the music were foreboding and mysterious rather than full of tribal drum beats and Chris Nolan Batman-like, heavily reverberated and distorted piano stabs.
It seems like a lot of criticism, but in actuality, it’s very minimal. Everything else about this show (save for a few Striker-isms and Vampiro acting like he’s a “cholo” and has been latino all this time, all of a sudden) has been pretty baller. Looking forward to more!
Matt Striker, even in talkative mark mode, is head and shoulders above anyone on wwes programming. If nothing else he always keep the focus of his talking on what is happening in the ring, not the previous match, next match, storyline of the week or random talking point dictated by the producer.
Yeah, I’ll agree this was the worst ep commentary wise so far (and actually my first real taste of what people hate about Stryker), but the commentary still kicked WWEs announce teams’ collective asses.
Ok guys. I’m pretty sure I don’t get either of those two channels. Is this show available anywhere else online?
no, that’s what the pre-show notes information is for!
I would pay good money for an AJ/Sexy Star match. This show is fricking great as long as you ignore everything Striker says.
We should totally call legdrops hogans, but only the kind in which you miss and fall on your butt.
Thoughts:
Striker is awful. His worst moment, non-misogyny division, was when he half-called Sexy Star’s 2/3rds of the Three Amigos. Maybe Sexy shouldn’t have teased it without going through with it, but Striker’s “And that’s, uh, something another wrestler used to do” was the worst of both worlds. Either no-sell it or do THE GUERRERO LEGACY etc. etc. etc.
I don’t want to be that guy, but Fenix/Pentagon Jr. was a LITTLE too video game-y for me. A lot of rolling/diving/springboard nothing to set up the other dude, a lot of “let me stand here for the next fifteen seconds so I can catch your foot with my face.” The ending was super hot, but a lot of the lead-up was just “BIG MOVE AAAAAAAH BIG MOVE AAAAAAAH BIG MOVE”
WHAT THE FUCK IS IN DRAGO’S MOUTH?! Not “his dragon tongue,” what is actually in his mouth. It’s SO disgusting. And is he supposed to be the face? I’m not cheering for this motherfucker when liquid nightmares are dribbling out of his mouth. He’s awesome–his engziguri is spectacular (I would love a feature on who has the best enziguri of all time, btw). I just can’t stop hoping his tongue-thing stays in his mouth.
You got some of the racist stuff Striker put out–missed the stuff about Skid Row and him comparing him to Michael Doakes and Joe Frasier. Don’t want to throw in a Klitschko, man? I also, when Striker was talking about how Mundo looks like a rock star, I wanted Vampiro to be like “He looks like Jim Morrison, brother!” just for shits.
This show is really fucking good.
One small technical thing about the announcing that has bugged me in the episodes thus far is that’s it’s really, really obvious what’s “live” and what was done in post-produced. For a show that’s reasonably well-produced, it surprised me a little that it’s an issue.
Then again, they also had Sexy Star voice-over her opening episode vignette in English. I understand the attempt to make their performers more accessible to the English-speaking audience, but they should have scrapped it, and handled it like they have her subsequent promos (Spanish w/ subtitles).
King Cuerno spoke absolutely perfect, guy-next-door US English. Assuming his Mexico City billing isn’t a work, he had to either have spent a fair bit of time in the US or have American family. A non-native can speak a language well, but usually not that perfectly. Given the WWE’s hunger for a Hispanic star, you’d think a guy like that would eventually have to show up on their radar.
I’m assuming the reason the reason Prince Puma doesn’t speak, given his whitest-guy ever birth name, is because it’d kill his character (or are his promos that bad)?
Among the many interesting things about this show is how they will try to work around the language barrier for a decent chunk of the roster. Obviously much better than the old WCW cruiserweight division thus far…
Being honest here. Nxt is not nearly as good this year as it was last year. Frankly these past two months have been just plain boring.
If this show continues to be as good as it is, it can easily overtake nxt as the best wrestling show on tv. Because these last 4 episodes have been much better than nxt.
We do all agree Fenix looks like a chicken though, right?
I’m torn. Lucha Underground is by far the best looking thing of its kind that I’ve ever seen, but it doesn’t make it look like wrestling show, it looks like a show with wrestling, if that makes any sense. And I’m not being a Jim Ross/Jim Cornette, Make Me Believe Dammit guy here, but I want there to be the vaguest resemblance to a competition. Not that WWE does that, either. I dunno. I like it a lot, I think.
The more I watch this show, the more the filming style reminds me of a live action version of Def Jam: Fight For New York, and I love it even more!
