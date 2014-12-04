The Over/Under On Lucha Underground Episode 5: The Gatekeeper And The Keymaster

– If you notice the episode number, this is (assuming you’re reading this on December 4) last week’s show, aired on 11/26. That was the night before Thanksgiving. We were off on Thanksgiving so I didn’t write it up, but I promised I’d double up this week. This just part one of our Lucha Underground recap for the day, so make sure you stick around for the 12/3/14 episode review, going up later today.
– Reminder: you can watch these shows the legal way by having El Rey Network or UniMás. The El Rey website says streaming episodes are “coming soon,” so that’s something to look forward to.
– With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.
– Shares, likes, comments and other social media things are appreciated.
Please click through for the Over/Under on Lucha Underground episode 5 from November 26, 2014.
Was seriously going to tweet at you asking if it was just me or if Striker has become unbearable so I’m glad it’s not just me. He is the WORST.
I really should look this up online and watch them. I think I know what I am doing next weekend, once I am clear of all of my finals!
Is it impossible to have good announcing on a televised wrestling show?
Japanese commentary is great. They’re passionate, extremely knowledgeable (both Japanese and overseas wrestling) over the top only when they need to be, sell the wrestlers’ character, motivations and past history well (backed up by video footage of previous matches), describe how wrestling moves work and how wrestlers take bumps for moves happening in the ring, and acknowledge the crowd reactions.
Good announcing used to be the norm. Listen to Gordon Solie, NWA/WCW Jim Ross, Lance Russell, and numerous others.
Gordon Solie was the best.
@Brandon
Then why is it so universally terrible now?
@troi because they are “telling stories” and aren’t interested in getting the sport over, having integrity or maintaining any kind of reputation
This is also the era of earpiece announcing. Someone’s telling them what to say, so whatever they think is irrelevant and they stop caring. It’s why Michael Cole can go from legitimate awesome to a complete embarrassment in about the span of three minutes.
I’m still calling Tazz’s SmackDown run great, though. He just loved calling moves and freaking out when someone would do something insane. That works for me.
My Xfinity X1 On Demand has Lucha Underground, but none of the episodes will play. It throws an error “Oops, something is wrong.”
:(
This episode online on Xfinity seemes to be in Spanish, even for the “English” version. But I did get it to play online, didnt try on the X1 box.
So, are there ever going to be belts/championships in Lucha Underground?
I assume so. I haven’t read spoilers, but it’s always a good idea to establish your promotion before worrying about its champions.
I accidentally saw spoilers, and I’ll just say “yes”
@Ken Clayton well thanks for sharing your accident with the rest of us
Morrison’s leap was UNREAL and he pulled that shit off smoothly on top of it.
I fucking love Lucha Underground. 100% on board with it. It’s just so much fun. The wrestler’s motivations MAKE SENSE. THEY MAKE SENSE. THEY ALL MAKE SENSE. If they made Striker a minor thing where he doesn’t have to come up with stuff on his own and they just feed him some shit or whatever I’d jizz in my goddamn pants.
The mainevent scene of Lucha Underground still doesn’t work for me, Byg Rick and his croonies are crap, and Johny Mundo is still Johny Nitro.
The rest of the show is great though. I’m into Drago, Pentagon Jr, Sexy Star, Mascarita, Dick Chavo and Fenix.
I unironically think Pentagon Jr might be one of my favorite wrestlers right now and I can’t for the life of me figure out why
Same with Ivellise, although she at leasts seems like people really liked her before Lucha Underground so I don’t feel as weird about that one
I was definitely prepared to never think about Lil’ Cholo for the rest of my life before this.
It’s crazy. When I first saw Pentagon Jr in AAA, I was like “This guy’s awesome.” Likewise when he first started appearing in Lucha Underground. By the time season 1 finished, he legit became my second favorite wrestler in the world, topped only by Shinsuke Nakamura. A Mexican who wears skeletal themed makeup and clothes, fights more like a New Japan junior heavyweight, and breaks people’s arms to appease a dark master he only meets after breaking his arm? Sigh me up and TAKE MY MONEY!
Quick question: I have never, EVER cared about a Luchadore in my entire life. Is this show so good that I’m going to be able to overcome my inability to connect with a wrestler wearing a mask?
Yes.
yep, I don’t see why you wouldn’t.
If not, root for the dicks who don’t wear one.
This show is the fucking best. Mundo jumping off the balcony into the ring was rad as fuck. Their backstage taped segments are lightyears ahead of the stuff WWE does and entire galaxies ahead of what TNA does. Their vignettes are mind-blowingly amazing. I love this show so much.
As an aside, I would gladly take a thrashing from Mil Muertes to have Catrina lick my face.
“The unspoken truth of a pro wrestling street fight is that it should almost always end in a gang war. Anything goes. Why wouldn’t it?”
I’m guessing that you have Arn/Barry against Doom from Starrcade ’90 in mind here as an example.
I have one question: Why does Matt and Vampiro’s commentary sound like they’re in a bathroom across the street? Post-production should not be that obvious…
agreed.