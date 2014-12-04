The Over/Under On Lucha Underground Episode 5: The Gatekeeper And The Keymaster

#Pro Wrestling
Pro Wrestling Editor
12.04.14 28 Comments
Pre-show notes:

– If you notice the episode number, this is (assuming you’re reading this on December 4) last week’s show, aired on 11/26. That was the night before Thanksgiving. We were off on Thanksgiving so I didn’t write it up, but I promised I’d double up this week. This just part one of our Lucha Underground recap for the day, so make sure you stick around for the 12/3/14 episode review, going up later today.

– Reminder: you can watch these shows the legal way by having El Rey Network or UniMás. The El Rey website says streaming episodes are “coming soon,” so that’s something to look forward to.

With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.

Shares, likes, comments and other social media things are appreciated.

Please click through for the Over/Under on Lucha Underground episode 5 from November 26, 2014.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pro Wrestling
TAGSCATRINACHAVO GUERREROciscoCORTEZ CASTRODARIO CUETODRAGOIVELISSEJOHN MORRISONJOHNNY MUNDOKING CUERNOKONNANLUCHA LIBRELUCHA UNDERGROUNDLUCHA UNDERGROUND SEASON 1MASCARITA SAGRADAMATT STRIKERMAXINEMELISSA SANTOSMIL MUERTESPENTAGON JRPRINCE PUMAPRO WRESTLINGSEXY STARSON OF HAVOCVAMPIRO

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP