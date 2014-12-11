The Over/Under On Lucha Underground Episode 7: We Didn’t Cross The Border, The Border Crossed Us

– As we always try to mention, you can watch these shows the legal way by having El Rey Network or UniMás. The El Rey website says streaming episodes are “coming soon.” If you don’t have any other option, it’s worth it to find them wherever you can find them, but you didn’t get that from me.
Please click through for the Over/Under on Lucha Underground episode 7 from December 10, 2014.
No love for the Buster Keaton Memorial Ladder Spot? For shame B.
you guys always find the one thing I don’t mention and ask me why I didn’t mention it
of COURSE I loved that
“That means he’s accidentally no-selling a luchas de apuestas ruling and breaking decades of tradition by losing his mask on a Sunday, then showing up on national television with it on on a Wednesday. WWE’s made putting the mask back on a little more socially acceptable (because “money,” and because popularity can overrule anybody’s common sense or decency) and yeah, it’s hard to cross promote a bunch of major wrestling promotions, but it’s still a bad look.”
Just because I think that it’s interesting and I don’t know if it’s well-known or not: When Mysterio made his WWE debut and came back under a mask he had to receive permission from the like, OFFICIAL Luchador Mask Council. He and Rey Sr. had to argue that “Rey Mysterio” and “Rey Mysterio, Jr.” were distinct personalities and because he was coming in as “Rey Mysterio”, that was JUST enough that he could keep the match.
The point is that there’s an OFFICIAL LUCHADOR MASK COUNCIL. I can only hope that it’s as sleazy and melodramatic as Dario Cueto’s operation.
I would pay money to see their council meetings.
I hope their council meetings take place in a secret bunker or inside a volcano. I will also accept underwater base.
Holy jeez that’s amazing.
Unfrozen caveman lawyer – you should read the Middle Man. Senses Ping wears a lucha mask that he won in combat and there is a fight hundreds against hundreds of luchadores in a secret lair on an island.
Does that mean we might be getting an Alexa Vega cameo? Please, Mr. Rodriguez!
[img003.lazygirls.info]
and maybe the other Spy Kid can get put through a table
That’d be a win-win!
Plus, i think that other kid became a teen wolf, so he’d be great prey for King Cuerno.
Shark Boy & Lava Girl for inter-gender Tag Team Champs!
Now we have a reason to explain Cage’s ever increasing body mass and his ever decreasing head as a Mexican Bruja curse.
I have no problem with anyone calling Kenta Kobashi “The Great Kobashi”. If anyone deserves to have “The Great” placed in front of their name, the greatest wrestler that ever lived sure as hell does.
calling him great and saying his name is The Great Kobashi are two dramatically different things on opposite sides of the respect spectrum
@Brandon – How so? Elaborate, please.
Well, one’s like saying “the great Tom Brady.” The other is like saying, “The Great Brady.” Or maybe “The Great Tom.” I don’t know which is the surname.
Yeah. One’s a compliment, the other’s an insult. If you say he’s great, I agree, he’s great. If you identify him by name as The Great Kobashi (as there are several “The Great” names in Japan, like The Great Muta or Great Sasuke) you’re insulting him by pretending to compliment him, but not actually giving a shit or knowing anything about him. It’s an empty gesture and it makes you sound like an idiot.
Maybe she was told not to say Kenta since Itami was coming in.
@craftypedlar what was Vampiro told when he called him the same thing
Well, then you’re pretending to know the speaker’s intent. Is the speaker purposely insulting Kenta Kobashi by not saying his full name? Do they truly not know his full name? Or were they praising him by calling him great. I choose to believe they are complimenting him for the following reason:
1) They are assigning a cool move to him
2) Calling highly successful people, especially athletes, “The Great” Last Name is commonplace in western culture
3) I refuse to believe anyone would willfully disparage the name of Kenta Fucking Kobashi unless they were currently involved in a heated wrestling feud with him (and since he’s retired…)
4) I refuse to believe any semi-knowledgeable wrestling fan, least of all Matt Striker and Vampiro, don’t know or forgot Kenta Kobashi’s full name.
Crap, that was meant as a reply to my thread above. Apologies for the posting faux pas.
Regardless, I can’t deal with “The Great Michinoku” at all.
@EtsukoMita_IsDyingInside – That I fully agree with.
As for Johnny Mundo, I fully agree with Brandon, I hope he morphs into a cocky scumbag heel. I know conventional wisdom states that his offense is built to be a babyface, since it;s flashy and crowd pleasing, but I’ve never fully subscribed to that theory. Plus, he’s got all the tools to be a good cocky scumbag: He’s impossibly handsome, ridiculously athletically gifted, and is “the biggest star” (outside of possibly Chavo) to an American audience going into the show. He’s built to be the I’m better than all of you and I know it guy.
I could have been ok with punch at the end if Mundo then threw the key down. It would have been a nice call back to what started all of this, Cueto reneging on his promise to give the winner his prize. Mundo would have effectively done the opposite — sure he took his pound of flesh for the troubles he was given, but he gave the key back because unlike Cueto, he is a man of his word. That is an acceptable shade of grey and could leave to Cueto not taking his lumps and moving on, therefore staying the heel when he decides to fuck with Johnny.
But because Johnny didn’t give the key back he is bringing whatever Cueto drops on his head on himself.
*lead to
I thought he did give the key back, he drops it on Cueto’s prone form before leaving *poetic*
This shit is gonna spoil me for other televised wrestling.
Just watched it. Holy shit was that a great ladder match. I thought Mundo was going to go for a double suplex into the tables during that match, so him rolling one of Ryck’s goons onto them instead wasn’t as great, but it was still pretty fucking great.
I love how hip and cool everything seems about Lucha Underground. Even the fans are like beautiful, hip cool people from LA or whatever. Danny Trejo! It’s a very well-crafted and detailed product, and it’s proving itself as a breakthrough wrestling brand.
I don’t know how I feel about losing PPVs as a concept; a special show that exists outside of the usual confines of the weekly serial that is the culmination of various stories and the birth of many new ones. I’d be pretty stoked to see them attempt a special, live showcase. Although the slick and cinematic backstage segments would have to be reworked in some way. Granted, maybe sticking to TV is the wave of the future. Maybe like how NXT’s specials exist in the same space as their weekly show, it’s just what this day and age calls for. Perhaps people aren’t going to be invested in something special if the “big dogs” keep telling them that it doesn’t really matter and “no one’s going to remember it then, anyway.”
I just can’t wait to see Del Rio on this show. My prediction is he’s going to be some kind of secret business partner, Big Boss type that Cuerto has worked with in the past, and regrets having to do so again, but has no choice if he wants to take Johnny Mundo out. Because let’s face it: Mundo is totally going to be the badass anti-hero and, yeah, it’s not so great.
Also, for fucks sake, why does Vampiro do that JBL thing where he just flip-flops on who’s side is cheering for? I’m already bugged by his faux-latino accent, but that sort of thing, which I’m sure is explained away as, “Yo brother, I’m just having fun, just watching the matches brother,” but it always comes off as disingenuous. The only times Lawler, Heenan or even Ventura were disgusted, appalled or shocked by something that even they couldn’t condone, were times when something so dastardly happened that it was simply beyond reproach. Not after a match where they were praising something villainous and then they’re all, “But seriously brother, that wasn’t right. That was the wrong way to go about it.” Uh, what? Shut up.
But yeah, this show rocks.
Under: the little white, blonde children in the camera shots ruin the atmosphere
I’m pretty sure that the money in the briefcase has Dario Cueto’s face on it.
Hey! Seth green is Chris Griffen and. He created the awesome robot chicken. That moves weight bro!
My only problem with the ladder match is that the edits were super obvious. Tables would magically appear in the ring and at the end a ref was randomly laying in the ring.
Sweet.
This show makes it very difficult to watch Raw – I smell a war brewing
@Brandon if you want to head out here to LA I’m pretty sure we can get you into one of these tapings. I may know a guy that knows a guy.
@LorenElliott I may be down for that, and by “may” I mean yes please. Tweet at me @MrBrandonStroud and let’s figure it out.
Matt Striker was really trying to up his street cred this episode. He makes the “Get Rich or Die Trying” reference just before the ladder match started. That was on top of saying King Cuerno “makes most of his moves off instinct and sense. It’s eat, sleep, hunt in self-defense”, which is a PG version of a lyric in an Atmosphere song.
Matt Striker is a giant dorkus, is what I’m trying to say here.
I might be mistaken, but I though Mundo draped the key on Darios chest at the end? But I agree that Mundo as a cocky heel would be great, especially if he doesn’t start cheating but keep his in ring style, just start acting as a self serving jerk outside it.
Such a great episode, when I skipped forward a bit and realised more than half the ep was the main event ladder match, oh man did I ever fist pump the air like a motherfucker.
Love you forever, LU.
Also, I assumed based on Striker’s comments after Mundo hit Cuerto, that this was the end of his run in LU? Like he was only working limited dates?