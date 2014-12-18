The Over/Under On Lucha Underground Episode 8: Unique Opportunities

– As we always try to mention, you can watch these shows the legal way by having El Rey Network or UniMás. The El Rey website says streaming episodes are “coming soon.” Go to the site and type in your info, they’ll tell you where to watch it. If you don’t have any other option, it’s worth it to find them wherever you can find them, but you didn’t get that from me.
– If you’d like to read about previous episodes, head over to the Lucha Underground tag page. Also, make sure you’ve read Ari Vives’ love letter to Lucha Underground, because she’s got a different, essential perspective on why the show’s worthwhile.
– With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.
– Shares, likes, comments and other social media things are appreciated. Tell @LuchaElRey that you read and love this column.
Please click through for the Over/Under on Lucha Underground episode 8 from December 17, 2014.
Really adore that he pronounces what??? (3rd page, second paragraph)
Not sure why that got chopped off. Hit refresh.
My life is now complete. Thank you, Brandon!
Some Swedish network should pick this up and show it at 2 am!
King Cuerno’s dive through the ropes was insane. I don’t know if it was the camer angle but it just looked so big.
It’s also nice that Son of Havic got a chance to do some moves in the battle royale.
That man throws a tope better than anyone I’ve ever seen.
It’s an arrow shot from the depths of hell.
Mariachi Loco is my hands down favorite. He also changes allegiances as much as Big Show or Mark Henry, but when he does it, it’s rad.
AND HE’S CRAZY
“HE’S CRAZY, VAMPIRRA!”
Good lord, this was probably the best episode of Lucha Underground yet, and that’s really saying something. Lucha Underground has 2 to 3 times as much awesome in a 1 hour episode than Raw has in 3 hours, and without all that stalling and filler that makes me want to throw my TV out of the window. The show’s brevity is an advantage because it forces them to cut out all the fat. It’s funny, back when TNA had only a 1 hour show people were clamoring for a 2 hour show saying that it would take them to the next level. When they got their 2 hour show the quality dropped. That’s not a coincidence. More is not always better.
“The show’s brevity is an advantage because it forces them to cut out all the fat.”
Spot on.
I’ve been watching this on Uni Mas on Saturday afternoons (no El Rey on Uverse). I know no Spanish (and I’m totally fine watching it in Spanish), but this show has been a blast.
Vampiro reminds me of Pepper Brooks from Dodgeball.
Thank goodness this show is snuck online on Xfinity. I actually had to watch 2 of the episodes in Spanish because the English wasn’t uploaded, but it was fine. With NXT and LU, I think I may actually be able to take some time off of watching Raw and still get my new wrestling fix.
On top of everything else that LU does right, they also now have the most gorgeous goddamn title belt in wrestling history. Yes, that thing is even better looking than the Big Gold Belt. If El Rey can’t bring back Lucha Underground for season two for whatever reason, I volunteer to host it from my garage. And I don’t even have a garage. I will shoot buy a house with a garage just to have Lucha Underground perform there.
I won’t lie to you, that belt is not so good looking in person. I’m so glad it comes off better on TV.
Obviously he’s keeping Cage on a Cage, so one day we might get Johnny/Cage in a Cage.
Cage.
oh shoot I didn’t think about that
This post made me smile.
+Cage
Who’s Cage? (The only cages I know are Christian and Nicolas)
+CAGE
The rapper?
They showed his video last episode. He’s an american guy who rolls around tires all day and has the most absurd photoshop muscles.
@Armando Payne — *COUGH* AHEM!!!
I really doubt Dario let the guy out of his secret underground cage to lift weights and toss tires and stuff. It’s not impossible, but I doubt it.
Whoever he has in the cage is his big surprise challenge for whichever tecnico wins Aztec warfare, after his standard minions fail to get the belt off them. It’s someone to rival Mil Muertes as a frightening big bad. It’s somebody way better than Cage.
Son of Havoc’s Shooting Star Press was beautiful. He’s more gracefully nimble than he puts on!
Fantasy booking: in the cage locked by The Key is a shoot gorilla.
holy shit I would pop for that. And then King Cuerno has to hunt it!
Like, Gorilla Grodd?
Cueto has Zeb Colter in a lucha mask locked up in that cage.
Another great episode. Two action-packed matches in one sitting seems like it could be a bit much, but it wasn’t, and it only made me want more. Of course, they could have gone overboard and awarded the championship in one night, but I’m glad they didn’t, because now we’ve got a sensible stipulation going into their big 2015 season, AND a mysterious and obviously dangerous secret monster plan by Dario Cueto that rivals, and maybe even beats, any dastardly plan McMahon may have come up with in the past.
I love that a dark wrestling mystery will have a payoff instead of what we’re usually used to, where the mystery draws us in before we realize nothing will come of it because *zap* it was a bug zapper.
Also really loved how Dario Cueto did that big grin and head nod after the first “unique opportunity” he described before the Fenix v Mil Muertes match at the end.
ALSO: AZTEC WARFARE
Speculation: The monster in the cage is…. The Patriot? OR…. The American Eagle? OR… Ludvig Borga?
It can’t be The Patriot.
IT’S THE DARK PATRIOT!
(Oh my God I just thought about Eddie Gilbert as booker/lead writer for LU and it’s too much for me to deal with)
Borga’s been dead for nearly 5yrs.
Does that make this theory less or more likely, given that it’s Lucha Underground?
i can’t tell if this many people really don’t know who is in the cage or if everyone is messing with me
I can’t wait for this show to get added to Netflix Instant so I can binge-watch it in a weekend.
I’m all in if the guy in the cage is Angle. Second choice. Zombie Derrick Bateman finally debuting as US Guy.
I don’t know if this has been previously mentioned before, but in the UniMas broadcasts, all of the scenes that don’t have Mundo or Big Ryck are done in Spanish, which is amazing to me because of the time and effort it must take for them to do the exact same show in two languages. The scenes where Konnan and Dario are talking in Cueto’s office are done shot for shot. When Vampiro interviews Chavo in episode 3, it’s in Spanish. And Vampiro even does the Spanish commentary, and he doesn’t say “brother” a million fucking times, which makes it so much more tolerable. Honestly, my favorite thing about the UniMas broadcasts are when we see Catrina speaking, because it is just the worst, first year high school Spanish you can possibly imagine, but I love her for just doing it.
I bet he keeps Johny Mundo’s deformed twin brother in that cage: Juan Inmundo.
Hey Brandon great write up man you really get “it” … I discovered your articles when looking for LU reviews to see what other people think of it and have really enjoyed every piece you’ve written both for LU and wwE. I caught on to LU about 5 episodes in and have loved every minute of every episode. But reading your work has made it even more enjoyable because you take the gimmicks literally where I was just letting them blow past as hyperbole. Your description of “the guy breaks arms so hard he blows out nearby candles” and “A dragon reincarnated as a man” and “Death itself” has really made it an even more enjoyable fantasy. And that’s what’s great about LU they don’t try to be “real” or whatever it is that wwE thinks they are doing. They fully embrace the “entertainment” part of wrestling while entertaining the hell out of us with actual wrestling!!
Your critiques of wrestling in general though … man seriously. You get it. You really do. I have to say you are the first person I’ve ever read (and I’ve been reading and writing for a long ass time) that truly knows what wrestling is supposed to be and what works and what doesn’t.
I believe I read that you do shows in TX?? I’d like to know where so I can come see. Most writers get all caught up in the backstage drama and most “smark” writers are not much more than gossip gatherers about who’s in trouble or who has more pull backstage and what not. Who the F cares about that crap? You have definitely been in the actual business though it’s quite clear in your higher understanding of the product itself and you, like me, are a connoisseur of wrestling. Sitting back with your opera glasses knowing full well what SHOULD happen because you get what this is supposed to be.
It’s simple. Usually a very simple formula that you just have to execute well and when they do (Like Paul Heymans best work) it’s beautiful, awesome, and soooooo freekin simple. When it happens I mark like crazy over the awesome which is followed by “god that was so simple!!” And a show about a rich boss gathering the best fighters from around the world to come and fight in his temple for entertainment where everyone is a man and a contender and fights for tradition and honor and respect???? Gaaaaaah!! It’s almost too much!!!
Inspire Pro. Their next live show is on January 4th. There are also several shows on dvd and a bunch of free ones on their youtube channel.
I love how all the characters are so awesome, I just can’t pick a favorite yet.
Cuerno’s Arrow or what it was called was bananas though.
And I’m in love with that belt. That design is amazing. It looks so real, like an actual thing, something you can touch, unlike WWEs plastic cartoon belts, if that makes any sense.
Aztec Warfare sounds like a singles version of Tag Team Turmoil, which is something I’ve been wanting to see since watching the 2000 Royal Rumble a couple months ago, with that awesome section where Rikishi was eliminating everybody who came down one by one.
Bonus points if it takes place on an actual Aztec temple, with a different wrestler on each step and Mil Muertes at the top, and Fenix has to fight his way up. Whoever loses the final match is sacrificed to Huitzilopochtli.
Thanks for reviewing these, Brandon. I hadn’t heard much about Lucha Underground until I saw it here, and I eventually got my wife to watch the first episode with me.
We then marathoned the other seven episodes in a row (more or less).
Vampiro keeps using the word “fresh” to describe the promotion, and that really is the best thing about it. It’s doing dozens of things different from any other wrestling presented on TV. Most of them really good things. There are still some rough spots, like the announce team at times or some of the way Sexy Star is treated in matches, but it really feels like a revolutionary product.
And I probably wouldn’t have watched it if you hadn’t reviewed it. We’ve now discovered that we do have El Rey network and will be DVRing these as soon as they come back.
They are on a break until January 27th, are they not?