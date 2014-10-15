The Randy Orton RKO Vines, Now Guest Starring Stone Cold Steve Austin

Yesterday we shared some of our favorite “RKO Vines,” short clips of people falling down and hurting themselves with Randy Orton crudely pasted into them. A few hours later, every blog in the universe was sharing them, and now they’re claimed, watermarked, and monetized for Deadspin consumption. Anybody done a Gangnam Style parody of the RKO Vines yet?
Here’s a compilation video, in case you missed them:
Also, today we’ve added a new character: Stone Cold Steve Austin. Here’s Austin Stunnering someone off the roof of their house …
… and the inevitable Orton/Austin crossover event.
Next week Michael Cole and Jerry Lawler will acknowledge them on commentary, and that’ll be it. Someone should dub unrelated Jim Ross commentary over the already-existing Jim Ross commentary for MAXIMUM INTERNET.
WWMEME
Jim Ross commentary over Jim Ross action!
My god this is glorious!
Reminds me of the “Blanka is a Troll” series
Austin staring down and kicking the kid in the gut to set up the Stunner cracked me up.
this was the best. probably because I have no soul and people being assholes to babies make me laugh as hard as people caring about them and so makes my heart warm.
DAMMIT! THEY HAD FAMILIES!!!
THAT’S e-NOUGH!!
GOODGODALMIGHTYHESBROKENINHALF!!
there’s one with Kane chokeslamming someone
They should do one with Snitsky kicking a baby away and add in his famous quote IT WASN’T MY FAULT!
It was only a matter of time.