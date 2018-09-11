Getty Image

Simone Johnson, the 17 year old daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is still in high school, but she’s apparently already begun taking her first steps towards possibly making it three generations of Johnsons in the WWE.

Zelina Vega joined Lillian Garcia on the Chasing Glory podcast recently and talked about working with The Rock on the movie Fighting With My Family. Vega noted that she became close with The Rock’s daughter during the filming and that Simone has been working out at the WWE Performance Center.

“His daughter Simone and I have become so close,” Vega said. “And she’s training now at the Performance Center. To be a part of that, because she’s like I want to learn from you. I was like, dude. She was like, ‘I knew that I wanted to start wrestling for sure when I saw you at Raw doing the movie.’ I was like, dude, that’s The Rock’s daughter telling me this? What?”

Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin offered more details about Johnson training at the Performance Center, saying that while right now it’s only been for occasional sessions with a trainer, the expectation is that she’ll begin training there on a more serious basis in the relatively near future.

The Rock acknowledged his daughter’s desire to be a WWE wrestler earlier this summer, noting he was thrilled about the possibility and will support her in whatever way he can. Prior to this, there was never anything tangible regarding when she might really begin getting into the business. Now, it seems like it’s going to happen sooner rather than later with Simone already doing some training work. You can bet WWE would be thrilled to have Johnson on the roster, and Vince is probably already dreaming of a Charlotte Flair-Simone Johnson match at WrestleMania.