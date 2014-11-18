The Rock Debuted A Stand-Up Routine About ‘Hobbit Porn’ At The Improv Last Night

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is at that point in his life where he can do anything he wants. If he wants to randomly show up on WWE and main-event WrestleMania, he can do that. If he wants to make a ‘Baywatch’ movie or remake Twins with Kevin Hart, it happens.
If he wants to step onto the Improv stage and do a stand-up set, he does it.
You’re probably thinking his jokes were observational, pointing out the thoughts and problems real people have every day. Deeply identifiable stuff. Or, you know, random funny words. He’s getting a standing ovation if he hangs out on stage for 10 minutes in silence and raises an eyebrow.
The Rock vs. Adrian Neville confirmed for WrestleMania.
God I hope Neville loses. I don’t think The Rock’s guts could take the Red Arrow.
Hobbit porn joke? What fun! #gallagherwouldbeproud
Hobbit porn? So he was talking about Kim Kardashian’s sex tape?
Uh…hold up…hold up…
I’m very fond of The Rock, but man, don’t be a fucking asshole. Go ahead and do stand-up if you insist, but do not try to connect yourself to goddamn Don Rickles and George Carlin in any way, and certainly don’t try to convince yourself or anyone else that those guys would enjoy your jokes. Pretty sure they would take very unkindly to a wrestler-turned-actor doing one set and thinking that’s enough to merit any invocation of their names.
This. +1
That was probably the most insufferable series of hashtags I’ve ever seen. I think he thinks he’s being self-deprecating too.
Pretty sure The Rock doesn’t actually think Carlin would find his jokes funny. The Rock was being self-deprecating, but The Rock can’t make that too obvious because The Rock is too cool for that
Hmm, okay, I can see how that might be self-deprecation. Hope you’re right.
Me thinks you are looking way too much into this.
“Let me tell you about John Cena, or who I call, ‘Transvestite Gay Chinese Food Guy…'”
“Booooooo.”
“Looks like we’ve got a heckler in the audience. What’s your name?”
“It’s Bi-”
“Bill? It’s Bill? Okay, just checking.”
The Rock’s the kind of guy who doesn’t get that being super-confident and charismatic doesn’t automatically translate to being funny. He’d be like “my posse always cracks up at this bit, of course I can do stand-up”.
And another one. Folks, the guy just was having a quick random moment on the improv stage. Its not something that needs to be taken seriously.
Uh, how does the supposed plot of Central Intelligence sound anything like a Twins remake? I realize that was Filmdrunk’s wording, but I’m generally confused as to if I missed something here besides “Tall guy and short guy team up”. It doesn’t even say they’re related or that Kevin Hart is The Rock’s genetic leftovers.
am I the only one who’s really starting to hate this guy?
Hate is a little bit extreme. Hes not doing anything out of the ordinary. Dude’s just living life. If folks are starting to hate him for doing that, it really questions you and not him. It is not THAT serious.
Rocks a good cool dude. Dont know why folks seem to get twisted up at him these days.
@the sidewinder I just don’t enjoy him whatsoever anymore, and he pisses me off whenever he’s back to wrestling shows