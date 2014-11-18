The Rock Debuted A Stand-Up Routine About ‘Hobbit Porn’ At The Improv Last Night

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is at that point in his life where he can do anything he wants. If he wants to randomly show up on WWE and main-event WrestleMania, he can do that. If he wants to make a ‘Baywatch’ movie or remake Twins with Kevin Hart, it happens.

If he wants to step onto the Improv stage and do a stand-up set, he does it.

You’re probably thinking his jokes were observational, pointing out the thoughts and problems real people have every day. Deeply identifiable stuff. Or, you know, random funny words. He’s getting a standing ovation if he hangs out on stage for 10 minutes in silence and raises an eyebrow.

The Rock vs. Adrian Neville confirmed for WrestleMania.