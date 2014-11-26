The Rock Is Quite Flattered By This Ridiculously Huge Leg Tattoo Of His Face

There has to be an amazing story behind this man’s leg tattoo. Sure, the unknown man’s reasoning could simply be, “Whatever bro, I love The Rock,” but when you commit to a tattoo that takes up the majority of your upper leg and borders on invading a butt cheek, there’s typically an awesome or embarrassing tale behind it. However, when Dwayne Johnson shared this image on Twitter and Instagram earlier today – along with his sincere appreciation and flattery – he offered no name or story.

This is simply the picture of one man’s undying and, barring extensive surgery, eternal respect and admiration of the pro wrestler known as The Rock.

Maybe now that The Rock has shared this photo and us nosey websites have picked up on it as well, the man will come forward and tell his story. I’m hoping it’s something positive and inspirational, but I wouldn’t be shocked if it starts with something like, “Me and my bros were drinking Fireball…” If I had to guess, though, this has to do with a Wrestlemania bet gone very wrong.