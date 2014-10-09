The Rock On Raw Wasn’t Just A One-Off, Another Wrestlemania Match Is Probably In His Future

The official word on Rock’s recent surprise Raw appearance is that the guy just happened to be in New York on business and showing up on a Raw was a one-off spontaneous thing. While that may be partially true, there are reportedly more concrete plans for the Rock brewing behind the scenes, including, possibly, another match at Wrestlemania.
According to the Wrestling Observer, the plan as of now is for Rock to come back and face Triple H at Wrestlemania 31. Really, the only thing the might keep Rock from wrestling on the show would be movie studios’ concerns about his health — Rock injured himself in his last two ‘Mania matches, and the dude has kind of a ridiculous amount of movie work on his plate. In the end though, Rock isn’t really human, so he’ll find a way to make it work.
Even though we’re still six-months out, a pretty solid chunk of Wrestlemania 31 is purportedly already decided on. In addition to Rock/Triple H, the plan is for Brock Lesnar to face Roman Reigns for the WWE championship and John Cena to take on Rusev for AMERICA. Sting is also pencilled in for a match, possibly against Undertaker if he can get healthy.
Y’know, just a couple years ago I would have groaned at the prospect of another Rock/Triple H match, but most recent Triple H matches have been killer, and he’s maybe the only guy who wouldn’t be shook by Rock’s star power at all, so you know what? I’m on board. Cena/Rusev at least gets Cena out of the title picture, and as I’ve said before, Rusev exists to one day be beaten by Cena, so you may as well make the most of it on the grandest stage possible. As for Sting, I have zero interest in seeing the dude wrestle in 2014, but seeing him at Wrestlemania would at least be novel.
Obviously all these plans are subject to fate/the whims of Vince McMahon, but what do you folks think of the card as it exists now?
YES
I like the idea of partitioning off the Attitude Era nostalgia acts into their own match. WWE gets the increased buyrate from all the AE fans and Brandon gets to go to the bathroom and check out the merch without there being much of a queue.
2014 Triple H matches are must-watch though.
I agree with ReNeilssance, but it’s going to get to the point where half the damn card is nostalgia matches. I mean, there are four (potential) matches listed here, and no mention of Ambrose, Rollins, Orton, Sheamus, etc, etc. I realize the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal may be a thing every year, but you can’t just shove all your full-time talent in the battle royal and trot out the old-timers for the actual *matches.*
Oh shit, and I forgot about DANIEL BRYAN. WWE obviously has too.
My new idea: Rock/Batista/Bryan vs HHH/Orton/Kane. It helps hide Rock and Batista’s cardio and eases Bryan back into the WWE. It gives Orton something to do an Kane a pay check. Daniel Bryan can get his vengeance on all three guys who played a role in breaking his neck, and the Rock and Batista get nice pops.
@Jeans Ambrose I would love this.
@Pencil-Necked Geek I’m with you. At this rate, they could put all the nostalgia acts in a battle royal and let them duke it out between them.
Daniel Bryan in the crowd selling peanuts.
ALBATROSS!
He can come out and YES when Roman wins.
@Nate Birch So he’ll turn into Big Show?
I’m also on board especially Triple H’s match against Daniel Bryan at Wrestlemania 30 was awesome and we’ll get some promo face offs between them, yes I’m one of the few who still likes Rock’s promos for nostalgia reasons.
What happens if Daniel Bryan is healthy and back in time to theoretically wrestle at Mania? Does he just get some asshole undercard match?
He gets Ambrose in what the internet would consider the main event!
@BurnsyFan66: That would be amazing! Most likely, he’ll get Orton or Kane.
@Jeans Ambrose… or Cena takes on Rusev at Royal Rumble in a match he’s expected to win and LOSES, setting up DB to defend America at Wrestlemania.
That sets up Cena vs Orton in the Wrestlemania dark match and Ambrose, having won the MITB contract from Rollins at the Rumble, cashes in after Lesner defeats crowd favorite Reigns.
Ambrose is the NEW WORLD CHAMPION!!!
How do you like dem apples?
Bryan really is the wild card — I’m guessing they’re hoping to put him with Kane or something, but he could very well hijack Wrestlemania again.
Hm, Rock/HHH would probably be good (though not as good as it was 14 years ago), but I was hoping to see Batista maybe face one of them at Mania.
On Monday, my thought was “They’re not gonna feed Rusev to Cena, they’re gonna to feed him to the Rock.”
Now, we’re back to Rusev being fed to Cena?
Meh. At least they’re not hurting anyone else and it’s a good break for a beer run.
On the one hand, HHH/Rock is one of my all-time favorite feuds. I always thought they have the best chemistry with each other. On the other hand, I was kind of hoping the Rock would keep Reins distracted this ‘Mania because Roman is nowhere near ready to be THE guy.
I really hope this isn’t the card. It’s both parts predictable and boring. And isn’t Daniel Bryan supposed to be ready by then?
Fantasy booking post Mania: Rusev breaks his pro-Russian character on Raw and says he’s a proud Muslim American Citizen. Then we get the face Muslim American we should have gotten when Muhammad Hassan was around.
It’ll classic attitude era when a character just stops mid interview and becomes “his true self”
Hmmm. Unless they want to do really short matches, perhaps they could get the Rock to tag with Bootista against HHH and say, Orton? At least that way The Rock and Bootista’s shitty cardio when they return will be hidden and Orton will have something to do.
What about Sami Zayn? Dude’s Syrian-Canadian and the best babyface in the company, he seems a natural fit for that. Rusev should stay what he is, a dominant foreign (but downplay that being his entire character) heel.
So you wanna go from you should hate Rusev cause hes a dirty Russian to you should hate Rusev cause hes a dirty Muslim? Not even Vincent Kennedy McMahon can be that stupid.
I was hoping for Sting to make it to Wrestlemania and face HHH because he was the only person I could see him getting a win over (Undertaker isn’t losing two in a row and Bray doesn’t need another loss at WM) so this would be disappointing. Oh well.
No Boo-tista?
No Blue-tista?
Nope. He’s a movie star now and not coming back any time soon.
Here is my idea the Rock vs the Miz
and by that I mean Damien Rockdow vs the Miz.
This can then be parodied by the porn world as Damien Cockdow vs The Jiz
Gay porn?
Or have Damien Sandow as The Miz as The Rock
I didn’t care about Rock vs HHH back in ’99, I doubt they’re going to make me care about it in 2015.
I’ve seen enough of Rock/HHH wresting each other. During a normal month, they’d wrestle at least two singles matches, have a two tag matches, show up to insult the other twice and interfere in the other’s match at least once. I’d rather see Rock vs Orton, Tyson Kidd vs Rock, or Mark Henry vs Rock.
I guess HHH will have to Chaperone Rocky to a watchable match at Mania, Jack.
Meltzer actually said nothing is confirmed for Rock/HHH, just that the segment they taped for Smackdown this week HAS TO mean a match is happening. A debateable point in any case.
It’s weird to remember Rock “came back” almost 5 years ago already. Feels like yesterday.
Not only that, if he’s at Wrestlemania XXXI, The Rock will have been at the past 5 Wrestlemania’s, winning at one over John freaking Cena and walking into the other as WWE Champion over CM Punk. How “special” are his appearances now?
I’d be fine with Rock/HHH. Let the Attitude guys face each other, rather than letting them get over on current day stars.
Main thing I would change is Bryan vs Lesnar for the title instead of Reigns. Was possible Reigns might be ready for a title run before the injury, but now? He’s losing months worth of time to develop and just has no chance of being where he should be for a #1 run. Let him take the title at Summerslam or WM32.
Cena/Rusev is just kind of unavoidable, and Taker/Sting would be another solid old school matchup for nostalgia.
I’m thinking they’re gonna do Rusev/Rock so they can get the whole Rocky chant thing going…and he’s Russian…get it??
There’s no denying the reactions The Rock continues to get from the overwhelming majority of WWE fans, but I still hate this short-term thinking/immediate gratification/cash grab. I fucking hate it. If they don’t turn the company over to the guys/gals in their prime, WM 40 will be headlined by a fatal 4-way between Cena, Lesnar, The Rock and HHH. And it really could be fatal since all of them will be past or pushing 50 by then.
How long does withspandex have to justify its existence with pageviews before Brandon starts posting about these “Japan” companies and “ROH” the way he does WWE? Show don’t tell.
That card seems super underwhelming. I think the kinda cheap nostalgia match with Trips vs Duwayne is actually the only one I find kind of interesting…granted, it depends on what will happen til then, but wouldn’t it make more sense (and more importantly, be more entetaining and satisfying) to pair up Cena/Brock and Rusev/Reigns instead?