The Rock On Raw Wasn’t Just A One-Off, Another Wrestlemania Match Is Probably In His Future

The official word on Rock’s recent surprise Raw appearance is that the guy just happened to be in New York on business and showing up on a Raw was a one-off spontaneous thing. While that may be partially true, there are reportedly more concrete plans for the Rock brewing behind the scenes, including, possibly, another match at Wrestlemania.

According to the Wrestling Observer, the plan as of now is for Rock to come back and face Triple H at Wrestlemania 31. Really, the only thing the might keep Rock from wrestling on the show would be movie studios’ concerns about his health — Rock injured himself in his last two ‘Mania matches, and the dude has kind of a ridiculous amount of movie work on his plate. In the end though, Rock isn’t really human, so he’ll find a way to make it work.

Even though we’re still six-months out, a pretty solid chunk of Wrestlemania 31 is purportedly already decided on. In addition to Rock/Triple H, the plan is for Brock Lesnar to face Roman Reigns for the WWE championship and John Cena to take on Rusev for AMERICA. Sting is also pencilled in for a match, possibly against Undertaker if he can get healthy.

Y’know, just a couple years ago I would have groaned at the prospect of another Rock/Triple H match, but most recent Triple H matches have been killer, and he’s maybe the only guy who wouldn’t be shook by Rock’s star power at all, so you know what? I’m on board. Cena/Rusev at least gets Cena out of the title picture, and as I’ve said before, Rusev exists to one day be beaten by Cena, so you may as well make the most of it on the grandest stage possible. As for Sting, I have zero interest in seeing the dude wrestle in 2014, but seeing him at Wrestlemania would at least be novel.

Obviously all these plans are subject to fate/the whims of Vince McMahon, but what do you folks think of the card as it exists now?

