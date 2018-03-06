The Rock Graciously Accepted His First Razzie Award Via Instagram

This year’s Oscars took place on Sunday, and while there was a lot of love for people doing the nasty with a fish, there was a disappointing lack of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who was all over last year’s ceremony.
The Rock was sadly not in attendance for any of the big awards ceremonies over the weekend (come on, Independent Spirit Awards, get on the ball here), which of course includes the Golden Raspberry Awards, more affectionately known as the Razzies, which are awarded each year to the biggest stinkers that audiences had to sit through.
Well (and this is kind of surprising, because I’ve seen The Scorpion King AND Walking Tall) somehow, the Rock had never won a Razzie before, but he got one this year — in an all-new category! And he really couldn’t have been happier to get that Golden Raspberry. He took to Instagram to brag about it and accept his award.
I’d be good with a so-bad-its-good award.
May I suggest changing it to the “Plan 9 Award”
The Manos.
The Bio-Dome
I didn’t realize that movie already got released
Hey what was he doing that he couldn’t show up? The People’s Champ is always the epitome of cool and it’s odd that he wouldn’t actually show to accept his award in person? Working on his fifteenth movie of the year perhaps?
“and this is kind of surprising, because I’ve seen The Scorpion King AND Walking Tall”
THOSE are the two movies you picked? I actually liked Walking Tall. I mean, you couldn’t have said The Tooth Fairy? Or The Game Plan? What, no Hercules? Journey 2: The Mysterious ISLAND?