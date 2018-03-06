The Rock Graciously Accepted His First Razzie Award Via Instagram

This year’s Oscars took place on Sunday, and while there was a lot of love for people doing the nasty with a fish, there was a disappointing lack of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who was all over last year’s ceremony.

The Rock was sadly not in attendance for any of the big awards ceremonies over the weekend (come on, Independent Spirit Awards, get on the ball here), which of course includes the Golden Raspberry Awards, more affectionately known as the Razzies, which are awarded each year to the biggest stinkers that audiences had to sit through.

Well (and this is kind of surprising, because I’ve seen The Scorpion King AND Walking Tall) somehow, the Rock had never won a Razzie before, but he got one this year — in an all-new category! And he really couldn’t have been happier to get that Golden Raspberry. He took to Instagram to brag about it and accept his award.

