The Rock’s Reddit AMA Was Crashed By Arnold Schwarzenegger (And ‘Archer’ References)

Hercules isn’t going to be on anyone’s best movies of the year list (except Brett Ratner’s, which still includes Rush Hour 3 for some reason), but I’m still glad it’s coming out. That’s because stars Dwayne Johnson and Irina Shayk have been killing the publicity tour. There’s been the Fungo Brothers and DC secrets and Craig Ferguson acting (yeah…”acting”) speechless around Shayk. And yesterday, we had the Rock conducting a Reddit AMA, where he answered a lot of questions about fanny packs and cooking. But more importantly, midway through the Q&A, Arnold Schwarzenegger joined the fun.
I read that you’re good friends with Arnold. So, who would win in a fight: Conan, or Hercules?
I just came here to congratulate Dwayne, but you just gave me a great idea for a movie. I would love to do a movie with Dwayne – the Oak and the Rock – it couldn’t be more perfect.
Anyway, congratulations Dwayne. The movie looks fantastic and I can tell you know what’s best in life. Let’s get together soon and share sword stories.
To which Dwayne responded:
Awesome, look forward to swappin’ sword stories.
Yeah, sure, “sword stories.” Is that what they’re calling it now?
What is your view on the turtleneck as a tactical garment?
The turtleneck can in fact work as a tactical garment, but you should also have a leather fanny pack on standby.
Even the Rock couldn’t handle Pam, though.
I’m pretty sure you just posted the whole Rock AMA and not just the best parts.
Technically they have already been in a movie together ( [www.youtube.com] ) but I wouldn’t be too surprised to hear that not many people watched ‘The Rundown’. That being said I’d gladly pay an IMAX priced ticket to watch the two of them do battle a screen the size of a microwave window.
Which is a shame, The Rundown is criminally underrated.
I remember when it came out, how that little cameo was supposed to be the metaphorical passing of the action hero torch. I enjoy The Rock, but I think he’s fumbled that torch a little bit.
The Rundown is still something I really enjoy. Shame that no one seems to mention it ever.
If there’s some sort of secret The Rundown fan club I don’t know about, please add me to the mailing list.
There are dozens of us… DOZENS!!!!!
[www.youtube.com]
I was a pretty big fan of the Rundown as well, so let me know when we will be getting together for meetings at Shakey’s. thanks.
So it’s safe to say I’ll see you all at the convention in Scottsdale this year? I might have to video conference but from the RUNDOWNS I’ve gotten from others who’ve gone it sounds like quite the time.
@chewie the wook I’d like to buy you a Snapple for that one. Good work.
Well for a while the Rock didnt want his characters to use guns.
Fun fact: in Australia, the Rundown was called Welcome to the Jungle. And instead of Arnie, we got a Barry Humphries cameo at the beginning of the film.
Rock cameo in King Conan!
Rock as the villian in King Conan.
Even better
The Rock seems like a cool dude.
That AMA was crap, honestly. He answered all of 12 questions. And almost every one was just to shill Hercules.
“And yesterday, we had the Rock conducting a Reddit AMA, where he answered a lot of questions”
Sure…..
Don’t pretend I was the only one reading the Ahnold parts in his voice. You all were too.
Thats how I read everything.
Only answered 12 questions and not a single reference to Rampart in any of them?!? Nor did he mention what the fuck he IS cooking.