The Rock’s Reddit AMA Was Crashed By Arnold Schwarzenegger (And ‘Archer’ References)

Hercules isn’t going to be on anyone’s best movies of the year list (except Brett Ratner’s, which still includes Rush Hour 3 for some reason), but I’m still glad it’s coming out. That’s because stars Dwayne Johnson and Irina Shayk have been killing the publicity tour. There’s been the Fungo Brothers and DC secrets and Craig Ferguson acting (yeah…”acting”) speechless around Shayk. And yesterday, we had the Rock conducting a Reddit AMA, where he answered a lot of questions about fanny packs and cooking. But more importantly, midway through the Q&A, Arnold Schwarzenegger joined the fun.

I read that you’re good friends with Arnold. So, who would win in a fight: Conan, or Hercules? I just came here to congratulate Dwayne, but you just gave me a great idea for a movie. I would love to do a movie with Dwayne – the Oak and the Rock – it couldn’t be more perfect. Anyway, congratulations Dwayne. The movie looks fantastic and I can tell you know what’s best in life. Let’s get together soon and share sword stories.

To which Dwayne responded:

Awesome, look forward to swappin’ sword stories.

Yeah, sure, “sword stories.” Is that what they’re calling it now?

What is your view on the turtleneck as a tactical garment? The turtleneck can in fact work as a tactical garment, but you should also have a leather fanny pack on standby.

Even the Rock couldn’t handle Pam, though.

