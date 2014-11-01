The Rock Tweeted These Phenomenal Photos Of People Dressed Up As Him, Complete With Fanny Packs

#The Rock
Senior Editor
11.01.14 10 Comments

You’re likely familiar with The Rock’s throwback photo from the ’90s. How could you forget it really, that fanny pack is bronzed in the Smithsonian. The photo made its first appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in July of this year and has since become a staple of pop culture.

Naturally, many of The Rock’s fans dressed up as 1996 Dwayne Johnson for Halloween. As you can imagine, the results were quite spectacular.

[The Rock Twitter]

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Rock
TAGSDWAYNE JOHNSONthe rockThrowback photosThrowback Rock

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP