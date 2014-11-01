The Rock Tweeted These Phenomenal Photos Of People Dressed Up As Him, Complete With Fanny Packs

You’re likely familiar with The Rock’s throwback photo from the ’90s. How could you forget it really, that fanny pack is bronzed in the Smithsonian. The photo made its first appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in July of this year and has since become a staple of pop culture.
Naturally, many of The Rock’s fans dressed up as 1996 Dwayne Johnson for Halloween. As you can imagine, the results were quite spectacular.
At first I thought the banner photo/last photo is Mac from TheChive, but Mac never smiles.
it is.
It’s a tactleneck
Archer approves
Is that in black or a slightly darker shade of black?
This is tremendous. I don’t know why I derive such pleasure from this, but I do.
Bonus points for all the people with their elbow resting on a tissue.
I didn’t even notice that. Nice!
Is that fabricio werdum?
ha ha ..I thought it was him to ..EL CAVAYO !!!