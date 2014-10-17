The Definitive Guide To Understanding The Rock’s Many Catchphrases

If you read With Spandex then you’ll know that Brandon Stroud and the rest of the crew revere The Rock as the most important human being in American pop culture history. Not only is he on the Mount Rushmore of great wrestlers, he’s one of the best talkers of all time. On top of that, he’s introduced dozens of words into the American lexicon. To help you understand some of them, we’ve decided to break down and decode the most famous of these phrases in his catalog. Now, go off and repeat these so you can be the coolest kid in the world.
#BootsToAsses – This is a hashtag that Rock started. Did you know it was trending worldwide once?
Finally…The Rock Has Come Back to…- When the Rock shows up somewhere, he says that he’s finally there even if he hasn’t ever been there before. Also, for dramatic effect when he comes back to the WWE he pauses for two minutes and says “…home.”
If You Smell What The Rock Is Cooking – Originally this was meant to say, “hey, are you enjoying what I’m saying?” However, it ended up meaning “I don’t have much more to say so just say this thing with me so I can go.”
It Doesn’t Matter – Rock asks a question. Someone tries to answer and he cuts them off with “It Doesn’t Matter.” More important: he did a song with Wyclef based on this catchphrase.
Remember when he tried out, “Why don’t you have a nice, tall glass of ‘Shut Up Juice?'”
If you don’t, that’s good.
I have three little brothers and when I would try out my pedigrees and figure fours on em, I apparently would often say, “Drink your shut up juice!” (Rock) and “Time to take your medicine!” (Jake The Snake maybe?).
Anyway, somehow the sayings got merged and are still used constantly in my family squabbles today… “TIME TO TAKE YOUR SHUT UP MEDICINE!!”
Conan O’Brien was the originator of “shut up juice”.
I thought Ben Stiller had the OG in Happy Gilmore. “I can get you a warm glass of shut the hell up! You’re in my world now grandma”
“Take Object A. Shine it up real nice. Stick it straight up your candy ass”
I believe you are also supposed to “turn that sumbitch sideways” before said insertion.
No love for “Popcorn Fart”?
Also missing jabroni. Sure, he didn’t invent it. But he brought it back!
“Who in the blue hell are you?”
So that’s the Hornswoggle story.
My favorite Rock catchphrase is “Feminazis are always trying to blame men for their problems. #NotAllMen”
One of the highlights of his feud with Mankind for sure.
Say what you will about the Rock’s more recent antics and comeback matches, but I think that you could legitimately argue that he had/has the most natural charisma of almost anyone in the industry.
He’s one of those rare performers that non-wrestling fans or people who weren’t familiar with the storylines could instantly understand. You had to know something about wrestling to understand why a guy like Mick Foley was popular. Even someone like Ric Flair you kind of had to be immersed in the culture to really understand. With Rock it was immediately obvious why he was a big deal.
I’d argue Austin moreso.
” You can do two things. Nothing, and like it! “
that’s Brodus Clay’s catchphrase.
But Rock didn’t invent the word Smackdown?
my favorite is when he used to called Kevin Kelly a hermaphrodite.
Pick your nose, Hermie!
How’s ya lips?
Calling Kane the “Big Red Retard” made my stomach sink even at the time it was said, but his follow up, about Kane having a bird brain and flying backward, made up for it.
Him and Jericho calling Stephanie McMahon’s breast implants “flotation devices” made me laugh a lot when I was a kid and at my current age makes me plead the fifth.
it’s kinda funny even now to me, to be honest. it’s just the difference between when you’re joking with someone and saying it, or when Rock is being rude to someone and insulting her with it.
If we can combine The Rock’s “You Will Go One On One With The Great One” with Paul Heyman talking about “The One In Twenty-One And One”, we’d have a jumbled mess of awesomeness that would send Sesame Street’s The Count over the edge.
Or the main event for Wrestlemania.
I really miss the Rock as a heel. His return as basically a human action figure that spouts catchphrases and has no wind bums me out. I don’t really hate the Rock but people covering for his flaws makes me dislike him more (plus his complete lack of effort).
I also don’t like the revisionist history that he was a bigger star than Austin. Sure, Rock is a bigger star NOW but as purely wrestlers, Rock was nowhere near Austin.
Disliking him more because of people covering his flaws seems a bit much. Its just peoples opinions. Those in particular are probably big fans. Of course there will be bias. . I feel folks are getting way too wrapped up in the guy these days. Especially at this stage of his career. He’s a part time WWE veteran out there doing it for fun. I dont see how what he’s doing is effortless at all. Hes being the guy that people came to know him for. It still works so no need to fix it.
Oh and Rock and Austin in terms of wrestling popularity were very neck and neck. Austin would tell you himself. Nowhere near is a bit of a stretch.
@Benoit Once Austin turned heel Rock was a bigger star, Austin never really recovered after that.
@enaunkock If he was just mediocre and mailed it in, I’d just be whatever. It was sort of like when Hogan was back in ’02/’03. But when you bring up that Rock is mediocre and mailing it in they act like you’re just some obnoxious internet smark and hate the Rock because he’s COOL.
When I was a super-cool teenager, I liked the Rock as much as anybody, but now, the only thing on this list that raises a smile is the People’s Eyebrow. Basically, I’m still down with the Rock up to the point where he starts using words.
I do recall with some fondness one exchange between the Rock and the Dudley Boys. The Dudleys came out while Rocky and Mankind were yammering about something, Rock asked them,
“Whoooo…are you two…roody poos?”
“We’re the Du…Du…Du…”
“It du…du…doesn’t MATTER who you are?”
Made highschool me laugh WAY too hard.
Guh…Rock obviosly wasn’t asking that as a question. Oh well, edit button and all that.
it’s still one of the funniest moments ever to me even now that I’m not in highschool.
I will never forgive “Layeth the smacketh down”
-eth is a verb suffix, you dolt! It’s in the first word of the phrase! If you’re layething smack, smack is a noun!
No, Rock, you can’t “lay the smacketh down” either. It’s English;OLD English, but English nonetheless.
Now get off my lawn.
This feels like getting mad at Jericho for purposely mispronouncing words.
@Eating Nightmares you can say that Ah-GAINNNNN
Loved seeing his career ups and downs, from being booed constantly as Rocky Maivia, to joining the NOD, and then upstaging them when he became The Rock.
Hard to find anyone better on the stick than him. Ric Flair for sure…
Much as I hate to reference Family Guy, whenever I see The Rock nowadays I always think of this:
Stewie’s line, “stop applauding him; he’s not even using real words anymore,” perfectly sums up The Rock from WM 27 on.
I dunno. Rock actually has had some pretty good verbal words since his comeback. I wouldn’t go comparing it to this Family Guy statement.
Alot of folks are too warped up in whether or not hes gassed, using too many catchphrases, or being “homophobic and against women” to see hes had some pretty good stuff out there post 2011 comeback.
@enaunkock He has? I must have missed it? Can you give me some examples?
@SHough610
The only highlights for Rock in 2011 was his return promo and his Survivor Series promo. All and only for nostalgic purposes. It was everything people loved in Rock as a face. Everything else that year was flat.
2012 nothing stands out here really. Only thing would be his promo in philly where he finally gave a legit point as to why he needs and wants to beat Cena. Plus he shouted out Macho Man, which you can never go wrong with that.
His panel with Cena with the legends in the background from last year was pretty good. Gave some good counterpoints to Cena claiming that Rock didnt know what failure was, why he wanted to retain etc. No jokes and homophobic crap, women jokes blah. Was not a catchphrase ridden promo. Also, the point counterpoint with Cena where Rock brought up the lance armstrong quote. These two promos also got a little bit of cred from Brandon, which says alot.
Promo with Punk on Smackdown 2 days before the Royal Rumble last year. Came out, was very serious, quick and to the point. Not a single joke. Reiterated he was going to win, that Punk was scared that his time as champ was nearing its end, and pointed out that Punk was working with the Shield.
But yea. Not really that bad at all. Sure overall, hes doing his usual routine because it works for most but there are some exceptions in between. I just think at this point you are either going to like what hes doing or your’e not. Wont be any type of character progression at this point because hes past that. Im sure if Rock wanted to dedicate himself to something different he could. Hes proved that. But those days are over.
nicki minaj made a career out of rhyming words with themselves so yes it counts
You missed “Jabroni beating, la la la la low (simulating cunnilingus) pie eating, trailblazing, eyebrow raising, (couplet about beating someone up).”
that one’s pretty cool for real.
I remember during a Thanksgiving Smackdown, He came up to the announcers table where all the food was, and he said “Now Michael Cole, we all know you have never had a slice of poontang pie”. he then hands him a pie, labeled in frosting “Poontang”.
It was hilarious.
And yet no one remember Ahmed Johnsons “Yub Gub Dub” catchphrase
My problem with this is that I’m *pretty* sure Beavis & Butt-head said, “smackdown,” before The Rock ever did, by a year or two.
You failed to mention the Rock’s biggest failure of a catchphrase, when he threatened to give Mankind “A Rock burger with a little extra Rock sauce on the side.” at St. Valentine’s Day Massacre.
Dr. Dre threatened to lay the smackdown in “nuthin but a g thing” in 1991.
I always thought it was “Lay the Smack down” (as two words) and WWE just made it one word for the show.
It used to really annoy me how he transitioned form being “The Rock” Rocky Miavia to just The Rock forever and in every situation, but it doesn’t seem as bad after Antonio Cesaro and Big E Langston’s names were chopped down for no intelligible reason. Still, imagine if “Stone Cold” Steve Austin had transitioned to his name just being Stone Cold.