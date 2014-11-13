The Rock’s New Movie, ‘Central Intelligence,’ Could Keep Him Out Of WrestleMania

As you may have heard, one of The Rock’s several upcoming movies is the international espionage comedy Central Intelligence, co-starring Kevin Hart and Ed Helms. Uh, not to be confused with his international espionage thriller The Janson Directive, or the half a dozen international espionage car movies he’ll make with Justin Lin.

He’s already tweeting about it, and claims it will be so funny it’ll make you hold up your hand and spit on it, then use your powered-up spit hand to knock out your friends.

Our goal is to make a movie that’s big, epic and so funny you’ll slap the sh*t outta somebody. Excited to team up with my brotha in grind @kevinhart4real His hustle is incredible and his talent is off the charts. Shooting starts in March. Can’t wait to make this movie for you guys… #TheyCallHimTheGoldenJet #AndTheyCallMeBob #WeCouldPassAsTwins #ThisShitsGonnaBeBananas #CentralIntelligence”

It’ll make a billion dollars or whatever, sure, that’s not the problem. The problem is — according to conjecture from The Observer, at least — that the movie begins production in the spring and could conflict with WrestleMania 31’s March 29th show date.

They planted the seeds for a Rock match against Triple H on the anniversary edition of Smackdown, and Rock’s wrestled or made an appearance at the last four Manias. There were rumors that he might not wrestle to avoid injury, but this is the first real, possible obstacle keeping The Great One away from The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Can we just blame this on Kevin Hart? That guy loves ruining wrestling for people.