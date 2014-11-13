The Rock’s New Movie, ‘Central Intelligence,’ Could Keep Him Out Of WrestleMania

As you may have heard, one of The Rock’s several upcoming movies is the international espionage comedy Central Intelligence, co-starring Kevin Hart and Ed Helms. Uh, not to be confused with his international espionage thriller The Janson Directive, or the half a dozen international espionage car movies he’ll make with Justin Lin.
He’s already tweeting about it, and claims it will be so funny it’ll make you hold up your hand and spit on it, then use your powered-up spit hand to knock out your friends.
Our goal is to make a movie that’s big, epic and so funny you’ll slap the sh*t outta somebody. Excited to team up with my brotha in grind @kevinhart4real His hustle is incredible and his talent is off the charts. Shooting starts in March. Can’t wait to make this movie for you guys… #TheyCallHimTheGoldenJet #AndTheyCallMeBob #WeCouldPassAsTwins #ThisShitsGonnaBeBananas #CentralIntelligence”
It’ll make a billion dollars or whatever, sure, that’s not the problem. The problem is — according to conjecture from The Observer, at least — that the movie begins production in the spring and could conflict with WrestleMania 31’s March 29th show date.
They planted the seeds for a Rock match against Triple H on the anniversary edition of Smackdown, and Rock’s wrestled or made an appearance at the last four Manias. There were rumors that he might not wrestle to avoid injury, but this is the first real, possible obstacle keeping The Great One away from The Grandest Stage Of Them All.
Can we just blame this on Kevin Hart? That guy loves ruining wrestling for people.
I don’t see where this is bad news.
+1
+1
I also approve of this post.
+1
“Hail Hydra” for pic above
To be honest, I blame Kevin Hart for ruining a lot of things. Comedy, for instance.
Kevin Hart is awesome in Real Househusbands of Hollywood. FACT.
His last two specials are also really good. FACT.
Good
If Kevin Hart can get a movie with John Cena tracking about the same time he’d be the biggest babyface in wrestling*.
*message boards
It’s always weird to me when wrestlers play normal human beings in movies, and none of the other characters seem to notice how freakishly huge they are. Like I have no problem accepting Bautista as an alien warrior, but it’s weird to see John Cena or the Rock playing a normal cop or reluctant criminal or whatever. You almost have to include some throwaway line about how they also participate in bodybuilding competitions in their free time or used to be in the NFL or something.
The worst example I’ve seen is a terrible movie on Netflix called Empire State, where the Rock plays an NYPD detective in 1981. He doesn’t wear a wig or even cover up his tattoos or anything. Nobody looked like that in 1981!
Brooklyn Nine-Nine at least acknowledges that Terry Crews does not look like a normal middle-aged cop.
You haven’t seen the Rock snort cocaine like a champ in Pain & Gain. He was the best part about the movie.
Dry your eyes Brandon.
“So funny you’ll slap the shit outta somebody.”- Alberto Del Rio’s review
OH MY GOD.
Kevin Hart is the Rock of comedy. It all makes sense now.
On the one hand, this is great news!
On the other hand, instead of getting someone from the active roster a spot on the card, they’ll probably replace Rock with Kevin James or something.
Good. Someone book John Cena a movie while you’re at it.