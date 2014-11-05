The Rock’s New Reality Show Is Just Him Going To Peoples’ Houses And Putting Boots To Asses

The Rock posted an Instagram trailer — yes, that’s a thing now — for his new reality TV series ‘Wake Up Call,’ which you can see below. Here’s the description:
Here’s the exclusive Instagram trailer for my new transformation show #WakeUpCall No cash prize at the end and no one gets voted off. Just good people who are down on their luck and need a helping hand. Wanted to create a TV show where real change can happen – if you’re willing to put in the work. #StartsWithOurTwoHands #WakeUpCall
So, someone finally realized that if Dwayne Johnson was on a reality show they should skip the goofy stuff and just have him go to peoples’ houses and charm-pressure them into being better people by being The Rock in their faces. Works for me. I want to figure out how to get on this show so The Rock can make me do 2,000 situps, and also so I can grill him on pro wrestling storytelling minutiae. Assumedly while gasping for air and drowning in my own fat-sweat.
I sure hope he calls some woman a fat ugly bitch or insinuates that some guy may be gay because he wears brightly colored clothes!
Wake up Call! You’re a Kung Pao bitch!
Wait what? I’m assuming this ISN’T his HBO thing, right?
HBO typically puts out decent shows…. This, just sounds terrible..
DO YOU SMELL WHAT THE ROCK IS COOKING? …It’s steamed vegetables for your new diet.
This is similar to an idea I had for John Cena in a WWE Network exclusive show. He’d go to the homes of members of the WWE Universe and help them transform their bodies and lives. My idea would see him busy for about 12 weeks, significantly reducing his wrestling schedule. That’d give him a break and some time off TV that he definitely needs, while keeping him present on the Network.
This seems a little beneath the Rock.
brb, gotta stock up on Ben and Jerry’s so I can meet the ROCK
HOW DOES THIS GUY FIND TIME WITH ALL HIS SCHEDULE?!
seriously though, you can ridicule his work’s quality all you want (God knows I do my fair share of that), but the man’s in EVERYTHING, ALL THE TIME. I could respect that at least.
Will I watch this? Yes. Why? The Rock.
Jesus. The low intelligence of wrestling fans is showing again.