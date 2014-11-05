The Rock’s New Reality Show Is Just Him Going To Peoples’ Houses And Putting Boots To Asses

The Rock posted an Instagram trailer — yes, that’s a thing now — for his new reality TV series ‘Wake Up Call,’ which you can see below. Here’s the description:

Here’s the exclusive Instagram trailer for my new transformation show #WakeUpCall No cash prize at the end and no one gets voted off. Just good people who are down on their luck and need a helping hand. Wanted to create a TV show where real change can happen – if you’re willing to put in the work. #StartsWithOurTwoHands #WakeUpCall

So, someone finally realized that if Dwayne Johnson was on a reality show they should skip the goofy stuff and just have him go to peoples’ houses and charm-pressure them into being better people by being The Rock in their faces. Works for me. I want to figure out how to get on this show so The Rock can make me do 2,000 situps, and also so I can grill him on pro wrestling storytelling minutiae. Assumedly while gasping for air and drowning in my own fat-sweat.