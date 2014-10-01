The Sega Genesis Version Of ‘WWE 2K15’ Is Looking Pretty #NextGeneration

‘WWE 2K15’ is almost here. We’ve covered its realistic graphics, too realistic story mode and occasionally condescending achievements. Now comes the best news of all: they delayed the game a few weeks so they could port it to the Sega Genesis. Randy Orton’s offense, NOW WITH BLAST PROCESSING. Randy Orton does what Damien San-don’t!
Okay, not really. But this gameplay footage of an imagined Sega Genesis ‘WWE 2K15’ gets me right in the nostalgia bone, and I guarantee you Dean Ambrose would audible gasp if he saw himself getting cinderblock Curb Stomped on the Mega Drive.
Too bad Curtis Axel doesn’t show up. It could’ve been the Genesis of McGillicutty.
What’s next? ‘WWE 2K15′ for Game & Watch? I bet they could still fit in Roman Reigns’ entire moveset.
I need a GIF of Kane standing there while the pyro fires off STAT
Never say we never take you anywhere nice: [imgur.com]
This was such a wonderful thing to see first thing in the morning (for me, I’m sick, shut up)
Oooh Oooh my turn: GIF of Bray Wyatt rocking in his chair ringside?
GIF of every Bray Wyatt match ending with Harper and Rowan slowly entering the ring. Ref just stops counting at 2 and stands up while they climb into the ring and do their thing.
Here ya go, pal.
[i.imgur.com]
@Pro Wrestling Gorilla I’d kiss you if my lips hadn’t been ripped off in that one war with those people.
HEAVENS TO MURGATROID WHY CAN’T THE JUST THEY JUST MAKE A LEGIT GAME LIKE THIS???
Because they don’t realize that people would go nuts and buy the shit out of it.
@Baltimore Dan 10 was better.
Fuck WWE 2K15. Give me WWE No Mercy 2015 or whatever and I’ll throw as much as $50 at my PS4. I’ll then realize that actually throwing money at the console doesn’t do anything and visit the PlayStation Store to buy the game.
Seriously… A current WWE game that plays like No Mercy would be a big sack with a bigger fucking dollar sign on it.
Yep, they’re over thinking this.
+64
God bless.
Sega Genesis (it’s known as Sega Mega Drive here in Europe) was one of my favorite classic console back in the day and still is today, so it’s a nice nostalgia feeling for me to witness WWE 2K15 on the Sega Genesis/Mega Drive.
AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!
TAKE ALL OF MY MOTHER CANUCKING MONEY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Oh man. This takes me back. I was a Genesis kid, for sure. I know, I know, technically the SNES was a better console and on paper had the better lineup, but so many all time favorites were on the Genesis. I ended up playing Shadowrun for the Genesis so much I’d never match it until Diablo II came around. And the Sega Channel? So far ahead of its time it’s not even fair.
I really miss those days of Sega as a player in hardware.
i hope the next ufc game gets ported to tiger handheld
A MAN CALLED STING!!
Hey and I just bought a Sega Genesis from my job!
this was SUPER GREAT.
That blue WCW ring just made my heart grow 3 sizes…
Or my pants.. One of the two..