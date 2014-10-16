The Slammy Awards Have Been Canceled, And The Angels Did Rejoice

Every December, WWE holds their ‘Slammy Awards’ show, handing out golden statues for things like “LOL! Moment” and “Trending Now Hashtag Of The Year.” Every December, without fail, the Slammy Awards is the worst show of the year. In 2012, it opened with Hornswoggle in an afro wig. Last year, The Rock won a Slammy for calling Vickie Guerrero a fat hooker. You watch the screen hoping for some wrestling, but nope, it’s just Santino in a suit handing Kofi Kingston a trophy for “best predictably all-right thing in a Royal Rumble.”
The 2014 Awards were originally planned for the December 29th RAW from Washington, DC, but the observationalists at the Observer are saying it’s off. There’s a live event in Richmond, VA, on the same night, and that would split the roster too much. That’s also the last Raw of the year, meaning they can’t realistically do any “makeup” event for 2014 afterwards. With WWE’s focus on social media and branding, you know they aren’t going to reference 2014 a week into 2015. So … are we in the clear?
Here’s my idea for reforming the Slammys: make the show a WWE Network exclusive. Do it like a real awards show. You can have people get into fights if you want, but spend an entire three hours handing out trophies and setting up stories without trying to cram 90 second wrestling matches between them. It’s a great place to promote your causes, shoehorn in some celebrity guests and work-honor your performers. Everybody wins, and anybody who cares about the pageantry or whatever can watch it between reran episodes of ‘Legends House.’
We’ll keep you up to date with pictures of me lying facedown in my floor if this news changes.
Weren’t the Slammys like that when they first started?
Yeah, but my suggestion was to do it on WWE Network, and not on USA. Do it like they used to, and not waste a Raw on it.
Ah, I see. I’m with you there.
Will you be crying in said pictures?
my tears dried up a long time ago
The Slammy’s peaked during the impressive reign of the Slammy Award-Winning Owen Hart.
Owen Hart and his Slammy’s was the legit best though.
It is one of two reasons I love the Slammys. The tribute to Dynamic Dude Johnny Ace is the other (I don’t care if it was supposed to shit on him, I thought the actual video package ruled).
So now Lawler has to throw away all of his boner jokes because he can’t present A.J. and Paige with best kiss?
So New Age Outlaws will no longer be imitating Bad Influence by dressing up as Dumb and Dumber?
too far down the rabbit hole maaaaaan. *Scanners Head Explosion.gif*
[img2.wikia.nocookie.net]
@HamSlammer Anyways I was being sarcastic.
Well enough is enough, its time for a change.
They still could do it on the network exclusive Main Event. I would only be an hour, and everyone could effectively still ignore Main Event without any hassle.
Wait, they scheduled a live event on the same night as a Raw?
[youtu.be]
They should just have it in Daniel Bryan’s house, with him just handing the same awards to himself, mumbling.
“Best Beard” “Daniel Bryan”
“Best Catchphrase” “Daniel Bryan”
When he gets to Best Wrestler, John Cena bursts through a wall, and Daniel Bryan turns into dust.
laughed pretty damn hard at this. thanks for making my day, friend.
The 2013 Slammys were good. Daniel Bryan got a huge hero’s welcome from the Seattle crowd every time he came out. Of course, that culminated in the “hijacked” Ascension Ceremony.
We also had Big Johnny dressed like the Good Humor Man. The Bellas got booed out of the building when they won Diva of the Year over AJ. Then the Shield turned every dude a little gay with their matching jet black tuxedos.
Relevant:
[www.kayfabenews.com]
Possibly my favourite wrestlingwithtext gif ever: [i.imgur.com]
As befitting the stereotype of my gender, I only really care about what everyone is wearing, so if a separate awards show means I get to see Dean Ambrose in a suit, the Wyatt Family attempt formalwear and Rosa Mendes wear the tackiest thing ever, then I’m all in.
The SHIELD wore suits at last year’s slammys and they looked AMAZING. Seth was wearing his when he got slimed for doing something you can’t do on television.
I AM VERY INVESTED IN DISCUSSING THE SLAMMYS.
Rosa nip slip in 5..4..3..
No! This ruins my idea for Miz turning on Mizdown when Mizdow wins a Slammy over Miz!
Me too :(
I thought the last Slammy awards thing happened in, like, 1995 or something …
The results are always disappointing and geared toward who WWE wants to be important over who actually did the best stuff, but I still look forward to the Slammys every year :/
The idea of doing it as a WWE Network exclusive show is good, lord knows that thing needs all the original content it can get.
Also, when the hell will the second season of Total Divas be added to the Network? I’m…asking for a friend. Who hates themselves.
The Slammys should have been retired after Owen died. He WAS the Slammys!
For once, I fully agree with Brandon. I would watch the HELL out of a Network-exclusive Slammys.
Looks like it’s taking place on the December 8th Raw…
It’s been moved just to make Stroud happy
“The 2014 edition of the WWE Slammy Awards have been moved to the December 8th edition of WWE RAW from the Bon Secours Center in Greenville.
Confirmed for the show that night is the return of WWE World Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar.
Below is the official announcement from the Bon Secours Center:
“RAW Main Event: John Cena and Dean Ambrose vs Money in the Bank Contract Winner Seth Rollins and Kane. Plus, you’ll see WWE World Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar, WWE COO Triple H…AND The Slammy Awards will take place live in Greenville!””
Who would go to a house show on a Monday when Raw is live?