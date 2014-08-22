The Spirit Squad Will Reunite At Chikara’s King Of Trios

Remember WWE’s gang of evil male cheerleaders, the Spirit Squad? They’re back… in trios form! (Sorry, Brandon’s in Chicago today, so I feel like I have to pick up the slack in the Simpsons Reference department.)
Lost in this week’s news of ice bucket challenges and great movies making their way to Wizard World was the announcement of this year’s first entry in Chikara’s annual King of Trios tournament. For those of you unfamiliar with it, King of Trios is a utopian wrestling weekend where 16 three-wrestler teams from across the globe battle for the right to call themselves the most dominant team in Chikara. It’s a magical place to experience some of the finest in independent wrestling, and I’m really stupid for not selling more of my blood plasma and buying a plane ticket straight to Pennsylvania for this year’s edition in mid-September.
As you probably guessed from the headline, three members of the Spirit Squad have been chosen as team #1 this year. The representatives will be Kenny Dykstra, Johnny Jeter, and Mike Mondo. After being publically demoted on national TV via a comedy segment, we didn’t hear much from the Squad. Kenny hung around with Victoria on Smackdown for a while, but was released from his WWE contract in 2008. Johnny left wrestling altogether in that same year. Mike has been doing the most independent work of the three, including a three-year run in Ring of Honor. Honestly, I’m surprised they didn’t pick that Nicky guy, he was totally the workhorse of the group. What’s he up to these days?
It’s something of a Chikara tradition to bring in WWE alumni for King of Trios. Over the years, the tournament has seen the likes of Al Snow, D’Lo Brown, Sean “1-2-3 Kid” Waltman, Tatanka, Hakushi, Tito Santana, and the one and only MENG. We’ll keep you posted on more King of Trios stories as they happen. At the very least, I’m sure Brandon and Danielle will have an awesome live report to bring back from Pennsylvania. In the meantime, the Spirit Squad is nice and all, but I’m hoping that Chikara brings in a different Squad entirely…
Davey Vega is a genius and I will die protecting his vision.
i could have a live report, too
also: yay, chikara finally announced a team!
They seem like a good group for Jervis Cottonbelly and his croup of gentlemen to face. Assuming he’s a part of it, that is.
Mr. Cottonbelly is suggesting that he will be spending the remainder of the summer recuperating at his “vacation home in sunny Southern California”.
KENNY JOHNNY MITCH DOLPH ZIGGLER MIKEY WE ARE THE SPRIT SQUAD!
The weirdest thing about Meng at King of Trios was that he spent most of the match getting beaten up by the Young Bucks. It was so weird. It made sense because the Faces of Pain were ersatz technicos and SOMEBODY on that team needed to sell beatings (and it wasn’t going to be Warlord), but seeing Meng get beaten up like that was so strange.
This year, Meng should come in as a trio by himself. Or else team up with Jerry Flynn and Doug Dillinger.
Holy sugar I am all about One Man Meng.
Shouldn’t that be “One Meng Gang”?
Wouldn’t it be funny if they come out to King of Trios from a crate? They could have dry poop all over themselves too.
So, the last two years, Tag World Grand Prix has advertised The Heartthrobs as appearing, only to have their car break down and miss the show leading to a replacement team drawn from a hat. I’m guessing that’s what will happen here.
I always really liked Johnny, so hopefully it’ll be a good showing.