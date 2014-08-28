The Thread Count: A Fashionable History Of Wrestling Weddings (Part 1)

This week, The Thread Count returns with a look at the long, sometimes fun, and sometimes super offensive history of pro wrestling weddings. The bad news is that I couldn’t find a picture of four-year-old Danielle sporting a lace applique dress and an accidental mini-mullet* at my mother’s 1989 wedding. The good news is that the following pages contain more of those two things than you could ever possibly need in one lifetime.
Roddy Piper says there’s no room for romance in wrestling, and while most of these ceremonies prove him right, they’ve at least provided us with more than enough memorable fashion moments over the years. Click through for Part One very best and very worst looks of pro wrestling weddings.
*I had super cute long hair, but for some unknown reason decided to give myself a “trim” the day before. It was…not a great idea. Thankfully, as a child of divorce, they don’t get carted out too often.
Whatever you do, never do a wedding in professional wrestling, it will always end with chaos.
I can’t wait to read your description of the Undertaker’s Black Wedding
I’m looking forward to Lita’s black dress from when she married Kane, and then Lita’s white wedding “dress” from when she married Edge.
Scary Sherri.. Scary Sherri.. Scary Sherri – Brutus the Barber
this is fantastic.
i hope we get at least 5000 words on the billy and chuck wedding
This is the only wrestling wedding I even care to read about. WWE is to love what atom smashers are to atoms…
The Billy & Chuck wedding is the stuff of legends.
If I’m not consulted before the Edge/Lita wedding poem, everybody’s fired. Great job, Danielle.
I click on any article with the tag “Bunkhouse Buck”
This article is amazing and makes me wish I knew a lick about fashion.
“a look at the long, sometimes fun, and sometimes super offensive history of pro wrestling weddings” Super offensive and fun aren’t mutually exclusive.
I just watched Fuji Vice. It is the best thing on youtube. Seriously, Don Muraco delivering all his lines straight to camera is a thing of beauty.
I usually look to wrestling to unlearn things I’ve picked up but I learned a lot in this article. I’m of the marrying age so I’m constantly going to friend’s weddings. Look out bridesmaids, I can now bs through critiquing wedding dresses.
I love Macho man, but his fashion was always awful. I bet he had a blue Jean suit similar to Justin Timberlake at the VMAs.