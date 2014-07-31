The Thread Count: A Fashionable History of Wrestling’s Law And Order

The last two editions of The Thread Count caused dissension over the exact definition of the terms “ hillbilly ” and “ hippie .” This week we aim to exhibit wrestlers who, beyond a shadow of a doubt, are a part of the criminal justice system. These wrestlers can fall into one of three categories: criminals, law enforcement, or attorneys at law.

To further clarify, these distinctions are not extended to those who have been prosecuted for real life crimes, nor those who have/should have been arrested for their onscreen actions. A police officer gimmick belongs, but what Triple H was wearing when he had sex with Kane’s dead girlfriend because wrestling? Yeah. Not so much.