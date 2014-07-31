The Thread Count: A Fashionable History of Wrestling’s Law And Order

The last two editions of The Thread Count caused dissension over the exact definition of the terms “hillbilly” and “hippie.” This week we aim to exhibit wrestlers who, beyond a shadow of a doubt, are a part of the criminal justice system. These wrestlers can fall into one of three categories: criminals, law enforcement, or attorneys at law.
To further clarify, these distinctions are not extended to those who have been prosecuted for real life crimes, nor those who have/should have been arrested for their onscreen actions. A police officer gimmick belongs, but what Triple H was wearing when he had sex with Kane’s dead girlfriend because wrestling? Yeah. Not so much.
“Hid round glasses and bow-tie colour palette are insanely nineties, and I’m pretty sure are still worn by more than one Western New York personal injury lawyer to this day.”
You forgot notorious gang leaders, Shaggy 2 Dope and Violent J (ECW, WWE, WCW). Holy shit why were those novelty rappers in every major fed.
Are we not counting the bad ass S.W.A.T. Team that ran WWE for about a year and a half?
I honestly haven’t watched wrestling in at least a decade, but it kind of seems to me like all the wrestlers now are fairly interchangeable in appearance. One of the things that hooked me as a youngin was that some of the wrestlers look like normal dudes (Dangerous Danny Davis anyone?) but had these ridiculous gimmicks.
Anytime I see them now, to a man they’re all ripped, clean shaven and have zero hair anywhere on their bodies. I think that hurts the ability of some fans to identify with personas. Am I wrong?
Kind of. That describes how wrestling was circa 2007-2011ish. Things have gotten more character based and varied since then. WWE developmental is a hot bed of ridiculous characters and gimmicks.
Agreed 100%. I can’t watch full shows from the time frame B-Stro mentioned, because EVERYONE’S gimmick was simply “angry person.”
Luke Harper has enough chest hair for a good chunk of the roster.
I just wanted to point out that about a year ago I became introduced to Veda Scott thanks to following Brandon and Danielle on Facebook, and its probably one of the best things I’ve ever done. She is so awesome, adorable and kick ass. I am forever indebted to you guys for introducing the awesomeness of Darth Veda into my life
I thank Joey Ryan for introducing me to her. I can’t figure out how she isn’t signed by big companies… there’s no quality you’d want in a female wrestler or personality that she lacks.
instead, Cameron and Rosa Mendez are still on the WWE roster…
This list reminds me that Chuck Palumbo should have become a one-eyed, trench coat wearing detective.
I rarely watch wrestling anymore (I’ve definitely read way more of your articles than I’ve watched WWE shows in the past 5 years), but I would watch the SHIT out of Team Tremendous from the description alone.
How was I.R.S. not included in this list? That’s a pretty glaring omission.
Repossession Agents aren’t cops, criminals, or lawyers either, yet Repo Man is on this list.
If we’re going to stretch things that far then Stone Cold Steve Austin should be counted as a criminal for stealing Kurt Angle’s medals. Heck, we could probably list off 1000 different wrestlers who have stolen something from whoever they were feuding with.
Not to mention that the Internal Revenue Service is a government organization responsible for tax collection and tax law enforcement, therefore I.R.S. was indeed part of the law system.
I’ll be honest, I don’t remember if Repo Man was supposed to be a legitimate repossession agent, lawfully repossessing things people defaulted on, or if he was supposed to be just a thief using repossession agent as a guise to do criminal things. There’s a definite chance that the WWE never bothered to explain, though it could just be my poor memory.
Actually, the I.R.S. employs special agents that DO have the power to arrest you. This is straight from the I.R.S. manual:
9.4.12.3 (12-10-2001)
Authority to Arrest
Special agents have statutory authority to make arrests with or without a warrant.
I was lucky enough to see Team Tremendous at the last indie show I went to. They were awesome!
RD Evans’ client-who-suspiciously-looks-identical-to-him Archibald Peck was there too. And Kevin Steen. It was a really great show.
My favorite Mr. Perfect memory was back when he called Big Boss Man at the hospital after Nailz jumped him. They showed pictures of Boss Man with a black eye, arm in sling, etc – I recall thinking it was REAL. I watched that tape so many times, this is verbatim:
Perfect – “So how’s it feel getting the worst beating of your entire life?”
Boss Man – “It was rough…”
Perfect – “Rough? Nailz ends your career and that’s all you can say?!”
Boss Man – “Oh, I’m coming back…”
Perfect: “You’re coming back to take an even bigger beating from Nailz?!?! You are stupider than I thought!! Gooooodbye!!!” (hangs up on him)
Sigh… I just realized all 3 of these guys are probably dead now.
“Creepy Frank Gorshin” is a perfect description for Repo Man.
I don’t have strong feelings about Colt either way, as someone who likes and respects both Brandon and Danielle’s work I am honestly just curious as to where this comes from. If it was just that one bit in Brandon’s “Indie Wrestling Don’ts” piece then his “LOL Just Jokes” explanation when Colt got upset would carry more weight, but he and Danielle really seem to dislike him. I’m not going to say they go on at length about him, just quick shots here and there, but between their columns, The Mandible Claw podcast, and Brandon’s appearances on Aubrey Sitterson’s Straight Shoot the message when he does come up seems to be “Ugh (eyeroll)”. And I think some kind of explanation (because I’m sure there is one) or context would help it look less like the random “hatorade” that his more, shall we say, thunderously dickheaded fans will just dismiss it as.
To he honest, it’s probably just that, the reaction of “Ugh *eyeroll*.” I like Colt, but broseph is LITERALLY Johnny Cash in “I’ve Been Everywhere”: He’s been in ROH, WWE, TNA(?), CZW, Chikara etc. etc.. He’s best friends with CM Punk who is still one of the IWC’s biggest darlings despite having not wrestled for almost 7 months. He’s got a podcast that’s like 150+ episodes in, he’s got the Wrestling Road Diaries thing, and it really seems like he’s got an obsessive work ethic when it comes to promoting himself and his stuff.
So yeah, Colt’s probably not a bad guy or mean or anything like that; maybe they’re just kind of sick of seeing him or hearing about him literally ANY TIME the subject of indie wrestling comes up and are taking the occasional shot because LOLJOEKZ.
When I saw Repo Man I thought you were going to link to this [www.youtube.com]
If you’re going to include indies, I really feel like you should include “The Border Patrol,” A heel tag team for the luche libre styled Pro Wrestling Revolution ([www.prowrestling-revolution.com]).
They are BY FAR my favorite tag team going today –nothing will ever beat the Natural Disasters in eight-year-old me’s heart — but as the crowd for their shows is predominately Hispanic, I could never really cheer them as loudly as I wanted to when I lived in the area. Really great ringwork, though, and very good at their characterization as well. I hope they get to move up to the “big leagues” at some point.
Robocop doesn’t count because he exists outside of wrestling kayfabe.
Even though I wasn’t a fan of the Cryme Tyme joke, I was a big fan of the gimmick suggestion of cops who pull up behind other wrestlers during their entrance. Just brilliant. This needs to happen on NXT.
yeah, they weren’t supposed to be “just black” so that it’d be that racist… they were just supposed to be gangsters. and that’s what most of them wear, due to what pop culture made them think looks cool.
Dick Justice dressed up as Robocop to try to tear down the cage wall during the Veda/Gregory Iron blow-off match at AIW this past weekend. It’s completely delightful.
How could you miss The One Man Gang? A gang of one man, and given his size back in the day, not outside the realm of possibility. As a bonus, in real life he is a prison guard at a Louisiana state penitentiary.