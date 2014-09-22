The Undertaker Is ‘Not Doing Well’ According To… Fred Durst?

Well this is odd. During a concert over the weekend, Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst dedicated his performance of “Rollin'” (the song he performed as American Badass Taker’s intro in the early 2000s) to everyone’s favorite Instagram star with this message:
“This next song goes out to our friend Mark Calaway, The Undertaker. He’s not doing real well right now and we want all our fans to keep him in their thoughts and prayers.”
Well, I, for one am shocked and appalled. Who knew Fred Durst was still being booked to perform? And someone gathering that quote must mean that someone was actually in attendance for said event. This is a shocking development. Oh, right, as for Undertaker, his wife Michelle McCool responded with her own health update:
“Sadly, there’s always rumors about my hubby! Apparently he’s now super sick and not doing well! While we always appreciate thoughts & prayers, we are ALL GOOD IN THE HOOD! Headed to a #cc4c dinner! Don’t forget we will both be at the hill country galleria (Austin, tx) this Sunday for the CC4C micro marathon! Come join the fun, register early online & come run for our champions! #teamcaroline”
This is all sort of weird. I hope Taker is fine and Durst just saw WrestleMania and is worried about the Streak ending. If Undertaker can survive being set on fire, being buried alive and having to carry the Great Khali to a match, I’ll just assume he’s immortal and nothing will ever hurt him. So let’s keep it that way.
Taker is probably pretty beat up but he can’t be too bad if he’s doing a fun run.
The Undertaker married a marathoner and what appears to be a Crossfitter. My inner child just died.
Huh? His current wife is Michelle McCool, a former wrestler herself.
You mean I shouldn’t listen to everything Fred Durst says?
Um..excuse me. I have to go remove some cookies from somewhere.
I see what you did there. I hope it was a soft cookie. Like a fig newton.
Wash them down with hot dog flavored water.
I’m not saying they were Pepperidge Farm Pirouettes, but…
They were Pepperidge Farm Pirouettes.
I think Durst was probably referring to the Undertaker, as that gimmick is on life support with Mrs. Calaway pulling back the curtain on the real life antics of the man who played it.
Late reporting is late and incomplete. McCool already publicly stated that Durst is a fucktard.
You see those words under the headline? That is called a “story.”
I’ll wait until Fred Durst’s next Twitch stream for more updates
Wait, Limp Bizkit had a concert? As in they played played music? And people paid to do so? IN 2014?
Maybe they were the opening act, and/or a secret one.
Keep trollin’ trollin’ trollin’ trollin’ WHAT?
The only reason people are at a Limp Bizkit show is because them and MGK are touring together. And Durst is the biggest fucktard around.
oh man! making fun of Limp Bizkit! So cutting edge! and funny!
Are we sure it wasn’t the Undertaker who came out and said that Fred Durst is not doing well?