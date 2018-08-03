The Undertaker Once Had A Tattoo Interrupted Because The Artist Was Offered A Severed Head

#The Undertaker #WWE
08.02.18 3 hours ago

YouTube

WWE’s The Undertaker is one of the most mysterious characters in wrestling history, but sometimes living the gimmick only goes so far. For the Deadman, an encounter at a tattoo convention went way over the line.

In a piece describing tattoo artists’ “craziest client stories” to INKED, Paul Booth detailed an unusual story that included ‘Taker as a bystander. Booth mentioned inking up the Undertaker around the early 90’s in his hotel room so no one would bother the Deadman. Booth’s manager interrupted the session because some fans were “dying” to meet the tattoo artist and had brought him a special gift.

“So they brought them upstairs to the room and they said, ‘yeah, we got a head for you.’ I’m like, ‘a head?’ They were like, ‘yeah we were partying in a cemetery the other night after it rained and there was a mudslide and we found a head in the mud and we thought you should have it,'” Booth said.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Undertaker#WWE
TAGSTHE UNDERTAKERWWE

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP