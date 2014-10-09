The University of Kansas Did A Research Study To Find Out Why People Watch Pro Wrestling

If you ask me why I watch wrestling, I have a lengthy, passionate response, but the gist is a little simpler: my parents were big wrestling fans and I’ve watched it since birth, so “don’t watch wrestling” has never felt like an option. Plus, you know, I run the wrestling portal on UPROXX and am contractually obligated to watch for the rest of my life.
The Department of Health, Sport, and Exercise Sciences at the University Of Kansas wanted a better and more psychologically-valid answer, so they conducted a research study to find out why people watch WWE, cheer for its heroes, and boo its villains. For realsies.
Pitch.com spoke with Professor Jordan R. Bass about the results.
Bass tells The Pitch that the majority of the 400 respondents from eight countries reported that they watch pro wrestling for three reasons: novelty (new story lines, characters, etc.), physical skill of athletes, and enjoyment of aggression.
For the survey, Bass, along with KU doctoral research fellow Claire Schaeperkoetter and North Carolina State University assistant professor of parks, recreation and tourism management Kyle Bunds, used the Manual for the Motivation Scale for Sport Consumption, a rating scale used to measure fans’ reasons for watching various sporting events.
On the Internet, we call the Motivation Scale for Sport Consumption “stars.”
Bass says novelty was the No. 1 motivating factor for wrestling fans, and wrestling organizations such as the WWE are uniquely position to take advantage of those motivations given that the sport is predetermined.
“The reason that I think [the study is] it’s super important, especially for wrestling executives, is they have the ability to alter the story line based on what people want,” Bass says. “If we did this with the Chiefs, say, and we find out the fans are really interested because of novelty — they want new story lines — well, the Chiefs can’t have new players every week. Well, they can, but they wouldn’t be very good. But if wrestling finds out that they really like these story lines and physically skilled athletes, this week they can highlight that.”
Unlike other sports fans, though, wrestling fans don’t live vicariously through the athletes.
“In our context, it was actually below neutral,” Bass says. “The only other one that was low was physical attractiveness of athletes. … That’s always been rated low in terms of every sample.”
I guess the University of Kansas has never heard of Tumblr.
The full interview features interesting bits like fan reactions to Brock Lesnar ending The Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania, some unexpected House Of Cards spoilers and comparisons to both Breaking Bad and college football. Here’s what I learned from the study: being the KU assistant professor of health, sport and exercise science sounds AWESOME.
So, why do this at all? “Who cares? It’s just wrestling!” – The Internet
Bass, who grew up a wrestling fan, says he and his colleagues decided to study pro wrestling due to the lack of research on motivations of fans.
“We don’t really know why wrestling fans are wrestling fans,” he says. “I’m sure the company has internal research or, at least, I hope they do. But, at least academically, we don’t have any peer-review examinations of why wrestling fans are wrestling fans.”
The end result of the study should just be an Eddie Guerrero DVD.
Bass, who grew up a wrestling fan, says he and his colleagues decided to study pro wrestling due to….. “We were bored, didnt have any other ideas for research that hadnt already been done, and the university need to spend some money so they could get some more, so….. um….. yeah….. we researched wrestling.”
^ Not even close to how social science research is performed in academia. In most cases, social science research doesn’t cost the university anything, with the exception of the load reduction tenure-track faculty get for research.
Because if there’s one the WWE does right it’s novelty. I can’t wait for month number five of AJ and Paige’s ‘frenemies’ angle, I think it will be the most novel month so far.
Novelty is a key factor for me, which is why I’ve found the main roster to be so poor recently. At least I have a mantra that can be repeated when things get bleak – ‘There’s Always NXT’. The developmental format basically means that novelty is built-in – barely anyone can go a year or more without a promotion to the main roster, a release or a character change.
People watch wrestling for the same reason they watch practically anything — to follow a story. Visual media includes both verbal and physical communication. It’s a question of how much you want from each category.
Typical episodic TV: Almost entirely verbal
Sports: Almost entirely physical
Wrestling: Somewhere in between
It’s hard to think of other shows that go for this balance. Wipeout comes to mind, with the combo of the physical challenge but also the writers and announcers building stories around the contestants, giving them nicknames, etc.
Also explains why sports become more interesting with the addition of story. A player against his former team. A rookie making a name for himself. An underdog toppling a favorite. Everyone wants story.
How a team is handling a certain rookie at shower time……..
Big men in speedos.
The easy answer:
There is a decent book on this called Slap Happy.
It’s called ‘The Pro Wrestling Disease’. Once you’re hooked as a youngster – that’s it.
It’s still real to me, dammit!
Prof. Bass should do a study on why Kansas still has a college football team. Those fans love watching the struggle. I hope the team hires Butch Davis. He will recruit well, turn the team around, and have violations out the arse by the time he leaves.
– Back to wrestling. I watch because I enjoy the story. I’ve invested so much time in watching that I’m hooked.