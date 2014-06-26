The USMNT Can’t Lose Now That Hulk Hogan Has Physically Threatened Germany

The United States has to truly unite if the men’s national team has any chance of tie-defeating Germany in the World Cup, and you can’t have a country united without Hulk Hogan, brother.
The legendary WWF/WWE champion has become a weird addition to the USMNT’s efforts this week due to an image of him posing in front of the U.S. flag began circulating on social media. That’s it up there. Never one to miss a chance to be noticed, the Hulkster recorded a special message for the team, wishing them luck and warning Germany that they are about to be punched three times, Irish whipped, big booted and subsequently leg dropped. He’s gotta be a man. He can’t let it slide.
No more playpen World Cup performances, dude! And other Hulk Hogan jokes!
We will update you when Das Wunderkind Alex Wright posts a video discussing Germany’s chances for victory.
The Fifa 14 commercial has Real American playing. Just sayin’.
Watcha gonna do, when the US men’s soccer team run wild on you in the SILVERDOME!
Ain’t nobody afraid of the Germans anyway.
I have my fingers crossed that Baron von Raschke cuts a promo where he threatens to Brain Claw the shit out of DeMarcus Beasley and castigates Jurgen Klinsmann for being a traitor.
BERLYN OR GTFO
I’m beginning to love soccer, because of shit like this. But also, if we lose, who cares? It’s soccer, after all.
Besides that, you lost and still went through on goal difference. So yeah, it didn’t really matter for you guys if you’d win or not.
for some reason, he keeps addressing it as “the MEN’s USA soccer team” as if someone would mistake it for the other one…
that’s not even counting that AMERICANS KEEP ADDRESSING FOOTBALL AS SOCCER. WHY ARE YOU DOING THAT?! AHHHHHHHH!!!
That is what we call it here and so it will remain.
Well, considering how the women’s USA football team has been way more successful than the men’s soccer team for many years, it’s probably more likely that people who don’t usually watch football think that it’s the women at it again.