The Washington Nationals Racing Presidents Have Joined The Shield And Are Trying To Assassinate Lincoln

SIERRA HOTEL INDIA GEICO RACING PRESIDENTS
In a story that is extremely relevant to both American history and my interests, three of the Washington Nationals GEICO Racing Presidents have turned heel and banded together to take out Abraham Lincoln. They’ve also chosen to evoke The Shield, WWE’s team of flak-jacket-and-dog-mask-wearing mercenaries. Dude, I don’t know why they’re doing it either, I’m just smiling and happily clapping my hands.
Here’s Zapruder-style footage of a HEINOUS attack ordered by William Howard Taft, with a h/t to SB Nation. They popped him so hard with a double clothesline that a human head burst from his sternum. Yo.
The group’s response?
That makes them the “Hounding Fathers,” right?
If Lincoln responds by hitting anyone with Sister Abigail, I’ll lose it. And hey, as much as I love heel wrestling faction attacks, if you wanna take out Abe shouldn’t you just make John Wilkes Booth a Racing President? THE GEICO PRESIDENTS RACE SHOULD BE DARK AND HISTORICALLY ACCURATE.
I think I would mark out if they did a triple powerbomb
They’re jealous because Lincoln was the star of that big hit movie in 2012.
No, not Spielberg’s Lincoln, the other one: Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter.
Taft is particularly mad, because he’d been pitching WH Taft: Ghoul Slayer for like, YEARS.
William Howard Taft: The Buffet Butcher
William Howard Taft: The Tub Clogger
Taft: President of the United States
Taft 2: Supreme Court Chief Justice
And all we remember is the damn bathtub.
Just give me Teddy Roosevelt with a steel chair at the next home game for the win. Or a sledgehammer. Yeah, definitely a sledgehammer.
So, if Teddy is Triple H, that would make Abe Randy Orton…
Jimmy Carter as Batista?
Taft actually makes the most sense as Batista, since he’s the first one who would need a rest.
Ah shit here comes William Taft with a running splash and he’s going to eliminate Lincoln but WHAT THE FUCK BARACK OBAMA WITH A BIG ENDING. 1.2. No Taft kicks out but he’s getting up, he’s getting up and here comes George Bush with a discus clothesline. And he’s hit Taft and Taft goes out the middle ropes and he’s down and out and Bush turns around and gets hit by the Trouble In Paradise followed by the Ghetto Blaster by Obama, Obama’s celebrating but here comes Reagan and Hilary Clinton’s telling Reagan to Crush and Reagan’s put Obama in the accolade and Obama’s tapping making Reagan the new President Of The United States Of The World. Join us next time when all the presidents will meet up in a Gettysburg Gauntlet for the Gold.
If one of them did a Sister Abigail, I get the feeling it’d be like when Dragon Dragon died and his head came clean off his body.
Abe Lincoln’s domination is what’s best for business.
If you look closely, you can see the head exit Lincoln’s chest….Back…and to the left…Back….And to the left.
Jefferson is totally Batista’ing the fist bump.
I laughed way too hard at “Hounding Fathers.”
I think we need John Marshall, John Jay, and some other Supreme Court Justice from that time also at Washington games dishing out justice!