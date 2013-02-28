The WrestleMania Wedding Is A Little Much

Here’s (not) CM Punk marrying (not) Layla in a “WrestleMania wedding.” The people getting married have GREAT costumes, but those background people probably should’ve tried harder. Is Macho Man wearing a Carmen Sandiego hat? I think my favorite is John Cena guy, because of how easy his costume was. “Hey, you’re a white guy and kinda large, put on this t-shirt and some cargo shorts. BOOM, PERFECT JOHN CENA.”
Links
That person in the back is either dressed as Razor Ramon or a drunken Scott Hall wandered into the park at just the right time.
I thought that was Russell Brand for a short second.
Who’s the girl in the bikini top and green pants and brown handbag supposed to be? Did I miss something?
A wwe diva, (insert name) obviously
Jake the Snake!
Well if she has a brown bag it must be Rochelle Loewen.
I do hope those CM punk tattoos on “CM Punk” aren’t actually real tattoos…
The tats are definitely real. I worked for the same company and met him at a meeting and was totally in awe that anyone would go to that level.
Nah, those are totally fake tattoo sleeves.
And a YES chant? It’s not “a little much”, it’s the best thing ever!
I really thought it was razor. HUR DE DUR.
Holy shit, there IS a Razor Ramon there.
John Cena can’t be bothered to put his beer down during the ceremony.
Also I like to think the parents of this couple were dressed up as Rick Flair and Mae Young. That is, if they were even in attendance.
Wow, Layla El Cosplay is a thing that I could get behind. Sweet.
Is the girl in the black bra and green pants supposed to be Lita? And what about the girl in the denim shorts and pig tails? Was that ever a character or is she THAT person?
Still pretty cool wedding.
Okay, so seriously, this guy is SO. NICE. He was supposed to sit in front of us at Mania last year, but he gave his seat to a little kid who couldn’t see from his actual seat. Then he kept coming back to chat with the kid and make sure he was having a good time, because he remembered what his first Wrestlemania was like, and how important it was to him, and wanted that kid to have the same experience.
Crazeballs, obvs. But still. SO NICE.
My wife and I just came across this article, and I wanted to humbly thank you for the kind words. Completely taken back anyone noticed and/or cared. Truly flattered, wish I could put into words my gratitude. Love reading comments about the wedding, but I have a new favorite.
And yes, the tattoos are real. Haha.
Almost forgot…yeah, we’re completely out of our minds. Haha. Couldn’t debate that point.
The bride looks more like AJ than Layla! If only they had a giant black friend who didn’t mind wearing a hilariously tiny leotard and some peroxide for the groom they could have made an excellent Team Rocket.
Having said that, this is still awesome.
Oh, well they got married on their trip to Wrestlemania 28, so Big E wasn’t around then. Also, the groom says in the youtube comments:
“I tried telling my wife to go as AJ, but she didn’t think anyone would get the reference. She kind of regrets it now. Haha.”