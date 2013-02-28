The WrestleMania Wedding Is A Little Much

#Weddings #Wrestlemania #CM Punk #John Cena #Pro Wrestling #WWE
02.28.13 5 years ago 18 Comments

Here’s (not) CM Punk marrying (not) Layla in a “WrestleMania wedding.” The people getting married have GREAT costumes, but those background people probably should’ve tried harder. Is Macho Man wearing a Carmen Sandiego hat? I think my favorite is John Cena guy, because of how easy his costume was. “Hey, you’re a white guy and kinda large, put on this t-shirt and some cargo shorts. BOOM, PERFECT JOHN CENA.”

– Follow us on Twitter @withleather

– Follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and Burnsy @MayorBurnsy

Like us on Facebook.

Links

Wrestling WrestleMania wedding WWEChristoph Waltz And Quentin Tarantino Also Win The Best Post-Oscars Memes |UPROXX|

In Which Anderson Cooper Discusses ‘Donkey Booty’ Vs. ‘Stallion Booty’ |Warming Glow|

A word from Mark Wahlberg about the ‘revolutionary new performance water’ he’s launching with P Diddy |Film Drunk|

Let’s Break Down The Pacers-Warriors Fight |With Leather|

Juliette Binoche And Four Other Reasons To Be Excited About ‘Godzilla’ |Gamma Squad|

Nicki Minaj In Pasties Is One Reason To Look Forward To French Montana’s “Freaks” Video |Smoking Section|

LOLNFL: NFL Combine 2013 |Kissing Suzy Kolber|

Scientific Reasons to Respect Light Beer |Mental Floss|

Every Celebrity Mocked on South Park Over Its Sixteen Seasons |Vulture|

Best Group Costume Ever? |HuffPost Comedy|

50 Most Traumatizing Moments from Kids’ Movies |College Humor|

Physicist Designs Machine to Pull Creme From Oreos |Clip Nation|

’90s TV Nerds: Where Are They Now? |Giant Life|

12 Now Famous Celebrities You Totally Forgot Were In That TV Show You Watched Once Or Twice |Pajiba|

The Best Athlete Mugshots and Their Look-Alikes |Brobible|

Kendrick Lamar – Poetic Justice (Live on Letterman) |High Definite|

Around The Web

TOPICS#Weddings#Wrestlemania#CM Punk#John Cena#Pro Wrestling#WWE
TAGSCM PUNKJohn CenaLAYLAmacho man randy savageMORNING LINKSPRO WRESTLINGWEDDINGSWrestlemaniaWWEWWF

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP