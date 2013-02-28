The WrestleMania Wedding Is A Little Much

Here’s (not) CM Punk marrying (not) Layla in a “WrestleMania wedding.” The people getting married have GREAT costumes, but those background people probably should’ve tried harder. Is Macho Man wearing a Carmen Sandiego hat? I think my favorite is John Cena guy, because of how easy his costume was. “Hey, you’re a white guy and kinda large, put on this t-shirt and some cargo shorts. BOOM, PERFECT JOHN CENA.”

