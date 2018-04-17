NBC

The Wrestling Episode is our cleverly-named feature wherein we watch non-wrestling shows with wrestling episodes and try to figure out what the hell’s going on in them. You’d be surprised how many there are. You can watch the episode on Amazon Prime here. If you have any suggestions on shows that need to be featured in The Wrestling Episode, let us know in our comments section below.

I’ve Never Heard Of Grimm. What Is It?

You’ve never heard of Grimm? If I didn’t know any better, I’d say you may have had better things to do on Friday nights than watch a fantasy-driven police procedural drama inspired by Grimms’ Fairy Tales. (Sadly, I did not.)

Quietly airing on NBC for an impressive six seasons and 123 episodes, Grimm follows homicide investigator Nick Burkhardt, your typical procedural white meat babyface, who discovers he’s from a long family line of hunters (and sometimes protectors) of supernatural creatures. Every episode he and his partner Hank try to get to the bottom of why Portland has so many murders going on that week and after enough people turn up super dead they sort out “oh! It’s probably this German cougarman from my monster research that’s doing this” and things go back to being hunky dory after they’re captured or killed the bad guy. These creatures can often live their lives in human form and there was even this insane semi-throwaway thing they did where it was revealed that Hitler was essentially a werewolf. No really, they even put it in the opening credits for a little bit.

YOU THOUGHT ADOLF HITLER WAS BAD BEFORE? WHAT IF WE TOLD YOU HE ALSO HAD THIS BILL HADER AS A WOLFBEAST THING GOING ON TOO? God, this show is so stupid. It’s fun stupid, but it’s also the type of show that tries to make Turbo Hitler into something like it’s f*cking Wolfenstein 3D. Hitler’s shorthand for evil. Everyone gets this. No need to add anything on top of that, Friday night television show.

And There’s A Wrestling Episode? God, I Hope Hitler Wasn’t In That

There is and no he’s not. (Which must be crushing news for the Harris Brothers.) In season 5, viewers like me were treated to an episode titled Silence of the Slams. I swear to Christ that’s the real name of the episode and that should set the table for what’s to come.