The Wrestling Hipster: The 5 Worst Types Of Hell In A Cell Matches

Hell in a Cell, by definition, is garbage.
It’s a cage match, but the cage is very tall and farther away from the ring than usual. That eliminates a lot of what works about cage matches. You don’t have any of the “escape the cage” drama or the big jumping-off-the-top Jimmy Snuka tribute spots. You can’t casually grab your opponent by the back of the head, run him toward the cage wall and make him jump into it and bounce off. You have to physically leave the ring, walk to a spot that isn’t obstructed by ring steps or debris, and whip them there. Weapons are allowed to increase drama, but the cage is supposed to be a weapon. You’ve got a large, flat surface that cuts people if they touch it and kayfabe hurts them like being hit in the forehead with a pipe. Why do you need a kendo stick all of a sudden?
That said, Hell in a Cell can be the best thing in the world. The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels proved it in the first-ever Hell in a Cell match at Badd Blood 1997. Michaels was physically destroyed, and only saved by a legitimately important moment in modern WWE history: the debut of Kane. Taker and Mankind set an impossibly high bar for drama and violence at King of the Ring ’98 in a match you might’ve seen in every highlight film or on every DVD release between 1998 and now. It gave gravity to the “demonic structure” and ensured that anyone who steps inside of it would be a changed man stepping out. If they stepped out at all.
Since 1998, WWE has worked diligently to soften the match and make it too commonplace to cause any excitement. Aside from a few exceptions — Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar at No Mercy 2002, for example — Hell in a Cell matches are about SAYING a match was great instead of having great matches. Here are the five worst types of Hell in a Cell matches, because yes, “a really tall, sorta far away cage match” has its own observable sub-genrae.
1. The Regular Match
Example: Randy Orton vs. Mark Henry, Hell in a Cell 2011
This is the most common bad Hell in a Cell match, and the one you should expect from every Hell in a Cell going forward. It’s a regular match, surrounded by a cage. By placing the cage so far away from the ring and putting a roof on it, you’ve eliminated the cage drama … so if we’re wrestling in a TV-PG world, what’s going to happen? Guys are going to wrestle the exact same match they would without the cell, and maybe pepper in some Irish whips into the ring steps to make it feel “dangerous.”
Orton vs. Henry is probably the worst of this style. It has nothing to do with the cage. They wrestle a match they would’ve in the main event of Smackdown. It’s a perfectly cromulent match, but damn, did we need a side order of THE DEVIL’S FAVORITE LIFE-CHANGING AND SOUL-SPLINTERING STRUCTURE? It’s like watching a romantic comedy on your phone while a horror movie happens in the background.
2. The Big Visual
Example: Big Bossman vs. The Undertaker, WrestleMania XV
A violent cage match should feel visceral, and be filled with unforgettable images of violence. Faces being dragged across the fencing. Bodies smashing against metal. Desperation as the competitors try to survive the carnage and win the match. Instead of any of that, some Hell in a Cell matches come up with a cool visual — say, The Big Bossman being hung and murdered by a group of flying vampires — and kill time before killing time.
That leaves you with matches like Bossman and Undertaker at WrestleMania XV. This is the first notably “bad” Hell in a Cell match (aside from the cocktease Cell matches they’d occasionally do on Raw), because nothing happens. It’s not even the Regular Match. Bossman and Undertaker just punch each other until the finish, and then a hanging occurs. It’s not even a good visual. It’s a fat, swat team Peter Pan dangling above a ring and pretending to die. Another example of The Big Visual is Triple H vs. Chris Jericho at Judgment Day 2002. If you remember anything about this match other than “Triple H pedigrees Jericho on top of the Cell,” you’re a f*cking liar.
Triple H vs. Cactus Jack at No Way Out 2000 is a more complex version of The Big Visual, because it’s frankly a terrible match — certainly worse than their brutal, awesome street fight at Royal Rumble the month before — made memorable by a series of increasingly phony prop falls. The Cell has holes in the grating so people can climb it better. The Cell walls break away easily like in the video games. Instead of tearing away when someone goes through it, the roof now has a hinged door that swings down. When Foley falls through it and hits the mat, the mat’s rigged to break away and safely catch his fall. Yeah, those things are all wonderful for the performers, and no, I don’t want them to actually kill themselves, but you can’t evoke the brutal glory of King of the Ring ’98 and stuntman it up.
Yup.
Hey, I remember something else from the Jericho vs. Triple H Cell: Tim White being murdered.
That WAS that match, right?
It sure was. Suicidal Tim White was the best WWE Web Vid series ever, am I right?
I was hoping this would end with Colt Cabana somehow.
Seriously though, just based on #1 and the whole TV-PG thing, I’m not expecting much from this Sunday’s “special event”. But I’m holding out for at least one crazy high spot from Rollins/Ambrose.
Ambrose vs. Rollins is the only reason I’ll even bother watching a bootleg live-stream of this because I can only assume (rightly, I hope) that Ambrose and Rollins have spent the past couple of weeks discussing exactly to put on the most fucking awesome Hell In A Cell match since ‘Taker vs Mankind and they will blow minds to the point of people’s heads actually exploding Scanners-style all over the arena.
Agreed, I have to be optimistic that Rollins/Ambrose at least have some decent spots.
I’m less enthused about the “main event.”
I think you can still pull off a “falling off the cage” spot in the TV-PG environment, and I can’t think of one guy who’d be willing to take that spot MORE than Seth Rollins.
I agree that being PG has nothing to do with falling. Rollins took a sick (and probably ill-advised) ladder-to-tables bump in the Shield’s first match. I don’t think WWE would shy away from a big cage spot, other than the fact that it’s been done.
Falling’s fine, it’s blood they have to watch out for…
Maybe next year they’ll go all War Games and have 2 Hells in 2 Cells adjacent to each other. The match is over when we all die of boredom.
He WAS suspiciously handsome.
and so adorable and cool! and really, REALLY handsome.
Well, when you put it like that HiaC looks pretty awful.
I remember one of the first things i did when i got the Network was watching HHH vs Mick Foley in Hell in a Cell, because their Royal Rumble street fight is probably my favorite hardcore match of all time (is either that or Piper and Valentine in a dog collar match). I was very dissapointed by their HiaC match; I’m glad it wasn’t just my impression.
I plan on seeing Taker vs HBK and Taker vs Mankind before Sunday’s event, because i’ve never seen either match, just the highlight reels.
What pisses me off is Cena-Orton is in the Cell entirely because it’s the Hell in a Cell PPV.
Ambrose-Rollins SHOULD be in a Cell, but it’d be better to have it as the culmination of their feud at Survivor Series. It’s happening now entirely because it’s the Hell in a Cell PPV.
Fucking branding is ruining HIAC, TLC, and Extreme Rules.
Clicked wrong button, wasn’t meant to be a reply to you Cami
Sounds about right.
Exception: I seem to recall an awesome 6 man HITC where Angle launched Rikishi off the top onto a truck, but I think I may be confusing WWE with ECW again (where cooler stuff happened like Dreamer tossing Brian Lee from the rafters thru a dozen tables).
Anyway, here’s hoping that Ambrose/Rollins are fuckin PISSED about being knocked out of the main event and decide to get revenge by putting on the best HITC ever!!
No, you’re right–It was the Armageddon 2000 PPV, and Undertaker chokeslammed (more like chokepushed) Rikishi off the cell. The match was Kurt Angle vs. Stone Cold vs. Undertaker vs. The Rock vs. Rikishi vs. Triple H.
@Walrus16 thanks! After watching wrestling for so long, it’s hard to remember matches outside the big spots with much accuracy…
Having it as a yearly pay-per-view exacerbates all of these (particularly “REGULAR MATCH surrounded by a BIG CAGE!”)
Hell in a Cell should be a rarely-busted out apparatus that promises an epic settlement to either a very long feud, or a very violent one. It should be hellacious, violent, and the one exception to the no-blood policy. Taker-HBK, Taker-Mankind, HHH-Cactus, Taker-Lesnar, Taker-Edge are all good examples of these (Taker-Edge might be the only good PG cell match, btw).
It should NOT be some kind of yearly event, where random feuds that just so happen to be occurring at the time get thrown into “Satan’s Structure,” just because “it’s that time.”
(P.S. I thought HHH-Cactus was a good match, though it certainly didn’t outshine their street fight).
Saw the pic for 5 and got the biggest smile on my face, wonderful.
was kinda waiting for it here too
First things first, I was actually a big fan of Jericho-Trips, it showed the bumping skills of Tim White, the wrestling skills of Y2J and the bleeding skills of HHH. Love him or hate him, that man sure can bleed.
Sure COULD bleed. It’ll never happen again.
I can never decide if I didn’t like it (from a pure wrestling perspective) or if I really did like it (from memorability and highlights perspective)
my soul for a violent Hell in a cell.
Kennel From Hell was at least somewhat redeemed by Mick Foley and Kevin Kelly’s awesomely sarcastic alternate commentary track for it:
[www.dailymotion.com]
When skull meets steel chair, it’s the chair that wins!
I never liked the “drama” of escape rules cage matches. Even when the performers time it well enough to not look like they’re buying time for their opponent to stop them, I just don’t understand the concept. “I hate you so much, that we need to fight in this caged structure so no one can stop the horrific beating I have planned for you. Whoops, there’s the bell, guess I’ll run away from you and try to get out of here before you do.” I could almost buy that if the heel is given the chance to escape and the face has to win by pinfall or submission.
Mu understanding of cage matches started out on WWF No Mercy, so I’m the opposite, where I never understood pinfall or submission in cage matches. Having to escape is unique. Knowing that a babyface is just going to hit their finisher and pin the guy but with a chain background is boring.
I understand your viewpoint, but as I said it just seems counter intuitive for the good guy to flee someone that caused him so much grief to warrant this match type.
I dunno, I like the idea of a cage match in the sense that you beat each other so bad and so senselessly that only one can manage to escape the cage, and barely at that. It’s like a symbolic gesture, much in the same way that finally giving up with a submission or one arm lifelessly draped over the opponent for the final pin. Although it’s often not portrayed in that fashion, and ends up being how you describe it: two men desperately trying to get out the fastest.
Another aspect, however, that I like is if a cowardly heel is involved and is desperately trying to get out sooner than later while the face prevents it and brutally dishes out the pain, like McMahon vs Austin at St. Valentine’s Day Massacre.
I dig the heel’s motivation for wanting to escape. In theory I agree with your twp men enter one man leaves view, but when have they let a face beat a heel that badly where it played out more like Goku telling Freeza “we’re done” and less “I knocked down my mortal enemy with a clothesline, I best skidaddle?.”
The only escape rules cage match I ever liked was Bret vs. Owen, from SummerSlam 94.
*pushes up glasses on nose, sips latte*
Thank you for saying that about Cactus Jack vs Triple H! I’ve always felt like it wasn’t a standout match because of the safe, by-the-numbers approach they had. The barbed wire club lit on fire was a cool visual, but ultimately it didn’t save the match from the predictable outcome. Predictable outcomes aren’t always bad! But when it’s tethered by boring theatrical special effects, it doesn’t add that necessary interest. Of course, this is wholly subjective.
On the other hand, I have a complete and utter babyhead-like soft spot for Taker vs Bossman at WrestleMania 15. Undertaker’s debut of his first version of the Ministry theme, and his amazing, evil Vampiric Bat armor and cap made that match for me. And even though the it was certainly cheesy as all hell seeing the Bossman strung up like that, something about The Undertaker “summoning” his elite minions in The Brood to sacrifice Bossman was comic book levels of awesome. The hilarious aftermath the next night on Raw with the Bossman rubbing his neck like he slept on it wrong and nodding along after Shane McMahon (I think) tells the rest of the Corporation that they now know what The Undertaker is capable of and what lengths he’ll go notwithstanding.
As for a regular match that just happens to be in a Hell in a Cell for no apparent reason, another one that’s a good example is Kane vs Undertaker from 2010. It barely made use of the Cell in any meaningful manner, but it was a goddamn great in-ring story and there was such an old-school pathos, in-ring psychology that it ranks up there in one of the most enjoyable matches I’ve ever seen from those two.
Ditto on Kane and Undertaker. I went in expecting garbage and was pleasantly surprised by one of Kane’s best performances.
Kennell in a Cell really is a must watch though. The contrast between what you know they imagined it to be (the AE Podcast has a great bit on this) and reality is just totally hilarious. As is JR’s burying the thing the instant it’s over. Also doggies.
I always thought the Kennel from Hell match would have worked best if they dressed up a bunch of local talent as “PEOPLE BOSSMAN WRONGLY IMPRISONED” or something like that.
Would have made more sense that Vicious Harmless Puppies.
Wrestling always had shitty embarrassing moments. I like to think that it WAS all really good but for every Mankind vs Undertaker there’s at least 3 Al Snow vs Big Bossman, huh?
Confession: Mankind/Taker was also shitty. It had two incredible spots and the rest of the match was all filler.
Notable moments include: Undertaker spraining his ankle and barely able to walk after he jumped down the cage and fans continually asking Taker why he was cutting himself. Ugh. Pittsburgh is the worst.
If I recall correctly, ‘Taker’s foot was busted before the match started – Foley says that’s one of the reasons that they opted to shortcut the match and make it a stunt show. ‘Taker/HBK had killed it eight months before in the first HIAC match, and Foley knew they couldn’t top that match’s brilliance as he had virtually no heat and Calaway’s foot was broken. They agreed to try and trick the audience into thinking they’d had a great match when they hadn’t. Worked like gangbusters…
I was at Bad Blood 04. Up close. It got so bad we started cheering for HHH just to spite those cheering for HBK cause we were so bore… then there was a 3 count.. and “mercifully, it was over”
Wow, this is the first time I’ve ever completely disagreed with Brandon. Not on the list, god no, those were all awful, but on his sentiments on Hell in a Cell. Personally, I think the extra space around the ring just gives more room to work, more room for brutality. It’s not the fault of the match stipulation if WWE pollutes the match quality with BS stories and PG antics.
As for the lack of an escape feature, well, a) that’s hardly stopped people from getting out and b) that’s the point – to lock two wrestlers up with No Way Out *arches eyebrow* until they bloodilly end their problems. It’s a super sized cage you can get atop of and has extra working room. What’s wrong with that?
Honestly, the biggest issue is the current “it’s October, time for a Cell match” and bloodless lack of brutality that ruins it.
No love for Batista/HHH? That may be my favorite Cell match. It was the first time I realized Batista was any good.
this list is about *bad* Hell In A Cell tropes.
How could you continue this column when the last one literally destroyed Colt Cabana’s career? I am appalled.
Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins belong in the Cell. This feud, their deliveries, both of their wrestling styles… this is the best set up for a Hell in a Cell match in a very long long time. Naming the PPV after this one match for this particular occasion kind of feels right and I have to remind myself that it’s also just Hell in a Cell season.