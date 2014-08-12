The WWE Network Finally Launches Internationally Today. Sort Of.

In a press conference released earlier today, the WWE has outlined their plans to extend the reach of their 24-hour streaming/on demand service:
The U.S. English language version of WWE Network is available starting today, on an over-the-top basis, in more than 170 countries and territories, including Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Mexico, Spain, and the Nordics, among others. The network is expected to be live in the U.K. by this October and plans for the network in Italy, UAE, Germany, Japan, India, China, Thailand and Malaysia will be communicated at a later date.
For $9.99 (U.S. dollars) per month with a six month commitment, fans will have access to 24/7 programming, all 12 live WWE pay-per-view events, and the most comprehensive video-on-demand library. In addition, subscribers can now choose a monthly offering at $12.99 (U.S. dollars) with no commitment and the ability to cancel at any time. The $12.99 price point is a change from the previously announced $19.99 monthly plan and allows WWE to offer an option with no commitment that we believe better reflects the variety of economies that exist internationally.
Sounds pretty great, right? I mean, I’ve been waiting what feels like forever to get the Network in Canada and have totally abstained from obtaining it via any other means. According to this press release, it sounds like it will be the same service provided to US customers, right?
Like other digital subscription services, such as Netflix and Hulu Plus, fans are able to subscribe online by going to WWE.com and clicking on the WWE Network button on the top right corner of the navigation bar. Throughout the day, WWE Network will be made available internationally across all platforms including web, mobile, gaming consoles and connected devices.
NOPE.
At the end of the release, you’re directed to this website that will answer all of the questions you may have. Here in Canada, we usually tend to get the shaft when it comes to services advertised like this. Netflix Canada has a vastly different (and limited) selection of movies and television programs, and Hulu, well…let’s not even get into that. But those cover a wide range of companies with different international licenses, surely the WWE, who owns all of their content, will be different, right?
NOPE.
When you reach the WWE Network Canada page itself, you’re told to contact Rogers Canada about a specialized television channel to purchase “The Best of the WWE Network.” It took some doing to reach Rogers directly, as they are my wireless provider, so I’m automatically kicked into the wireless support queue no matter what number I call. I was helpfully directed to maybe the most confused, definitely-not-a-wrestling-fan customer support agent who had been given the bare minimum of information. What we were able to figure out between us was that the WWWE Wrestling Channel [sic] would only be available to Rogers cable subscribers. For $11.99 a month, you can access original series, documentaries, live shows, and live PPVs. She also mentioned WCCW and ECW, but couldn’t be specific on whether these were just the WCCW shows and ECW PPVs the Network originally had, or if the ECW coverage also includes episodes of ECW Hardcore TV. Rogers will be “looking into” device streaming “at some point in the future.”
It’s important to note that Rogers Canada does not extend to all provinces. In fact, they only provide cable services in certain regions of Ontario (mine is not one of them), and parts of Atlantic Canada. Should you live in Quebec, provinces west of Ontario, or the any of the territories, you’re completely out of luck. Remember how much heat Steve Austin got from Canadians at In Your House: Canadian Stampede? This is a million times worse. And if you’re a Canadian cable subscriber without access to Rogers and don’t remember, uhh…well…enjoy looking it up on WikiPedia, I guess.
If I was Canadian (and I am) I wouldn’t even bother signing up with those “other means” many have been doing since the network launched. It’s ludicrous enough that it’s taken them this long to get their shit together to launch the network here,now they go ahead and fuck us completely over by limiting how and who and where you can watch. Rogers has always been the worst, this just proves it and brings WWE down with it. Why would I give money to a company that doesn’t give a shit about its customers, yet alone two of them? Why would I go out of my way to set up proxies and give them money as an alternative? Screw that noise.
That’s the boat I’m in. As wrestling fans, we need to start showing our displeasure with our wallets.
@MachoBeard – Or using alternative Russian sources.
I’m assuming WWE’s TV deal(s) in Canada are super restrictive and weren’t written with the Network in mind? I can’t imagine why, given the option, they wouldn’t put out the same service in Canada that they’re putting out everywhere else.
Unless Rogers just gave them a mansion built entirely out of pieces of paper with the Queen’s face on them. Or whatever they have on money in Canada. Ducks? Moose…s? I dunno.
Beavers. They have beavers on their money. No really they do.
That’s what I’m thinking. It’s the same reason, I assume Raw and Smackdown aren’t available immediately after air, like they originally said they would be.
After all, I’m sure WWE would love nothing more than to offer WWE Network to as many people as possible.
Rogers owns Sportsnet, which owns the WWE rights, which means they’d rather have a network than an online option, because their portal sucks a$$.
Yep, I live in Southwestern Ontario, and Rogers is unavailable here, as well. Pretty heavy bullshit, there. Same situation as FXX, which is only available to Rogers customers. So, I can’t watch Fargo because you don’t even offer your service in my area? Suck the big one, Rogers.
From what it sounds like, any other cable or satellite provider who wants to carry the WWE Network would have to license it directly from Rogers. Which means anyone with those providers will likely have to pay more for the Network than anyone else. So, at this point, I don’t even care. They can open it up to more cable providers, and I’m still not giving them my money, out of spite. I’ll just continue watching PPVs through the magic of the internet, but this time with less shame (there was very little shame to begin with).
i’ve never understood the idea of limiting access to consumers. why do that. not just wwe network but hulu and netflix and all the other region locked areas. whats the point of exclusivity.
From what I can gather it’s from antiquated deals that were cut long before streaming services entered into the foray. It’s still ridiculous that these deals haven’t been amended but there you have it.
Yea alot of these deals were made in the 80s when the idea of the internet was nothing more than a computerized fax machine. And sadly some of them were for 30-50 years of distribution. Streaming video was literally the furthest thing from someone’s mind, and physical media, tapes and laser disc were king.
Also, I blame the general inconsistency of the Blue Jays, and half the clusterfuck that is the Maple Leafs directly on you Rogers. Not coaching, players, or front office personnel. YOU. Fuck your shitty phones.
The Teacher’s Pension deserves most of the blame.
i’m sou sourry, my canadian pals :(
I’m Canadian and was absolutely gonna subscribe, but I read about the Rogers bullshit a few weeks ago and I’m definitely passing now. That’s actually kind of disappointing.
I think I might have to subscribe even though I’m frustrated on behalf of all my fellow Canadians who don’t have Rogers… It’d be really nice to save $30 a month on PPVs.
In all seriousness, I can’t believe how they are shafting Canada. Such a huge wrestling fan base, the proving ground for so many top stars, and the supplier of how much of the WWE film library.
I guess the Bizarro World moniker we get from the WWE has been applied to their treatment of the Network.
Umm…now for something funny to say…ummm Cena Sucks.
So I should be glad then that I have Comcast?
A dark day for humanity indeed when Comcast is the superior choice.
where i live, comcast is the dominant choice for cable. as in, the only choice.
we have them for internet, but not much longer (because we’re switching to AT&T when we move to a new apartment) because i’m sick and tired of having constant outages and down periods for internet immediately after the bill gets paid. it blows.
I’m in a third world country and i just bought myself the six months’ subscription.
;)
They’ve had the network in Mississippi for months.
WTF does “on an over-the-top basis” mean? Are the various international markets going to have a Royal Rumble for unlimited “basic” access and everyone else gets this bullshit they’re pulling with Canada?
As a western Canadian, I’m going to continue my piracy because that’s the only consistent supply model that works.
I paid for Wrestlemania and had the feed cut out. I had to watch the next morning and missed out on the live blog fun. So…never again.
Me too, fellow Western Mother Canucker. Me too.
I’m in Montenegro and I was just watching WM XXX on my phone via the WWE App.
Of course, I can only thank MAGGLE and the Bellas for telling me approximately 1923189073912730 times how to install the app and use the WWE Network. Thanks, guys!
I’m so glad you remembered to turn your computer and/or cell phone on.
Fuck Rogers.
Yeah, they shit the bed on this one.
I’m seeing more keyboard + mouse combos on coffee tables than cable box remotes. Just think of all the people, present company included, who have never given a penny to WWE. We were salivating for this, for our own Canadian version of something kick ass that the Yanks get to enjoy.
The US workaround is a pain in the ass for something that, we were told, was coming to Canada eventually.
I don’t understand any of this. I desperately wanted to give them my money and now they can go fuck themselves.
$9.99 says I just streamed your ass because it’s legal to do so in my country.
Oh, Canada.
I’m in Singapore and just signed up for the network, I wish there was old GCW shows but i guess Vince figures everyone remembers WCW only. I’m hoping the PPV streams are better then when ordered on WWE website. Fingers crossed for Summerslam.
So, we pay more for less content..and Rogers is acting like the are doing us a favour while they blatantly rip us off……yep, thats how it works in Canada
After Wrestlemania, I was so hyped about wrestling, I’d still would have shelled out to get the money. Now? . . .
The product is so shitty I couldn’t justify paying for a PPV.
Plus, fuck Rogers