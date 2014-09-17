They’re Adding Hulk Hogan’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling To WWE Network And My Life’s Almost Complete

The only thing we love more than pro wrestling is a terrible Saturday morning cartoon from the ’80s.
In that spirit, we’re proud to share with you the news that the 1985 CBS classic Hulk Hogan’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling is coming to WWE Network. This is easily the best Network news since a few weeks ago when they started uploading Nitros. From PWI:
The next addition to the WWE Network should be the Hulk Hogan’s Rock N’ Wrestling cartoon series which aired 26 episodes from 1985-1987 which aired on Saturday mornings on CBS. There are also more ECW and World Class episodes being readied, but we haven’t heard a timetable on when they will be added.
If you don’t remember the show, it was the Snorks, but all the Snorks were wrestlers. Garfield & Friends, but Garfield’s friend was Nikolai Volkoff. Like any cartoon from the era, it involved goofy plots like “oh no, Hulk Hogan has to babysit” or “the good guys have a car and the bad guys have a car and they’re gonna race.” Everybody’s voice is weird, nobody looks quite right, and every WWF show takes place in one town’s local gym. Junkyard Dog was voiced by Uncle Phil from The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. Hulk Hogan had a full head of hair and was voiced by Robert from Everybody Loves Raymond. It was INCREDIBLE.
Here’s the intro. This song was Hogan’s entrance theme before he yanked ‘Real American’ from the U.S. Express. His career would’ve been 100% better if he’d kept it.
Before you ask, yes, we will find a way to recap every single episode. Don’t you want to see JYD build a godless monster out of trash?
I’m watching every single episode of this show as soon as I possibly can.
FINE WWE ILL RESUBSCRIBE
I don’t appreciate your “Real American” bashing, sir. It’s the only song that almost inspires me to go to the gym.
not bashing it, just stating the facts.
I just want them to take that song and give it to Bull Dempsey, with the “Hulk” parts swapped out for the “Bull” parts that his current song has.
Whatcha gonna do brother when Bullamania runs wild on you!
Jeffrey Scott: writing genius.
Things I wasnt sure I needed in my life, but now recognize as a killer app. This show. I can not wait to watch this again.
One of my monkey’s paws wishes came true! Now, I just need some original Tough Enough so I can watch Josh Mathews declare himself the Sponge!
Strange move for a company that’s in the process of selling off their entire video library to Warner Bros…
hahahahaha!
I never saw this as a kid! But i’ll be watching it now!
Nine ninety now, eh, eh, eh, eh!
Remember that time Captain Lou was forced to move in with Hulk Hogan and he was a total slob? They were the original odd couple! I also remember marking out when Bobby Heenan was in an episode. I think he turned up as a used car salesman or something.
The original Odd Couple would’ve been from 1968, but I see what you’re getting at.
(Sorry, i had to. It’s in my contract.)
That was a Troy McClure line. Quoting the Simpsons is in MY contract.
This cartoon pre-dated my love of wrestling (I’m guessing toons like MASK and Thundercats trumped this puppy). I’ll be tuning in now though!
Hopefully they do some recuts and additions… I’d like to see Zeus and Macho King show up and challenge Hillbilly Jim and Hacksaw to a sack race!
Or a time travel ep where Hulk Hogan has to face his future evil self – Hollywood Hogan!
I just remember renting a tape of this at the video store that had two or three episodes on it. One was a Robin Hood story, one took place on a boat, and there was one more I think…
My 34-year-old husband still has a Hulk Hogan Rock’n Wrestling pillowcase that he insists on using on one of his pillows. I feel like I’ll probably end up having to watch this show pretty soon.
Oh, come on, Hulk Hogan, you’re in an 80’s cartoon, what are you doing opening the door to your convertible and then slowly walking inside.
I know what I’m doing tonight! Watching this!
True Story: I’d been working out to the extended version of this show’s theme songs for years when a fellow Rocky 4 fan sent it to me, telling me it sounded like the song from Rocky 4 during the fight montage between Rocky and Drago. Then I found out that not only is it the theme song to this show, but it’s also a demo of a Bonnie Tyler song called “Ravishing”. Look it up on youtube.
Also THIS HILARIOUS REMIX of the theme with Iron Shiek yelling profanities over the beat is the funniest thing ever. I can no longer work out to this song anymore, it just makes me laugh and laugh.
I proudly present: Iron Shiek’s FAK ‘N BULLSHIT
[www.youtube.com]
You’re a good man for posting that.
I was 7 in ’85 and this was my favorite show. Wonder if this is enough to get my hubby to agree to order it.