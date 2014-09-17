They’re Adding Hulk Hogan’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling To WWE Network And My Life’s Almost Complete

The only thing we love more than pro wrestling is a terrible Saturday morning cartoon from the ’80s.

In that spirit, we’re proud to share with you the news that the 1985 CBS classic Hulk Hogan’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling is coming to WWE Network. This is easily the best Network news since a few weeks ago when they started uploading Nitros. From PWI:

The next addition to the WWE Network should be the Hulk Hogan’s Rock N’ Wrestling cartoon series which aired 26 episodes from 1985-1987 which aired on Saturday mornings on CBS. There are also more ECW and World Class episodes being readied, but we haven’t heard a timetable on when they will be added.

If you don’t remember the show, it was the Snorks, but all the Snorks were wrestlers. Garfield & Friends, but Garfield’s friend was Nikolai Volkoff. Like any cartoon from the era, it involved goofy plots like “oh no, Hulk Hogan has to babysit” or “the good guys have a car and the bad guys have a car and they’re gonna race.” Everybody’s voice is weird, nobody looks quite right, and every WWF show takes place in one town’s local gym. Junkyard Dog was voiced by Uncle Phil from The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. Hulk Hogan had a full head of hair and was voiced by Robert from Everybody Loves Raymond. It was INCREDIBLE.

Here’s the intro. This song was Hogan’s entrance theme before he yanked ‘Real American’ from the U.S. Express. His career would’ve been 100% better if he’d kept it.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Before you ask, yes, we will find a way to recap every single episode. Don’t you want to see JYD build a godless monster out of trash?