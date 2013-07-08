This Week In Horrible-Looking People: 30 Funny, Embarrassing WWE NXT / FCW Promo Photos

This week, This Week In Horrible-Looking People returns to dive into the horrible, wonderful world that is green screen WWE developmental promo photos.
If you’re a regular reader of the site, you may know that WWE developmental promotions and wrestlers are basically my favorite thing. I lovingly recap WWE NXT every week and get called a “wrestling hipster” on image macro boards across the world for preferring guys like Fandango and Bray Wyatt to Chris Jericho and The Rock. Part of my love from them comes from having seen them come up in NXT, or even back in the long, long ago in Florida Championship Wrestling.
So I’ve put together a gallery of the worst, best photos of WWE developmental guys, be it from NXT or FCW, and I hope you enjoy it. If you aren’t already having seizures thanks to shirtless Bo Dallas on a motorcycle, please click through to enjoy 29 more of my favorites.
Richie Steamboat’s such a nice guy! Look at him lovingly cradle this dog!
WWE Developmental’s slogan should just be NOBODY HERE’S AS GOOD AS THEIR DAD.
And now the king of all FCW photos, “Bo Dallas takes a shit.”
Bray Wyatt in his original gimmick: Dan from ‘Roseanne.’
CJ Parker: “Hey hot mama! I’ll be back to pick you up in developmental forever!”
(Yes, WWE named a developmental guy after Pamela Anderson’s character from ‘Baywatch.’)
Reminder: Austin Aries wasn’t good enough to qualify for Tough Enough, but the pile of goo that is BUCK DIXON once had a developmental deal.
“Hi, I’m Brett DiBiase. I’m just like Ted Jr., only smaller, in worse shape and my legs don’t work. He’s the one with the personality!”
HEY GET OUT OF HERE I’M TRYING TO CHANGE
“No, for real, her ass was THIS big.”
This is Kenny Li. He is one of at least 50 Asian guys who thought going to WWE was a good idea, despite the fact that they’ve given Godzilla music and “lol you can’t speak English” gimmicks to every other Asian dude ever. Way to think things through, Kenny Li!
The weirdest thing about going through old FCW photos is how weird and naked the guys from The Shield look.
Yes, this is the ugly motherf**ker every female wrestling fan you know wants to bone. At least at this point they’d given him a jacket.
SUPER NAKED
You know, Roman Reigns’ constantly-pursed lips take on an entirely new connotation when he’s only wearing underpants. And when his name’s Leakee.
more like WORSE, am I right
suggestion for improvement: lamb mask
suggestion for improvement: clothing
Here’s Alexander Rusev, nailing the “my Aunt got me this and I have to try it on for everybody because it’s Christmas” face.
oh hello, nightmares
“Look at me, I’m in The Shield! Derp!”
Good old Corey Graves, or as I like to call him, “backup CM Punk.”
Ever wondered why Leo Kruger’s always smiling? Because when he’s not, his face looks like this.
ahhahahahaha and here’s Not Leo Kruger
Nice chest sheath, Big Poppa Pump.
his face is smiling, but his torso is frowning
WWE once employed Eddie and Vickie Guerrero’s daughter and made her dress like this, and this is like the 700th ugliest thing she wore.
I love you so much, Emma. Do they make everybody do this pose?
shit, I guess they do
do they make any of the GUYS do this pose?
Eh, close enough.
that awkward moment when you realize Fandango is the least embarrassing thing you’ll ever do
LOL Camacho
You’re welcome.
Buck Dixon looks like the default when you enter CAW mode.
I was gonna say “Does Buck Dixon know he can work out other muscles in his body besides his traps?” but yours is better..
They should rehire Buck Dixon and call him “The Mountain”, because Game of Thrones is super popular, and because he looks like an actual mountain with a head photoshopped on top of it.
He looks like the troll from the first Harry potter film, but with worse CGI…
Now I’m imagining Heath Slater shoving a wand up his nostril.
At least it wasn’t all Bo Dallas pictures, so that’s a net positive.
Buck Dixon looks like what would happen if you left Big Show in an unattended car on a hot day.
I’m probably not the first one to say this, but does anyone else see the guy who played Ares in Xena: Warrior Princess when they look at Leo Kruger?
NO MO’ BO ON A MOTO!
Bo Dallas? More like Bo Dacious, AMIRITE?
WHY? :(
I thought Corey Graves was “Backup Randy Orton”.
as far as my husband was concerned, corey graves is the princess of NXT.
Buck Dixon looks like that one giant stoner we all knew from college. Is it weird that I don’t recognize the two most “ANGRY BATISTA” looking guys on the roster (The one with the forearm tattoos and the one before DERRICK F’N BATEMAN)?
Also, I like that Brandon, Danielle, and myself (as well as others) are in agreement about Bo Dallas. I use the “uncanny valley” argument: Everything fits, but it doesn’t fit naturally and so I’m filled with disgust and horror every time I see him.
The guy with the forearm tattoos is “Calvin Raines.”
The guy before Derrick Bateman is named “Damien Sandow.”
…Oh shit. That IS Damien Sandow. What the hell. What gimmick did he have between Idol Stevens, “The Maharajah of the Menage-a-Trois-jah”, and “A bearded, EVEN BETTER version of The Genius Lanny Poffo”?!
Sandow’s tights were made from one of Bam Bam Bigelow’s sleeves, it appears.
That’s not actually Richie Steamboat, but Ollie Williams from the Quahog News Team.
HAPPY BRAY WYATT DAY EVERYONE WOOOOOOOOOO FUCK YEAH WOOOOOO
i hope he had time to glitter-paint his star wars helmet in time for his debut tonight!
Goddamn that was a depressing experience. 29 pictures largely consisting of “generic intensity/poopies” and “feigned disinterest” closed out with Derrick “I am All that is Charisma” Bateman. Give him back to us, WWE. I don’t live in Ohio and I’d like to see him again.
Bo Dallas looks like Jessica from Real World: Portland. Make of that what you will.
…ohmygod yes. YES.
Buck Dixon looks like you photoshopped his head onto Michael Berryman’s body.
That first Bo photo could be subtitled “What if Chuck Palumbo was even worse somehow?”
……………I miss USA Guy #neverforget
I’m really glad this is back today, I was worried it was gone for good! You should do a Russo era WCW one at some point, I know you’ve had pictures from that time period before, but an entire album would be amazing. Well, for me anyway, most people would probably go “who?” or “why is Booker T camouflage?”
You can more or less some up the final days of WCW with those two questions, really, at least if you don’t want to go with “What is this, I don’t even…”
Hey, to WWE’s credit, they did create Jimmy Yang Wang, which somehow became more offensive than any Asian stereotype they’ve ever done.
Holy shit, Damien Sandow looks crazy! lol
Spoiler alert: We’re about 5-7 years away from Creative realizing that Dallas looks like Taylor Lautner in Twilight 1 and giving him a werewolf gimmick.
Shaul Guerrero can get IT. *hip thrusts*
Justin Gabriel has a really half-assed werewolf gimmick kinda.
Oh I know, but, I’m talking full blown Twilight Werewolf. Maybe it’ll be something Dallas, Gabriel, Kruger and some aboriginal do to form a new stable
That Bo Dallas on a motorcycle pic is such a romance novel cover.
C.j. Parker looks like an ethnic B.A billy gunn in that photo
Oh my god, #11 Dean Ambrose looks like a baby William Regal so bad. Maybe Regal IS Ambrose, and Regal is from the future, trying to rewrite Deans, and thus his own, destiny!
Buck Dixon looks like Peter Griffin when he wished that he had no bones.
Legit surprised this hasn’t turned into a photoshop contest with all that green screen.
I am enjoying the Shield pictures. You say “weirdly”, I say “alluringly”…potato, potahto.
Also, yes, the generic FCW green screen is so bizarre.
I can’t be the only one that thinks that “Bo Dallas takes a shit” will be the pinnacle of his WWE accomplishments.
It will be, as soon as he officially does it on WWE TV, which he is guaranteed to do soon.
Call me crazy – go ahead, I’ll wait… but Luke Harper (we’re calling him Luke Harper now, right?) doesn’t look nearly as bad nearly naked as I might have envisioned….had I ever envisioned it…which I had not. Dammit.
I’ve missed these.
That Erick Rowan NORSE photo will always make me laugh.
just so we’re clear. i’m a girl. i like dean ambrose.
that doesn’t mean i want to fuck him. did i do something wrong? like, can’t i just take the dude out for a beer and have him yammer on about cats? i’d rather do that and a million other things than fuck him.
Sure, you totally can. But basically every female wrestling fan I know wants to have sex with him.
The problem is if his “sell faces” are part of that package. Because that would be seriously . . . .awkward.
Bo’s torso looks oddly… melted up there.