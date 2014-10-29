This Year’s Weirdest Halloween Wrestling Show Features Freddy, Michael Myers And Cody From ‘Step By Step’

If you’ve never seen Pro Wrestling Syndicate before, imagine you were running an indie wrestling promotion and met a guy who was like, “yes, I’m a billionaire. Sure, you can have all my money to pay old wrestlers to be at your shows. HERE, PAY THEM ALL!” And then he tossed 100 grand into the air and danced around in circles while it fell.
To put it into context, here’s the flyer for their upcoming Halloween show on 10/31, cleverly titled “Ten Thirty One.”
Yes, those are decades-old pictures of Diamond Dallas Page and Harlem Heat. Yes, that’s the little person version of the Boogeyman. Yes, the pink guy in the middle is Starman from the old NES ‘Pro Wrestling’ game. Michael Myers will be there, because the show is also a haunted house. They’re giving away Robert Englund autographs (100 OF THEM), so Freddy makes the poster. Yes, Cody from ‘Step By Step’ is a special celebrity guest. YES, GRANDMAMA WILL BE THERE. This will be your best-ever chance to see who’d win in a fight between Larry Johnson and Michael Myers.
If you’re near Rahway this Halloween and don’t have anything better to do, please, considering going to this and standing next to this month’s most absurd gathering of loosely wrestling-related personalities. I can’t wait until their November show, which I’m guessing features Waldo Geraldo Faldo in a triple threat match against Leatherface and Abobo from ‘Double Dragon.’
Upon closer examination, it’s Little Boogey Man, which makes it even better.
fixed
Are we sure this isn’t a Stefon bit? John Mulaney didn’t come up with their poster and surprise PWS?
“This wrestling card has *everything*….”
Its real and it’s gonna be amazing. Costume contest is at 7!
A Waldo Geraldo Faldo reference. Next thing you know, someone will talk about Roger Evans running for Senate just to impress Tia and Tamara. What a time to be alive.
I would go just to see Starman and you are lying if you would not as well
I’m a smark. Book Kin Corn Karn and we’ll talk.
When Starman wins, I hope someone gets on a PA and yells “A WINNER IS YOU”
I think I’m King Slender all the way.
This is, depending on traffic, a 3 or 4 hour drive from where I live. I’m still very tempted to go. So much of this is so wonderfully random.
Samsies. Middle of long Island here.. Rahway is a shit hole. Starman wrestling. Halloween night in Rahway could end in death. Going to wawa. So many pros and so many cons(in Rahway)
For Thanksgiving, they’re gonna have The Gobbledy Gooker take on That Turkey Puppet from Thankskilling in a cock fight.
I live less then two hours from here. If I didn’t already have plans, I’d be there in a heartbeat. Plus my Dr. Cube Halloween costume would clean up the costume contest.
Waaaaaait a second… Abobo before or after the transformation
Didn’t Cody get arrested for cocainely beating his wife in an airport in the 90s?
Something like that
he did.
A PWS regular here, their shows are constantly great. The fans get pretty smarky with the local talent. There’s a heel wrestler named Bonesaw and some jackass shows up dressed as a crappy version of him going at it with the fans that started an BOOOOsaw movement. Also there’s Habib from the Carwash.
and I went to high school with Joe the Drifter.
Dana from Step by Step would have been better.
Tell me more about the drunken swashbuckler lifestyle
boats and whoes
BONESAW IS READYYYYYYYY