TNA British Boot Camp 2, Episode 1 Recap: Everybody Loves Grado

Another season of TNA British Boot Camp is upon us! We didn’t recap them over here at With Spandex (mostly because it didn’t exist yet), but basically all you need to know is that Rockstar Spud won and he is, at the very least, a national treasure. Will this season give us a winner that will go on to be as positively adored as Spud is, or will we end up with a total dud? Will I ever not be bothered by Gail Kim’s diction? How many Troop Beverly Hills references can I jam into a season’s worth of recaps? Will I just give up and start recapping The Parent Trap instead? Why didn’t the Blossom Twins from Season 1 get a weekly segment where they Twin Magic-ed Serg and Dixie?
I already have so many questions. Hopefully we’ll answer at least one of them.
That Grado entrance has me grinning ear to ear and is the exact thing I needed to get my head back in the right place today. Thank you.
Seconded. I thought I had seen the greatest entrance in wrestling history until today. I was gloriously wrong.
First off, Noam Dar is the bomb. I’ve seen him wrestle a lot in the UK and when he’s on, he’s really f-ing on. Guy could get heat in an ice bath.
Got to say, I share your love of both Kay Lee Ray and Nikki Storm. I saw them both wrestle last year at a Pro Wrestling Eve/Southside Wrstling double header and they were outstanding. KLR wrestled El Ligero (the dude in my avatar, who I think will be on this next week based on his tweets) and it was one of the matches of the night. Storm is a darned beast as well, especially given that she’s five foot nothing.
Stone Cold E.T. participated in a couple local wrestling shows last year. When the promotion came back this month, there were multiple chants for him.
I’m not sure what that has to do with anything other than I really like this column and want more of it (and am glad to know people outside of the NY area know about SCET).
I wasn’t aware of his existence and am now terrified. This is going to give me the most nightmares ever!!!
After watching the documentaries and hearing him on Cabana’s, I found Grado to be particularly grating. Having said that, I have watched that entrance about 20 times today and have come around 180 degrees on the gent.
You mean to say that everything we see on this wrestling program might not be on the up and up?
