TNA British Boot Camp 2, Episode 1 Recap: Everybody Loves Grado

Another season of TNA British Boot Camp is upon us! We didn’t recap them over here at With Spandex (mostly because it didn’t exist yet), but basically all you need to know is that Rockstar Spud won and he is, at the very least, a national treasure. Will this season give us a winner that will go on to be as positively adored as Spud is, or will we end up with a total dud? Will I ever not be bothered by Gail Kim’s diction? How many Troop Beverly Hills references can I jam into a season’s worth of recaps? Will I just give up and start recapping The Parent Trap instead? Why didn’t the Blossom Twins from Season 1 get a weekly segment where they Twin Magic-ed Serg and Dixie?

I already have so many questions. Hopefully we’ll answer at least one of them.

Click through for the inaugural British Boot Camp 2 recap!