TNA British Boot Camp Season 2, Episode 2 Recap: Starting Today, You Are A Wrestler!

This week on British BootCamp we’re in Manchester, birthplace of all the music I love, and some wrestlers I guess. This episode brings us a mysterious masked man, a diva extraordinaire, and a lady who’s been wrestling for 30 hours.
Yeah.
If you happened to miss Episode 1, we’ve got your handy-dandy recap post right here. I will warn you, however: it contains some real badass lady wrestlers, and also gratuitous instances of Grado being adorable.
Click through for this week’s recap.
Good choice of the seven so far. Next week in London should be fun, with the likes of Dave Mastiff, RJ Singh, Sha Samuels, former NXT stars Oliver Grey and Danny Burch (Joel Redman and Martin Stone), and the Owens Twins all appearing.
Excellent stuff as always Danielle. Just wanted to add here that Kris Travis is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, and there’s a fundraiser going here for anyone that enjoyed watching him on this episode that might want to help out. [www.indiegogo.com]
Also all profits from the PCW best of Kris Travis DVD are going to the fund, so anyone who wants to see more of the excellent Manchester wrestling scene might want to check that out too.
Was really sad to find about Travis the other day – didn’t realise, obviously hadn’t had my ear close enough to the ground. A real shame, and hopefully he gets healthy and comes back firing. Cancer is a dick.
After that last gif, I want a wrestling faction based on Ouran High School Host Club.
The really odd thing for me, watching this, is that you could show almost anybody that final line-up of six and they’d pick out the four guys that progressed. It was the same thing last week, as well. I don’t know whether that’s just how the program is structured or what, but it does almost feel like they could have skipped this and just scribbled down 10-12 names of the top people in the UK, then had the final.
Still, it’s quite enjoyable. How close was the ring to the wall on this show, as well?! I’m surprised nobody ended up just doing a Looney Tunes-esque faceplant into the wall.
Saw this on Facebook. A custom made Grado doll:
[www.facebook.com]